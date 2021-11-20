Can O'Rourke win Texas? He can't win by talking about guns.

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jn9nB_0d2kjSuE00
Photo credit: Canva / Wikimedia

Former U.S. Congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke announced Monday that he is running for governor of Texas, hoping to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott. A mission that sounds almost impossible, Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in Texas for the last 27 years. However, O’Rourke is a high-profile candidate with a national fundraising network that can challenge Republican incumbent Abbott. He also came close to beating GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, but he comes with a lot of baggage that Governor Greg Abbott can use against him.

The deadly winter storm

Beto O’Rourke kept his announcement simple by focusing on the Texas power grid’s failure during the 2021 winter storm. He stated, "When the electricity grid failed, and millions of our fellow Texans were without power, which meant that the lights wouldn't turn on, the heat wouldn't run, and pretty soon, their pipes froze, and the water stopped flowing, they were abandoned by those who were elected to serve and look out for them."He added that Texans want a functioning electricity grid, better jobs, and world-class schools. In addition, we need to work on expanding Medicaid or legalizing marijuana. These are winning issues. Anything else Beto mentions is a losing issue. Is he disciplined enough to stay on task, let's see?

The fumble

Beto O'Rourke stopped in San Antonio and Laredo on his second campaign day and talked to KHOU 11. Early in the interview, Beto made a mistake that could cost him the election. He focused on gun control before he switched to talk about issues that "impact every Texan, such as education, cost of living, and health care. O'Rourkee said that people in Laredo are telling him that "They care about jobs, quality of public school and expanding healthcare. No more culture war on issues like abortion, guns, and trying to scare people about transgender students in school. Let get back to the big things that unite Texans. Let's get past these divisions and this pettiness and small vision that Greg Abbott has laid out. Let's get back to being big." He continued attacking Greg Abbot about his grid failure, saying Texans were "abandoned by those who were elected to serve and look out for them" However, he ended his interview talking about gun control which is an issue he can't win in Texas. There are 725,368 guns in the state. Texas Less Traveled describes gun ownership as a "natural right " Regardless of whether you are for or against gun law legislation when it comes to Texas, it would be just about as easy to get the Pope out of the Catholic Church as it would wrench the firearms from true Texans."

Trump doesn't live in Texas.

Beto is trying to avoid Terry McAuliffe's mistakes. McAuliffe thought he was running a national campaign and focused on attacking former President Donald Trump, who wasn't on any ticket.

Beto told Axios that, "Trump doesn't live in Texas. Biden doesn't live in Texas. Thirty million of us are what's most important to me."

It seems that Beto understands what he needs to do to win, but he is not disciplined enough to stick to a winning strategy. For example, if he knows that Donald Trump is not on the ticket, he doesn't need to be talking about gun control or immigration.

Abbott doesn't trust women.

Beto O'Rourkee told Texas Tribune that Abbott has stopped listening to and trusting the people of Texas, "He doesn't trust women to make their health care decisions, doesn't trust police chiefs when they tell him not to sign the permitless carry bill into law, he doesn't trust voters, so he changes the rules of our elections, and he doesn't trust local communities.” O'Rourke refers to Abbott's policies preventing local officials from making their own pandemic rules. O'Rourke that O'Rourke wants to make Abbott's decision to prohibit abortion in Texas a central issue, an issue that divides most Texans. Focus and discipline win. Talking about gun control doesn't.

Abbott is ready

Governor Abbott started to criticize O'Rourke and nicknamed "Wrong Way O'Rourke" in an attack ad that mentions all of the mistakes that O'Rourke has made in the last ten years. Abbott focuses on issues that can win the election in Texas, such as, "O'Rourke wanting to defund the police, impose socialism, and take your guns."

The winning formula

Jeff Roe is an American political strategist who helped Glenn Youngkin win the Virginia governor's race and created a winning formula that can be used by anyone who wants to win a state-level office in 2022.

  1. Candidate quality matters. If Beto wants to win, he needs to make no mistake. His mistakes will be used against him in a negative ad. I don't think he is disciplined enough to do this for an entire year.
  2. Focus wins. Stay focused on issues people talk about around the kitchen table and not what pundits speak about on TV.
  3. Focus on a few issues, such as cost of living, education, and safety.

Democrats are about to lose every election in 2022 because they are talking past their voters. Instead, they are talking about issues like defunding the police, gun control, forced unionization, higher taxes, and mass vaccination. They can't win any independent voters talking to their basses. They need to stay focused on issues that every Texan care about. Beto O'Rourke knows these issues, but he doesn't know how to stay disciplined, and national Democrats will come in town and dilute the message even more.

Critical race theory

Democrats need to know what most people think about critical race theory and craft a message that balances between their base and independents. They need to stop worrying about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and focus on what people in small towns think and believe. Politicians should be elected based on their services to their local communities.

For example, Terry McAuliffe in Virginia race said "I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision."

The above statement might energize the Democratic base, but it turns off every other person who cares about their kid's education. Parents want to be involved in their kid's education, and they don't want someone who lives in Washington to raise their children for them. So if Beto agrees with McAuliffe, he needs to save his money and energy and stay home.

Beto winning formula

Beto O'Rourke needs to craft a simple message that addresses three issues, critical race theory, gun control, and the big government quickly. So he can focus on five issues that can win him the election, cost of living, the power grid, job opportunities, quality of education, and access to health care. He needs to focus on these five points and not get distracted by other issues that Democratic National Committee wants him to focus on. For example, the DNC wants every Democrat to run under one slogan, "We are not Trump." That is a horrible strategy to win in Texas.Any minute Beto O'Rourke spends talking about any other issue is a waste of time and a step closer to his concession speech. InO'Rourkeexas, O’Rourke should give voters a reason to vote for him, and if he spends any time telling rural and independent voters about defunding the police or gun control, he will lose.

Abbott winning formula

Governor Greg Abbott needs toYoungkin'senn Youngkin’s template.

  1. Embrace Trump tactics: Abbott and his team need to use Beto's words about defunding the police and gun control against him.
  2. Softly embrace Trump himself: Abbott doesn't need to criticize Trump but doesn't need to ask for his endorsement.
  3. Turn your opponent into a liberal Trump: Find words, votes, and incidents that paint Beto as an anti-democracy and a close-minded candidate.
  4. Use their power against them: Abbott needs to paint Biden as an out-of-control president.
  5. Don't say crazy things: Abbott needs to avoid saying things independents — and suburban women would find insulating.

The candidate most disciplined will win the election. However, Abbott has an easier way to win the election. What are your thoughts?

