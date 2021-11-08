Senator Marco Rubio says changing the clock every year Is “Stupid”, so why do we still do it?

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ga5WG_0cpcpViK00
Photo credit: Canva

Everyone hates daylight saving time, so why do we still do it?

I find the clock changes rather irritating. It's disorienting. I'm not alone because most of my friends feel the same way. However, if you want to know how dysfunctional our Congress is, read this statement from Senator Marc Rubio.

We're about to do once again this annual craziness of changing the clock, falling back, springing forward. We need to stop doing it. There is no justification for it. Let's go to permanent Daylight Saving Time. The overwhelming majority of members of Congress approve and support it. Let's get it done. Let's get it passed so that we never have to do this stupid change again.

Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts is part of a renewed push for permanent daylight saving time. He is re-introducing a bill, The Sunshine Protection Act, along with a bipartisan group of senators that would put an end to the decades-old ritual of turning clocks forward in the spring and backward in the fall.

"It's sunshine in the evening. It just makes people feel better."

Both parties agree that the practice is outdated, but they can't muster enough votes to end it. Republicans and Democrats know the health and economic benefits of making daylight saving time permanent. They want to do it. They just don't agree on how and when to end it.

Scientific evidence implies it can lead to greater energy-saving and economic activity. It will also lower seasonal depression because people have more daylight at the end of their workday.

I haven't met one person who likes this annual change, and everyone wants to be done with this clock-changing custom forever. In 2018, almost 60 % of voters in California approved a bill to get rid of DST, and in 2019 lawmakers in Florida approved a similar bill. However, federal law prohibits states from changing their time without their approval, so we are stuck.

Bill Murphy Jr. states in his Inc magazine article, "It's official: Turning the clocks back is a very silly idea based on a 100-year-old mistake. (So why are we still doing it?) We stole this idea from the germans in world war I. It wasn't very smart then, and it's an even worse idea now."

There is no reasonable excuse why the biannual clock-changing should continue. It is annoying, and it is harmful to our health. Doctors have found a correlation between time-change and increased heart attacks. It also disrupts sleep and decreases alertness which impacts our physical health.

We have always done it this way.

I hate it when people say this statement, "We have always done it this way." Which, according to Forbes magazine, is the most dangerous phrase in business.

We can't keep doing it because we've been doing it. So it is time to end this practice and to stop following this useless tradition.

Quick question: do you like the semi-annual clock-changing tradition?

