The rich are getting richer.

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Today, I will uncover the richest person in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

According to Forbes Magazine, six billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider Oklahoma home. None wealthier than Harold Glenn Hamm. His net worth exceeds $13.3 billion, making him the 63rd richest person in the country.

Who is Harold Glenn Hamm?

Hamm is chairman of Continental Resources, the largest oil producer in North Dakota and Montana.

Harold Glenn Hamm was born on December 11, 1945, in Lexington, Oklahoma. His father was a sharecropper who had 13 children, so Harold Hamm had to work at a young age.

Hamm was raised on a farm.

Hamm recalls, "My father was raised in adverse circumstances. His father left the family when he was a small child. My dad had only a third-grade education, but he did the best he could with what he had. He was a good, God-fearing, hard-working man who was most recognized for his generosity. We never had anything extra because my father always found someone who was worse off than we were. We generally always had somebody living with us until they could get back on their feet."

The Hamm family raised crops, took care of livestock, and tended a vegetable garden. Hamm's first memory was harvesting tomatoes barefoot in the warm, red Oklahoma dirt.

His parents taught him the value of hard work.

"My parents taught us honesty and integrity, always telling us to be proud of who we were. All of us grew up to be good, responsible citizens. We had a close family and still do. My brother, sister, and I recently attended a reunion with 160 family members. Out of the 13 children in our immediate family, every one of us had representatives there."

By 21, he had built up enough credit to take out a $1,000 loan to purchase a tank truck and start his own service business. He used this experience to find Shelly Deal Oil Company.

He built one of the best oil-producing companies in the world.

In 1967, he founded Shelly Deal Oil Company and renamed it later Continental Resources. Under Hamm's leadership, Continental Resources became the top 10 oil producer company in the U.S. Lower 48. Hamm was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2011.

According to Bloomberg, "Continental Resources pumped more than 300,000 barrels of oil or the equivalent per day in 2020, with around two-thirds of that coming from its operations in the Bakken."

He is a big supporter of the Republican party.

In 2012, he was named the energy advisor to Republican Mitt Romney's presidential campaign and donated $985,000 to the pro-Romney super PAC Restore Our Future.

In 2016, Donald Trump considered appointing him as energy secretary.

Fun fact.

If you had his money, what cause would you support?