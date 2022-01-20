Bozeman, MT

The richest woman in Montana

Luay Rahil

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires.

Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.7 billion, making her the 229th richest person in the country.

Who is Marianne Liebmann?

Marianne Cargill Liebmann is the great-granddaughter of William Wallace Cargill, the founder of Cargill.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Montana State University. William Wallace Cargill had a lot of grandchildren, but only 12 of them inherited the company. Each of them inherited about 11% of the company, and they are on the Forbes 400 list.

Marianne Cargill Liebmann lives in Bozeman, Montana, is married, and has two children.

The early years: 1865-1929

It all started in 1865 When the Cargill company founder, William Wallace Cargill, set out across the American frontier armed with an innovative mind and entrepreneurial spirit. He found himself in Conver, Iowa, at the end of the McGregor & Western Railroad line.

In this small town, he bought his first flat grain house. However, William Wallace had a brilliant idea. He wanted to follow the expansion of the railroad, building multi-level storage facilities with conveyor belts that made farmers' lives easier.

In 1870, William Wallace Cargill moved the company across the state line to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and settled next to Don MacMillan. A few years later, Cargill's oldest daughter married Don MacMillan's son. William Wallace Cargill died in 1909, and his son-in-law John MacMillan Sr. assumed leadership of the Cargill Elevator Company.

Under John MacMillan Sr. and his son John MacMillan Jr., the company expanded to different sectors overseas.

The expansion years: 1930-1950

John MacMillan Sr. and his son expanded the company operations to include coal, flour, feed, lumber, and seeds. They also invested in water irrigation, railroads, land, and farms.

The global domination years: 1950-1990

When John MacMillan Jr. passed away in 1960, the family hired Erwin Kelm to become the first CEO appointed outside the Cargill and MacMillan families.

In 1977, Whitney MacMillan became CEO of Cargill and continued the company's global growth and dominance. He retired in 1995. Today, The company's revenue exceeds $134.4 billion and has 155,000 employees.

Quick fact:

Forbes magazine believes that Marianne Cargill Liebmann has given less than 1% of her wealth away. If you had her money, what causes would you support?

