The richest person in Arkansas

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Arkansas

Arkansas is a unique state that has produced more than its share of larger-than-life, national political figures. Bill and Hillary Clinton, Dale Bumpers, Martha Mitchell, and more.

The list of prominent businesses that started in Arkansas is outstanding, Stephens Inc., Tyson Chicken, J.B. Hunt trucking, and Walmart. All these became household names, but none of these families is more famous than Walmart owners, the Walton family.

Today I will talk about the richest person in the Walton family.

Jim Walton

His name is Jim Walton, with a net worth of $68.8B. He is the #11th richest person in the country, and he lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Jim Walton is an American business executive, currently the heir to the fortune of Walmart, the world's largest retailer.

Jim Walton was born in Newport, Arkansas, on June 7, 1948, to Walmart co-founder Sam Walton and Helen Walton. He has two brothers and one sister. According to Bloomberg, "The Waltons are the richest family in America, with an estimated net worth of $215 billion in 2020."

He attended the University of Arkansas and received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Marketing in 1971. In 1972, he joined Walmart and was engaged in its real-estate dealings. After working for four years, he moved to the family-owned Walton Enterprises as president in 1975.

After his brother John Walton's death, Jim joined the Wal-Mart Board of Directors in 2005, where he served on Strategic Planning and Finance committees and Technology and eCommerce Committee. He retired in 2016 when his son, Steuart Walton, replaced him, marking the passage to the next generation of Walton family representation.

He was also involved in the Arvest Bank Group.

As of 2021, Jim Walton lives in Bentonville, Arkansas, with his wife, Lynne McNabb Walton. They have four children.