Hutto City Mayor says, you cant lead a city you don't live in

Hutto City Manager Warren Hutmacher will be leaving his job this Friday, Nov 12.

Behind closed doors, Hutto City Council and City Manager Warren Hutmacher reached an agreement to release the city manager from all his duties, effective this week.

Mayor Mike Snyder confirms that the council met with the city manager Warren Hutmacher to deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee - City Manager.

Allison Strupeck, Hutto city communication manager said, "Despite best efforts and intentions, Hutmacher couldn’t make the commitment to move his family to Texas at this time."

Warren Hutmacher was appointed City Manager by the Hutto City Council in September 2020 to oversee all City operations and services with the condition that he needs to commit a timeline to move within Hutto city limits, which he couldn't do.

“We believe it’s important for our city manager to live in the city where we all live. The timing just wasn’t right for [Hutmacher] and his family. We wish them well and thank Warren for his service” Mayor Mike Snyder.

According to the city website, Mr. Hutmacher has 25 years of state and local government experience in Georgia and Texas. Mr. Hutmacher spent much of his government tenor in Georgia, previously serving as the city manager of Johns Creek, Dunwoody, and Avondale Estates.

The city of Hutto is growing fast, and Hutmacher's experience and knowledge were a great fit to help the city become a great destination for many people who want to escape the Austin-round Rock metropolitan area. However, managing a growing city is not easy, so the council will take their time selecting the next City manager.