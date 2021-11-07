Music industry shocked by TX tragedy, people were dying and no one listened

I don't know what organizers could have done to prevent the movements of an unruly crowd, but I know whatever they did wasn't enough.

There is an expectation of civil behavior when we all go to public events. But, unfortunately, that's expectation wasn't met last Friday at the rapper Travis Scott concert. At least eight people died, and more than one hundred people were injured in Houston.

Investigators are looking if organizers made mistakes in how the event was organized and promoted. For example, people at the concert were begging organizers to stop the show, but no one listened. As a result, people were dying, and the show didn't stop.

Donovon Davis says "Everything was normal up until when Travis posted the time he was going to get on stage, that’s when it just got wild. The crowd was moving so violently that people fell on top of us, and when they fell, people fell on top of them. There were layers and layers and layers of people falling. At one point I tried to assist someone who had fallen down next to me. I turned to pick him up, and I could hear him screaming for help. The music hadn’t started yet. And then the crowd just moved me, and I saw a wave of people just walk over him.”

Officials say people began to fall unconscious, some possibly experiencing cardiac arrest, as fans in the audience of 50,000 began pushing towards the stage.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Police Chief Troy Finner, Fire Chief Samuel Pena, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo briefed the media about the mass casualty incident and there are a lot of questions left unanswered. An investigation into the events will explore what provoked the crowd rush and if the festival was sufficiently staffed with security and reports of someone "injecting concertgoers with drugs.

Police Chief Finner police had 528 officers assigned to the festival on Friday and 755 private security personnel. I'm not a security expert, so I don't know if these numbers are sufficient or not.

Hoston residents are mad, and they want answers.

Hoston resident Pam Flayler is upset, and she wants people to be held accountable, "Blame falls on leadership, and the way kids stormed through the front gate I'm sorry unacceptable. Why were such young kids at this event without parents? Sorry, my kids wouldn't be at ANY event in the city without my husband or me. Kids make bad judgments when it comes to safety."

Jennifer Asker is asking the same questions, "I would like to know why 14 and 16-year-old children were there in the first place? This is ridiculous and senseless, and you can't just accept this in this day and time. In my opinion, this should have never been able to take place in the first place. There was no control over that many people."

Paul Bennett is questioning why the city allowed the event at this location, "If only there were a large football stadium-type venue nearby that could have been used for this concert. One with doors to prevent those without tickets from entering and seats to separate concertgoers and keep them safe."

Travis Scott posted this statement on his profile.

The Astroworld tragedy in Houston is deeply disturbing and awful, and we need Houston leaders to answer any questions that parents and residents may have.