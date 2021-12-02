How 'Red Notice' became Netflix's most watched movie of all time

Photo Credit: Canva

Netflix’s big-budget action film Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot received uniformly negative reviews from critics all over the world.

Fortunately for Netflix, viewers paid little attention to these negative views. As a result, Red Notice has become Netflix's most-watched movie ever with +328 Million viewing hours. Currently, 50 percent of all Netflix's subscribers around the world have watched "Red Notice."

For comparison, Netflix's prior record-holder Bird Box was seen for 282 million hours over its first month of release.

These numbers mean two things, professional movie critics don't make or break a movie anymore, and star-driven movies perform as well as story-driven movies.

Catie Keck, a staff reporter at The Verge, is not surprised. Keck says the movie checks a lot of boxes. It has three of the world's most popular movie stars (Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), and The Rock (Dwayne Johnson)), all play themselves — and had a huge $200 million budget to back it all up.

But Keck is not a big fan of the movie. She compares the film to Bird Box and Squid Game, and she believes that Red Notice lacked the substance that Red Box or Squid Game had.

I think there is a tremendous difference between story-driven and star-driven movies, and stars are just as capable of capturing viewers’ attention as great stories. Writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber wanted to bank on the sex appeal of Red Notice’s central trio, and he succeeded.

Star power turns to a massive online following across social media platforms, translating to eyeballs and subscribers. That is why Dwayne Johnson consistently shares news about the movie on social media. For example, he often tweets about the film, "I also received confirmation (these metrics take time to be verified from the Wall Street folks) that over 50% (closer to 60%) of all Netflix accounts have viewed Red Notice of an incredible 92% audience score. Thank you, guys!!"

Gal Gadot also uses her 68.3 million Instagram followers to encourage more people to watch the movie.

You guys, I can’t tell you how happy, grateful, and blown away I am by these crazy stats and info. You have made our movie the BIGGEST movie in the HISTORY of Netflix. Your love means the world & never to be taken for granted. Thank YOU.

Netflix’s success with star-driven movies will help the company continue growing to become a production house.

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, check it out. If you have seen it, what did you think?