Dallas bids for the 2026 World Cup final - Can Dallas leaders score the biggest goal of their careers?

The biggest event on the planet happens every four years, and contrary to popular belief is not the Super Bowl. Instead, it is the world cup final, and North Texas leaders want it to happen in North Texas.

The world cup has happened every four years since 1930, and it is the most prestigious tournament watched by 3.5 billion people. According to FIFA , the 2018 World Cup final between France and Croatia reached an average live audience of 517 million viewers, which is a huge number.

To keep this in perspective, "The most-watched Super Bowl in history is Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The New England Patriots won this match against the Seattle Seahawks, and a record 114.44 million viewers tuned in to the game."

North Texas leaders know the importance of this tournament, especially the final game, and they are not exerting every effort to lure the world cup to North Texas.

North Texas leaders formed a bid committee of business leaders, celebrities, sport team owners, and world-class athletes such as Dak Prescott and Dirk Nowitizike to lobby FIFA to bring the world cup final to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Welcome to Arlington

Last month, FIFA delegates toured the AT&T Stadium to determine if the site was suitable to host the biggest event on the planet. FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani and Colin Smith, the association's top tournaments and events officer, evaluated traffic control, crowd safety, hotels capacity, medical facilities, and players safety, and they found out that the area is equipped for this event, but they haven't made their final determination yet.

North Texas is competing with 16 other cities in North and South America to host this event, so the competition is fierce, and North Texas is ready to compete. Houston is also spending millions of dollars to host some games.

Corruption and Abuse

However, I don't like this effort because FIFA is known for its corruption and overlooking some hosting cities abusing and exploiting migrant workers. According to the Guardian, There is evidence that Qatar used forced labor on World Cup infrastructure projects.

The corruption doesn't end here. New York Times reported last year, the United States Department of Justice said for the first time in 2020 that representatives working for Russia and Qatar had bribed FIFA officials to secure hosting rights for the World Cup in men's soccer.

How big is the corruption problem? It is huge.

Tariq Panja and Kevin Draper state, "More than half the people involved in the votes for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, including the former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, have been accused of wrongdoing, though not necessarily criminally charged."

Would you like North Texas to host the World Cup Final?