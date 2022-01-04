Houston, TX

The City of Houston will pay $16,556,385.00 to buy diagnostic systems from one company

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfERM_0dc6KARF00
Photo credit: Canva

The city of Houston is about to spend $16,556,385.00 to buy diagnostic systems, detection assays, and instrumentation from Gen-Probe Sales & Service, Inc.

The Houston Health Department Director and the Chief Procurement Officer believe that Gen-Probe Sales & Service, Inc. is the only provider for these products. So, The City of Houston doesn't have to go through its traditional bidding process as specified by Texas Administrative Code.

Both directors will ask the council to approve this huge purchase for 36 months with two one-year options. This purchase will support Sexually Transmitted Disease Programs and is essential for the public health screenings offered by city-wide health community centers.

Gen-Probe Sales & Service, Inc. is the sole distributor and manufacturer of this specialized equipment and does not sell through distributors or dealers in the United States.

This recommendation is made under subsection 252.022(a)(7) of the Texas Local Government Code, which provides that "a procurement of items that are available from only one source" is exempt from the competitive requirements for purchases.

Amount and Source of Funding:

  • General Fund (1000): $ 211,160.00
  • Essential Public Health Services Fund (2010) : $ 1,694,125.00
  • Federal Government - Grant Funded (5000): $14,378,500.00
  • Federal State Local - Pass Through Fund (5030): $ 272,600.00
  • Total $16,556,385.00

The Houston City Council will vote on this item on Jan 5, 2021. However, the item is on the consent agenda. When an item is on the consent agenda, the council can approve various items without discussion or individual motions.

Most cities favor consent agenda items because they can free up anywhere from a few minutes to a half-hour for more substantial discussion.

Check The City of Houston council agenda.

