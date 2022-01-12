Fort Worth, TX

The richest woman in Connecticut

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23EcSi_0djclbfL00
Photo Credit: Canva

The rich are getting richer.

Last May, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Today, I will uncover the richest woman in Branford, Connecticut.

One of these billionaires is Karen Pritzker. Her net worth exceeds $5.7 billion, making her the 188th richest individual in the country.

Who is Karen Pritzker?

Karen Pritzker is a member of one of the richest families in the world. She is a documentary film producer, investor, and philanthropist.

Her grandfather, Abram Nicholas Pritzker, was a very successful business tycoon. Her father, Robert Pritzker, multiplied his father's wealth and became a business magnate as well.

She is a writer who understands how to invest her money.

Karen Pritzker attended and graduated with a B.A. from Northwestern University. After graduation, she worked as an editor at the magazine Working Mother before the family sold it in 1986 and has worked for many other publications since that date.

Karen Pritzker invests in rising biotechnology firms, medical device companies, consumer technology products, and real estate.

She gives a lot of money to organizations in Connecticut.

She also supported many Connecticut area organizations, including the Hartford Stage, the Connecticut Mirror, the New Haven Independent, Connecticut Voices for Children, the Connecticut Center for Arts and Technology, and New Haven Reads.

Karen Pritzker launched the Seedlings Foundation in early 2000. The foundation aims to "nourish the physical and mental health of children and families and foster an educated and engaged citizenship."

Pritzker and her late husband Michael Vlock gave to Yale, Teach for America and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Her husband, Michael Vlock, passed away in 2017, and she lives in Branford, Connecticut, and has her four children.

She co-founded a film production company.

In 2012, Pritzker co-founded KPJR Films with James Redford. The company's mission is to confront society's hidden challenges, and we honor those that fight them.

KPJR produced great documentaries, including Paper Tiger, Rethinking Dyslexia, and Resilience: The Biology of Stress and The Science of Hope.

Her father was a genius entrepreneur.

In 1946, her father, Robert Pritzker, earned his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and an honorary doctorate in 1984. Robert taught night classes at the Chicago Graduate School of Business in the late 1970s and 1980s.

In 1953, Robert and his brother Jay Pritzker acquired The Colson Company, then a struggling manufacturer, and transformed it into a profitable company. They later renamed it Marmon Holding Inc. and transformed it into a portfolio for more than sixty diversified industrial corporations.

In 1957, Jay Pritzker and Donald Pritzker purchased the Hyatt House motel. Over the coming few years, they expanded the chain, grew it into a management and hotel ownership company, and took the company public in 1962. Today, the Hyatt has more than 1100 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 69 countries across six continents.

The family members are prominent Democrats.

According to Bloomberg, "Family members are prominent Democrats, with Penny Pritzker serving as U.S. commerce secretary under President Barack Obama." In addition, the family donates a lot of money to Democratic candidates.

Her cousin J.B. Pritzker became governor of Illinois in 2019.

If you had her money, what causes would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Connecticut# Money# Hartford# Economy

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
4331 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Boston, MA

The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts

One Boston family owns 49% of one of the most successful mutual fund companies in the world, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read full story
14 comments
Chicago, IL

The richest woman in Illinois

The Pritzker family's fortune symbolizes a great American success story—a rags-to-riches tale of extremely profitable business deals ranging from manufacturing to Hyatt Hotel chain.

Read full story
32 comments
Hampton, GA

The richest woman in Georgia

A hand-breaded, perfectly seasoned boneless chicken breast sandwich made the Cathy family one of the richest families in the United States. Because of this delicious chicken sandwich, three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list, Dan, Don "Bubba," and Trudy Cathy White. Today, I will reveal the story behind the richest woman in the Cathy family who lives in Hampton, Georgia.

Read full story
30 comments
Fort Collins, CO

The richest woman in Colorado

This billionaire uses her wealth to impact elections. Last May, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
27 comments
California State

The richest woman in California

This is the most interesting billionaire in the world. Last May, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
9 comments
Arkansas State

The richest woman in Arkansas

The rich are getting richer. Last May, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
20 comments
Wisconsin State

The richest person in Wisconsin

The rich are getting richer. Last May, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
31 comments
Houston, TX

The City of Houston will pay $16,556,385.00 to buy diagnostic systems from one company

The city of Houston is about to spend $16,556,385.00 to buy diagnostic systems, detection assays, and instrumentation from Gen-Probe Sales & Service, Inc. The Houston Health Department Director and the Chief Procurement Officer believe that Gen-Probe Sales & Service, Inc. is the only provider for these products. So, The City of Houston doesn't have to go through its traditional bidding process as specified by Texas Administrative Code.

Read full story
6 comments
Wyoming State

The richest person in Wyoming

This family keeps getting richer. Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the wealthiest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

The richest person in Medina, Washington

The rich are getting richer. Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
45 comments
Virginia State

The richest person in Virginia

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
1 comments
Park City, UT

The richest person in Park City, Utah

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
14 comments
Detroit, MI

Historical places to visit in Detroit

"Detroit" evokes thoughts of danger and crime for most people, but most people are wrong about Detroit. When you say Detroit, many images come to people's minds: abandoned skyscrapers, empty warehouses, failing school systems, and more. However, most people that describe Detroit with these terms never visited Detroit.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
19 comments
Oklahoma State

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
19 comments
New York City, NY

The richest person in New York

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
15 comments
Nevada State

The richest person in Las Vegas, Nevada

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy