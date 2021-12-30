Park City, UT

The richest person in Park City, Utah

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0kAg_0dZ4JXSu00
Photo credit: Canva

The rich are getting richer.

Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Today, I will uncover the richest person in Park City, Utah.

According to Forbes Magazine, three billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider Utah home. However, none of them is wealthier than Matthew Prince. His net worth exceeds $4.7 billion, making him the 229th richest individual in the country.

Who is Matthew Prince?

Matthew Prince is an entrepreneur, former ski instructor, recovering lawyer, co-founder, and CEO of Cloudflare.

Cloudflare is a web infrastructure and website security company that wants to help build a better Internet. Its headquarters are in San Francisco.

Mathew Prince is a man of diverse interests.

In 1996, Prince received his bachelor's degree from Trinity College. After his graduation, he earned his law degree from the University of Chicago, and in 2009, his MBA from Harvard business school.

He started his career as a ski instructor before working as an adjunct law professor at John Marshall Law School. Then, in 2001, he founded Unspam, which ignited his passion for protecting users online.

He started to track spammers and evolved to stop them.

In 2004, Mathew Prince and Lee Holloway wanted to answer a simple question, "Where does email spam come from?" So, they created Project Honey Pot that allowed anyone with a website to track how spammers harvest people's emails.

In 2007, Mathew Prince took a sabbatical to earn his MBA from Harvard Business School. At one of his classes, he met Michelle Zatlyn, who later became Cloudflare's, Chief Operating Officer. During one of their conversations, Michelle Zatlyn convinced Prince to work together to expand Project Honey Pot from tracking internet threats to stopping them.

A Few months later, Mathew Prince and Lee Holloway, and Michelle Zatlyn created Cloudflare. Today, the company serves data from 250 cities in over 100 countries worldwide.

According to Forbes, Prince owns 13% of the company, making him one of the wealthiest people in the country.

If you had his money, what causes would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Utah# Money# Forbes# Business# Rich

Comments / 14

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
3809 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Houston, TX

The City of Houston will pay $16,556,385.00 to buy diagnostic systems from one company

The city of Houston is about to spend $16,556,385.00 to buy diagnostic systems, detection assays, and instrumentation from Gen-Probe Sales & Service, Inc. The Houston Health Department Director and the Chief Procurement Officer believe that Gen-Probe Sales & Service, Inc. is the only provider for these products. So, The City of Houston doesn't have to go through its traditional bidding process as specified by Texas Administrative Code.

Read full story
2 comments
Wyoming State

The richest person in Wyoming

This family keeps getting richer. Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the wealthiest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

The richest person in Medina, Washington

The rich are getting richer. Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
44 comments
Virginia State

The richest person in Virginia

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Historical places to visit in Detroit

"Detroit" evokes thoughts of danger and crime for most people, but most people are wrong about Detroit. When you say Detroit, many images come to people's minds: abandoned skyscrapers, empty warehouses, failing school systems, and more. However, most people that describe Detroit with these terms never visited Detroit.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
18 comments
Oklahoma State

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
19 comments
New York City, NY

The richest person in New York

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
15 comments
Nevada State

The richest person in Las Vegas, Nevada

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
10 comments
Nebraska State

The richest person in Nebraska

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
9 comments
Missoula, MT

The richest person in Missoula, Montana

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
11 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
25 comments
Massachusetts State

The richest person in Massachusetts

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
19 comments
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
58 comments
New Orleans, LA

The richest person in New Orleans

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
6 comments
Kentucky State

The richest person in Kentucky

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy