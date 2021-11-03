O'Rourke wants to unseat Abbott in 2022 and Abbott doesn't know how to run against Beto

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

Beto O'Rourke is coming after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022, and Greg Abbott doesn't know how to handle this charismatic man from El Paso.

O'Rourke proved that he could build a campaign that could challenge Greg Abbott in Texas. Recent polling data shows that more Texans support O'Rourke than Greg Abbott initially believed. So, what did Gov. Abbott do? He took a tough political stand on all the issues that appeal to conservatives.

He banned abortion as early as six weeks. He committed one billion dollars to build a border wall between Texas and Mexico. Something President Trump wanted to do. He made it legal for Texans to carry a handgun without a permit or training. Gov. Abbot banned the COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates — including for private employers. He introduced the "critical race theory" that guides how educators address contemporary events and forbids students from earning credit for engaging in civic activities. By the way, 21 other states are proposing bills to train teachers on teaching current events.

According to Dallas Morning News, Abbott's approval rating was 59%. However, it's been declining since January 2021 and is now at a rock-bottom 45%. Critics claim that Gov. Abbot's hard-right turn has turned off voters in big cities such as Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and El Paso. That's extremely critical, and I'm going to explain why shortly.

Speaking of El Paso, O'Rourke's hometown, According to Brett Bachman, O'Rourke has narrowed the polling gap to 37%-42%, up from 33%-45% in the same poll earlier this summer.

Numbers don't lie, but they don't tell the entire truth. As Business Professor and economist Aaron Levenstein once said, "Statistics are like bikinis. What they reveal is suggestive, but what they conceal is vital." In politics, this statement can't" be more accurate. So let's demonstrate what these numbers are hiding.

The tale of two Texas

Texas is divided between Republicans and Democrats, cities and rural areas. You can't understand Texas political landscape without visiting the 2016 presidential election.

The election of former president Donald Trump was an example of a great divide in American politics and economics. As a result, cities with booming economies voted for Hillary Clinton" and devasted rural communities voted for President Donald Trump.

Trump had a brilliant strategy by following Blair Warren's advice, "People will do anything for those who encourage their dreams, justify their failures, allay their fears, confirm their suspicions, and help them throw rocks at their enemies."

Trump tapped into intense frustrations among many workers, especially those who live in small towns that witnessed their jobs being shipped overseas and were harmed by previous presidents' trade and immigration policies.

Trump focused on a few issues, building a wall, stopping immigrants from coming into our country, standing up to China, and so on. He understood people's pain and was able to focus on these points for 16 months. However, both independents in big cities and Republicans in small towns dealt with the consequences of these failed policies at the state and the federal level.

In 2016, Tump understood how to win Republicans and independent voters while alienating liberal voters everywhere.

As a result, Clinton won six of the eight most populated counties, including Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and El Paso. However, the population growth in big cities and migration from surrounding states threaten the Republican party's grip on the state.

Wining every small town might not be enough anymore.

Governor Abbot will win every small town in Texas, but he will have a hard time in big cities, and he hasn't done much to connect with cities voters. Instead, all of his plans have been focused on pleasing his base at the expense of independent voters. Trump won both, but I don't see Governor Abbott winning independent voters unless he changes his policies. One way he can do that is by focusing on city-dwellers" problems.

Big cities have big problems, and if Governor Abbott attempts to solve some of these issues, he can win many independent votes to his side. For example, The city of Dallas is struggling with high poverty, high crime, horrible school districts, and a lack of affordable housing. But, unfortunately, he hasn't addressed any of these issues.

Democrat says Governor Abbott made many bad decisions for the state, including redirecting money to a border wall we do not need that could go to education or help nurses, restaurants, and teachers. Governor Abbott needs to be ready to answer their concerns.

Numbers don't lie

If you revisited the 2016 election when governor Abbott ran against Lupe Valdez , a much lesser-known candidate than former Congressman Beto O'Rourkee, Abbott won 4,656,196, and Valdez won 3,546,615. Unfortunately, this number won't be sufficient against Beto.

In the 2018 senate race, Beto O'Rourkee ran against a very popular man, Ted Cruz. Beto got 4,045,632, and Cruz received 4,260,553. Beto lost the election but came closer than any Democrat to win the state of Texas in a very long time.

As you can see, Beto is a much stronger candidate than Lupe Valdez and will pose a real threat to Governor Greg Abbott if Abbott doesn't find a way to connect with city voters. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke has Democrats excited to take another shot at Gov. Greg Abbot. And, at the same time, Beto has Republicans worried, especially at his ability to fundraise millions of dollars that he can use to organize his team online and on the ground.

Sawyer Hackett, executive director of People First Future, believes that “Texas Democrats are probably more energized and angrier than they've ever been." He adds, "I think for a long time we've had a lot of this outrage and haven't known where to channel it, but with these upcoming statewide races and these congressional maps starting to lock in, we have an opportunity to sort of channel that outrage in a productive way to fight back."

As you can see, Democrats are getting ready to capitalize on Governor Abbot's hard-line policies. First, they will focus on the abortion bill, asserting that such a tough restriction will help excite people on an issue that has played well for them in every election since Roe v. Wade.

Also, Democrats will use Abbott's pushback against COVID-19 safety measures to encourage and energize their base to vote and vote early. So Governor Abbot's job won't be as easy as it was in 2016.

Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the state Democratic Party, believes that O’Rourke can beat Abbott. However, Beto made his fair share of mistakes. He is very weak on gun control, an issue that is very important for Texans.

History tells us that O'Rourke can't win, according to Alex Samuels and Mary Radcliffe, "Candidates who’ve lost just once — let alone twice — often don’t have much better luck the next go-around." So do you believe Beto can win the election?

I'm not sure who will win, but I know it will be fun to watch.