The richest person in Miami metropolitan area

Miami and South Florida is a tropical playland for the rich.

Six million people live in the Miami metropolitan area, considered the seventh-largest metropolitan area in the United States. The City of Miami is the business and cultural center of the metropolis.

The area has become a magnet for more and more billionaires, and Thomas Peterffy is the richest of them all. According to Forbes 400, Thomas Peterffy is the richest person who lives in South Florida, and he is the 36 most affluent person in the United States of America.

Humble Beginnings

Thomas Peterffy was born in Budapest, Hungry, in 1944 during WWII. His father immigrated to the US in 1956 without his family, but in 1965 Thomas Petterffy joined his dad in New York. However, his father's second wife didn't care much for the 21-year-old Thomas, so his dad gave him $100 and told him, "Make something of yourself."

He attended Clark University, graduated with a BS, and began his professional career as a computer programmer, designing trading software.

After graduation, he worked at an architectural firm where he volunteered to program their recently purchased computer. Soon after, he left his job and bought himself a seat on the American Stock Exchange, where he used his ability to design financial modeling software to trade equity options.

In 1993, he launched his own company, Interactive Brokers, an electronic brokerage firm that allowed him to become one of the richest people in the world.

A major landowner

According to Florida 500, Peterffy owns 500,000-plus acres across five counties in North Florida which is believed to be the largest piece of underdeveloped land owned by a private citizen east of the Mississippi River.

Cryptocurrency

Thomas Peterffy told CNBC that he invests little money in cryptocurrency. However, he still expresses doubt about the long-term future of crypto.

" Even I myself have put a little bit of money into crypto, because even though chances are, I think, that this is not going to be a viable market, I think that there’s a small chance that this will be a dominant currency, so you have to play the odds. "

He also plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading platform. This is a significant move because Peterffy is a well-known name in the trading business. He adds, "Customers certainly are asking for [crypto trading], and we expect to be ready soon."

The adoption of bitcoin by high-profile investors and organizations is a huge boost for bitcoin value.

My favorite five quotes from Thomas Peterffy.

