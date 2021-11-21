President Joe Biden is Failing the Country

Luay Rahil

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

Most people ignore a simple fact: you are making less money than last year because the inflation rate is rising faster than your salary.

Employers know that their employees' raises are not enough to keep them on the job, yet they complain that employees aren't staying on the job. 

At the beginning of 2021, many economists told President Joe Biden that his American Rescue Plan doesn't help middle-class families, employees, or businesses. Sending out $1,400 checks sounds like a good idea, but in reality, it does nothing more than raise the inflation rate. 

President Biden's plan also extended unemployment benefits and added a weekly supplemental benefit of $300 on top of the regular $400 benefit. This encouraged employees to stay home longer. Why should anyone go back to work if they can make more money staying at home?

Shortages due to rising demand, and supply chain disruptions

The $1,400 payment and extended unemployment benefits created supply chain shortages and employees shortage. As a result price of everything rose. People wanted to buy more things. However, nobody wanted to work to manufacture these products, which created an enormous issue for everyone. 

This shouldn't be a complicated principle to understand. Every high school student heard about the Law of Supply and Demand. The price of any product increases, the more people are willing to pay for it, and the prices decreases, the fewer people are willing to pay for it. 

In theory, the more people are willing to pay for something; manufacturers create more of these products. However, in this case, employees received money to stay home, so the demand remained a lot higher than supply, and Inflation went rampant. 

Experts warned the president. 

Larry Summer, who was Barack Obama's top economist, and others warned President Biden that injecting too much money into the economy and employees' bank accounts consistently would create a huge problem. The rescue plan was 8% of gross domestic product, so Inflation hit its highest in 31 years.

Photo Credit: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

As you can observe in the above paragraph, the inflation rate is rising very fast, causing the money in your bank account to lose value every day. Economics measures the value of your money using a tool called Consumer Price Index or CPI. It is simply "Calculated by taking an average of the change in the price of a basket of goods that represent the regular expenses for consumers from year to year. These goods include food, utilities, gasoline, health care, and the cost of housing."

Low-income families can't afford to live anymore. The prices of everything are going up dramatically. According to the Labor Department, families should expect to pay 42% more for gas, 10.5% more for food, 2.9% more for rent, 42.9% more for car rental, and 24.$ more for a used car.

Larry Summers warned President Biden of this issue early on and urged him to tap the brakes on over stimulating the economy to prevent this kind of Inflation by saying, "I think the policy is rather overdoing it. The sense of serenity and complacency being projected by the economic policymakers that this is all something that can easily be managed is misplaced."

President Biden's team wants everyone to believe that Inflation is temporary, but low-income families can't wait any longer. Every day, parents are paying more for things that should cost less. As CNBC reported, "Wages grew just 4.6% in September compared to a year prior, far below the 5.4% year-over-year price increase." 

Are Americans willing to go back to work?

The economy is broken, and employees are asking for benefits that some employers can't offer. Employees are looking for freedom, flexibility, and fair wages, and most companies can only provide employees with two of them. 

For example, you can't work at Ford assembling cars. You can't do that remotely. If you work at IHOP as a server, you can't serve tables remotely. These companies can and should provide some flexibility, but the fact remains you can't perform these jobs remotely. 

Politicians are missing the point as well. They keep mandating businesses to enforce different rules such as the mask mandate, the vaccine mandate, etc., without addressing the real issue. 

I think the government should provide incentives to employees who are willing to go back to work, not employees who want to sit home and take advantage of the unemployment benefits. 

Inflation is not your friend. 

Stephen Underwood is a wealth advisor who describes, "Inflation as a silent tax that a lot of people don't realize or just don't pay attention to. However, there are strategies you should be educated on to overcome Inflation. Otherwise, what you are earning as income is slowly going to lose value year-end and year out."

Simply stated, If your raise is not at least equal to the rate of Inflation, you actually got a pay cut. So, how long should employees expect to earn less money year after year?

I used to work for an organization that gave employees two kinds of raises, cost of living adjustments and merit raises. The cost of living adjustments or COLA is a raise to offset the inflation rate, and the merit raise depends on the employee's performance. I think it is time for every company to restructure their annual raises to protect employees from the negative impact of inflation. 

President Joe Biden is failing 

New York Times has been trying its best to convince readers that President Joe Biden is succeeding, even though families are paying more for their basic needs and inflation hit its highest in 31 years.

I judge presidents on two scales. First, how did they address the country's problems at the time? And how big are the country's issues compared to different periods in a historical sense?

The country is dealing with many problems, including racial issues, income inequality, wage stagnation, inflation, extremism, supply chain shortage, health care, the pandemic, foreign policy, the Iran deal, etc. 

I hope that President Biden moves forward with more confidence and handles these challenges better than the withdrawal from Afghanistan because sometimes you can do the right thing at the wrong time using bad strategies. 

Do you think President Biden is succeeding?

Luay Rahil, MBA. writes about business, leadership, and various other work-related issues. He found Lead with Integrity group that has 5200 members to help people work smarter and lead better.

