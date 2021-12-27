Oklahoma City, OK

The richest person in Oklahoma

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGMyC_0dVvXUIP00
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The rich are getting richer.

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Today, I will uncover the richest person in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

According to Forbes Magazine, six billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider Oklahoma home. None wealthier than Harold Glenn Hamm. His net worth exceeds $13.3 billion, making him the 63rd richest person in the country.

Who is Harold Glenn Hamm?

Hamm is chairman of Continental Resources, the largest oil producer in North Dakota and Montana.

Harold Glenn Hamm was born on December 11, 1945, in Lexington, Oklahoma. His father was a sharecropper who had 13 children, so Harold Hamm had to work at a young age.

Hamm was raised on a farm.

Hamm recalls, "My father was raised in adverse circumstances. His father left the family when he was a small child. My dad had only a third-grade education, but he did the best he could with what he had. He was a good, God-fearing, hard-working man who was most recognized for his generosity. We never had anything extra because my father always found someone who was worse off than we were. We generally always had somebody living with us until they could get back on their feet."

The Hamm family raised crops, took care of livestock, and tended a vegetable garden. Hamm's first memory was harvesting tomatoes barefoot in the warm, red Oklahoma dirt.

His parents taught him the value of hard work.

"My parents taught us honesty and integrity, always telling us to be proud of who we were. All of us grew up to be good, responsible citizens. We had a close family and still do. My brother, sister, and I recently attended a reunion with 160 family members. Out of the 13 children in our immediate family, every one of us had representatives there."

By 21, he had built up enough credit to take out a $1,000 loan to purchase a tank truck and start his own service business. He used this experience to find Shelly Deal Oil Company.

He built one of the best oil-producing companies in the world.

In 1967, he founded Shelly Deal Oil Company and renamed it later Continental Resources. Under Hamm's leadership, Continental Resources became the top 10 oil producer company in the U.S. Lower 48. Hamm was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2011.

According to Bloomberg, "Continental Resources pumped more than 300,000 barrels of oil or the equivalent per day in 2020, with around two-thirds of that coming from its operations in the Bakken."

He is a big supporter of the Republican party.

In 2012, he was named the energy advisor to Republican Mitt Romney's presidential campaign and donated $985,000 to the pro-Romney super PAC Restore Our Future.

In 2016, Donald Trump considered appointing him as energy secretary.

Fun fact.

Bloomberg reported that Rocco Commisso could buy 6.01 million troy ounces of gold and 151 million barrels of crude oil.

If you had his money, what cause would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forbes# Money# Business# Oklahoma City# Oil and Gas

Comments / 19

Published by

Writing on business, culture, leadership, and social issues.

Fort Worth, TX
3680 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Virginia State

The richest person in Virginia

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
1 comments
Park City, UT

The richest person in Park City, Utah

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
12 comments
Detroit, MI

Historical places to visit in Detroit

"Detroit" evokes thoughts of danger and crime for most people, but most people are wrong about Detroit. When you say Detroit, many images come to people's minds: abandoned skyscrapers, empty warehouses, failing school systems, and more. However, most people that describe Detroit with these terms never visited Detroit.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

The richest person in New York

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
15 comments
Nevada State

The richest person in Las Vegas, Nevada

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
10 comments
Nebraska State

The richest person in Nebraska

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
9 comments
Missoula, MT

The richest person in Missoula, Montana

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
11 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
25 comments
Massachusetts State

The richest person in Massachusetts

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
19 comments
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
58 comments
New Orleans, LA

The richest person in New Orleans

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
6 comments
Kentucky State

The richest person in Kentucky

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
3 comments
Iowa State

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
5 comments
Indiana State

The richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy