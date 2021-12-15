New Orleans, LA

The richest person in New Orleans

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NG6c_0dNd676x00
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Today, I will uncover the richest person in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to Forbes Magazine, only one billionaire on the Forbes 400 considers Kentucky home. Her name is Gayle Benson, with a net worth of $3.8B. She is the 300 richest person in the country.

Who is Gayle Benson?

Gayle Benson is an American billionaire, businesswoman, and the owner of two premier sports franchises. She is a charismatic woman who knows how powerful she is, but you will never hear her saying it.

She speaks with confidence and carries herself with grace. She is humble and loves New Orleans.

She was born across the river in Old Algiers.

Gayle Benson was born on January 26, 1947, and grew in Algiers, a historic neighborhood, the only Orleans Parish community west of the Mississippi River.

Gayle started her career in receptionist and secretarial positions before buying and renovating homes with her second husband, Thomas Bird. In 1987, The couple got divorced, but Gayle continued doing business under Gayle Bird Interiors, Ltd.

In 2004, She married Thomas Benson and stayed married to him until he died in 2018, and for the last four years of his life, he was in a legal battle with his daughter and his grandchildren over his decision to shift control of some assets from his daughter and her children to Gayle Benson.

Bloomberg reported that "The grandchildren, Rita and Ryan LeBlanc, had been involved in running parts of the family businesses. The dispute culminated in a mental competency hearing, where a New Orleans judge held that, despite "memory lapses," Benson was able to manage his affairs."

After his death, she became the principal owner of The New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association and the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League.

Gayle, 74, has no heirs.

Gayle Benson has exceptional leadership skills and a powerful presence in the local community. She committed to contributing to the growth and improvement of the Gulf South region.

According to NOLA.com, since 2007, Gayle and Tom Benson's foundation has donated more than $100 million to local organizations, including Catholic schools, universities, and hospitals.

Since Gayle has no heirs, the plan for her empire has been one of the best-kept secrets in the country. Finally, however, there are indicators that the Saints will be sold.

Jeff Duncan wrote, "When Gayle Benson dies, the Saints will be sold. The proceeds — likely billions of dollars — will be given away through charities to benefit the people of New Orleans. And team executives are already working to ensure that whoever buys the Saints will keep them in the city."

Gayle said, "I can't take it with me. God gives us gifts, and this is a gift. I am a steward of this (organization). And we help other people with it. My wish is to scatter all the good and gifts that God and Tom have given me to this city and community."

If you had Gayle's money, what would you do?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
New OrleansNFLLouisianaMoneyForbes

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing on business, culture, leadership, and social issues.

Fort Worth, TX
3051 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
33 comments
Kentucky State

The richest person in Kentucky

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
3 comments
Iowa State

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
5 comments
Indiana State

The richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
30 comments
Atlanta, GA

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
23 comments
Connecticut State

The richest person in Connecticut

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

The richest person in Colorado

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
6 comments
Arkansas State

The richest person in Arkansas

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
49 comments

Another Nike vet making big moves ... former Jordan Brand CMO to become global chief brand officer at Taco Bell

Looking to revamp their brand image and improve their consumer experience, Taco Bell hired the former Chief Marketing Officer of Nike’s Jordan Brand, Sean Tresvant, as their global chief brand officer.

Read full story
1 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
24 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
6 comments

How 'Red Notice' became Netflix's most watched movie of all time

Netflix’s big-budget action film Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot received uniformly negative reviews from critics all over the world. Fortunately for Netflix, viewers paid little attention to these negative views. As a result, Red Notice has become Netflix's most-watched movie ever with +328 Million viewing hours. Currently, 50 percent of all Netflix's subscribers around the world have watched "Red Notice."

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

The richest man in New Albany, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
21 comments
Detroit, MI

The best zip codes to live in metro Detroit

Detroit is a city that refuses to die. Detroit is the largest and most populous city in Michigan and the largest U.S. city on the United States–Canada border. 664,139 people call Detroit home, making it the 26th-most populous city in the United States.

Read full story
23 comments
Buffalo, NY

A union vote at Starbucks could be a rare victory for organizing franchise workers

Long hours, insufficient sick days, and miserable working conditions led three Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York, to file a petition seeking representation by a union. Starbucks executives don’t appreciate this effort by Buffalo store’s employees, and they are trying to say that these issues are isolated issues and don’t reflect the conditions at every Starbucks store.

Read full story
5 comments
Alabama State

Amazon warehouse employees in Alabama will get another chance to vote to unionize in a free and fair election

Amazon has avoided unions for 25 years, but labor leaders believe that could change soon. The National Labor Relations Board has ordered a new union election for Amazon workers at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, stating that Amazon illegally manipulated the results of the first election last April.

Read full story
Cary, NC

The richest person in Cary, North Carolina

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy