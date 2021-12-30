Photo credit: Canva

The rich are getting richer.

Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Today, I will uncover the richest person in Park City, Utah.

According to Forbes Magazine, three billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider Utah home. However, none of them is wealthier than Matthew Prince. His net worth exceeds $4.7 billion, making him the 229th richest individual in the country.

Who is Matthew Prince?

Matthew Prince is an entrepreneur, former ski instructor, recovering lawyer, co-founder, and CEO of Cloudflare.

Cloudflare is a web infrastructure and website security company that wants to help build a better Internet. Its headquarters are in San Francisco.

Mathew Prince is a man of diverse interests.

In 1996, Prince received his bachelor's degree from Trinity College. After his graduation, he earned his law degree from the University of Chicago, and in 2009, his MBA from Harvard business school.

He started his career as a ski instructor before working as an adjunct law professor at John Marshall Law School. Then, in 2001, he founded Unspam, which ignited his passion for protecting users online.

He started to track spammers and evolved to stop them.

In 2004, Mathew Prince and Lee Holloway wanted to answer a simple question, "Where does email spam come from?" So, they created Project Honey Pot that allowed anyone with a website to track how spammers harvest people's emails.

In 2007, Mathew Prince took a sabbatical to earn his MBA from Harvard Business School. At one of his classes, he met Michelle Zatlyn, who later became Cloudflare's, Chief Operating Officer. During one of their conversations, Michelle Zatlyn convinced Prince to work together to expand Project Honey Pot from tracking internet threats to stopping them.

A Few months later, Mathew Prince and Lee Holloway, and Michelle Zatlyn created Cloudflare. Today, the company serves data from 250 cities in over 100 countries worldwide.

According to Forbes, Prince owns 13% of the company, making him one of the wealthiest people in the country.

If you had his money, what causes would you support?