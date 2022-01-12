The richest woman in Connecticut

Photo Credit: Canva

The rich are getting richer.

Last May, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400 , which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Today, I will uncover the richest woman in Branford, Connecticut.

One of these billionaires is Karen Pritzker. Her net worth exceeds $5.7 billion, making her the 188th richest individual in the country.

Who is Karen Pritzker?

Karen Pritzker is a member of one of the richest families in the world. She is a documentary film producer, investor, and philanthropist.

Her grandfather, Abram Nicholas Pritzker, was a very successful business tycoon. Her father, Robert Pritzker, multiplied his father's wealth and became a business magnate as well.

She is a writer who understands how to invest her money.

Karen Pritzker attended and graduated with a B.A. from Northwestern University. After graduation, she worked as an editor at the magazine Working Mother before the family sold it in 1986 and has worked for many other publications since that date.

Karen Pritzker invests in rising biotechnology firms, medical device companies, consumer technology products, and real estate.

She gives a lot of money to organizations in Connecticut.

She also supported many Connecticut area organizations, including the Hartford Stage, the Connecticut Mirror, the New Haven Independent, Connecticut Voices for Children, the Connecticut Center for Arts and Technology, and New Haven Reads.

Karen Pritzker launched the Seedlings Foundation in early 2000. The foundation aims to "nourish the physical and mental health of children and families and foster an educated and engaged citizenship."

Pritzker and her late husband Michael Vlock gave to Yale, Teach for America and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Her husband, Michael Vlock, passed away in 2017, and she lives in Branford, Connecticut, and has her four children.

She co-founded a film production company.

In 2012, Pritzker co-founded KPJR Films with James Redford. The company's mission is to confront society's hidden challenges, and we honor those that fight them.

KPJR produced great documentaries, including Paper Tiger, Rethinking Dyslexia, and Resilience: The Biology of Stress and The Science of Hope.

Her father was a genius entrepreneur.

In 1946, her father, Robert Pritzker, earned his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and an honorary doctorate in 1984. Robert taught night classes at the Chicago Graduate School of Business in the late 1970s and 1980s.

In 1953, Robert and his brother Jay Pritzker acquired The Colson Company, then a struggling manufacturer, and transformed it into a profitable company. They later renamed it Marmon Holding Inc. and transformed it into a portfolio for more than sixty diversified industrial corporations.

In 1957, Jay Pritzker and Donald Pritzker purchased the Hyatt House motel. Over the coming few years, they expanded the chain, grew it into a management and hotel ownership company, and took the company public in 1962. Today, the Hyatt has more than 1100 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 69 countries across six continents.

The family members are prominent Democrats.

According to Bloomberg, "Family members are prominent Democrats, with Penny Pritzker serving as U.S. commerce secretary under President Barack Obama." In addition, the family donates a lot of money to Democratic candidates.

Her cousin J.B. Pritzker became governor of Illinois in 2019.

If you had her money, what causes would you support?