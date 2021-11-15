The richest person In Fort Worth, Texas

Did you know that 64 billionaires are living in Texas?

North Texas has 27 billionaires who chose to work, play, and live in one of the best metroplexes in the world.

According to Forbes Magazine, The City of Fort Worth has seven of the 27 billionaires, and no one knows them, so let me tell you the top two people. However, one of them does not live in the city anymore.

Robert Bass, $5.1 billion

The Bass family is one of the wealthiest families in Fort Worth. Robert Bass and his brothers inherited $2.8 million each from their uncle Sid Richardson, and they were able to invest in different businesses until they became the richest family in the city.

He was born and raised in Fort Worth and had three brothers Lee, Ed, and Sid, also billionaires. In 1985, he founded the Robert M Bass Group and overnight became the richest man in the city.

One of his biggest failures is a private jet company called Aerion that collapsed in May 2021. However, most people don't know that he is the richest person because Ann Walton Kroenke doesn't live in the city anymore.

Ann Walton Kroenke, $8.6 billion

Ann Walton is an American businesswoman and an heiress to the Walmart fortune.

Ann Walton Kroenke lives in the Town of Vernon on a massive ranch. She is the daughter of Bud Walton, Sam Walton’s brother, who played a critical role in helping his brother build one of the most profitable businesses in the world.

She is the majority owner of the Denver Nuggets (National Basketball Association) and the Colorado Avalanches (National Hockey League.)

She is married to Stan Kroenke , the real estate billionaire, and shares his wife’s love of sports. He owns the Los Angeles Rams (National Football League), Colorado Rapids (Major League Soccer), Colorado Mammoth (National Lacrosse League), and the English soccer team Arsenal (Premier League)

Forbes estimates her net worth to be $8.6 billion and her husband’s network to exceed $10.7 billion.

So, if you like sport, you need to be Ann Walton’s friend, and if she invites you to any sporting event, please invite me.