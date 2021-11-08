Experts say, most employees don't want to work under these conditions

Photo credit: Canva

Most of us heard this statement from our parents, “Go to school, get good grades, get a good job, and be happy.”

The truth is most of us followed the above advice, and it didn’t work. We went to school, got good grades, got jobs, but we are still miserable.

Gallup conducted a global poll and discovered that 85 % of people are unhappy about their jobs. This leads to employees' disengagement, burnout , and loss of productivity .

I worked with a brilliant miserable coworker. He didn't enjoy the job duties, lacked motivation, and disliked most of his coworkers.

When I asked him, “Why do you hate your job?” He said, “I don’t hate the job. I hate working for this supervisor.” This led me to do a lot of research about miserable jobs.

I asked many people one question, “When did you know that it was time to quit your job?” and summarized their answers into five signs. Let me know how you would answer the above question.

1. Your Company Culture is Toxic

Toxic culture is characterized by high turnover, office politics, gossip, and backstabbing.

Have you worked in a toxic environment?

I used to work for a manager who had a master’s degree in office politics and gossip. She knew how to bully you and make you feel guilty about it. She understood what you need to be happy at your job and did the opposite to ensure that you were miserable.

She rarely gives you instructions or offers any help unless she wants to misguide you on purpose, so you don’t outshine her. You never knew what she wanted; deadlines were moving targets, quality was a sliding scale, and quantity depended on her mood.

I tried to complain to human resources, but her behavior was rewarded. And, I’m convinced that any rewarded behavior is repeated, so she kept repeating her behavior until our team had 100% turn over including me.

A toxic culture has a horrible impact on your mental and physical health. It drains your energy and kills your motivation. It will leave you with little energy and time to be productive and deliver valuable work.

If you find yourself in a toxic culture with no support from your human resources department, start looking for a new job.

Question to ask yourself: do you feel that you are working in a toxic culture?

2. Your Productivity Is Suffering

No one is more productive than a happy employee who engages in deep work.

When you hate your job, you can’t engage in deep work that increases your productivity. Instead, you will be easily distracted and attracted to shallow work that doesn’t require cognitive ability.

According to Cal Newport, shallow work is performed while distracted. It doesn’t produce real value to the world. Unhappy employees are attracted to busy work.

Busy workers tend to measure hours worked and time away from home with no actual results. Two metrics that drain your mental, physical and emotional energy without leading to productivity. So, if you find yourself doing busy work, that is a sign that you don’t enjoy your job anymore.

Question to ask yourself: are you busy or productive?

3. Your Boss is Horrible

As the saying goes, “People don’t quit a job. They quit a boss.”

According to Peter Principle , Companies are good at promoting managers until they reach their maximum level of incompetence. After that, they will keep enabling managers until they show signs of incompetence.

Based on the above principle, most likely, your manager is incompetent. For example, suppose an employee is a good engineer. In that case, he will get promoted with no real training on managing and leading people, so he starts to micromanage and harass people until he fails and makes staff life miserable.

Signs that your manager is incompetent, bullying, avoiding conflict, criticizing staff in public, hoarding information, bad listening skills, and more. This behavior will make you hate your job, and somedays will make you hate your life. If your manager is showing any of the above signs, look for another job.

Question to ask yourself: do you enjoy working for your boss?

4. You Hate Sundays

If you hate your job, nothing is more difficult than Sunday night.

You just enjoyed a great weekend, stress-free with your family. Then, Sunday night, you remember that tomorrow is Monday. The horrible feeling of going to work and dealing with your boss brings you more stress than a snake under your bed.

I had jobs where Sunday nights felt horrible, filled with anxiety and unwanted worries. If you find yourself experiencing a tremendous amount of stress, it is time to find a new job.

Question to ask yourself: do you feel stressed Sunday night?

5. You Feel Drained Everyday

It is okay to be tired, but it is not okay to be exhausted every day of the week.

If you feel drained emotionally, physically, and mentally every day, it means that your job is demanding too much of you. This can lead to burnout and problems with your family.

I remember working a job that drained me every day until my son asked me to play with him outside, and I said, “I’m tired today,” he said, “You always tired.”

His words killed me and forced me to examine my behavior and my commitment to my family. The next morning, I walked into my boss’s office and asked for different job duties that allowed me to excel at work and at home at the same time.

Question to ask yourself: do you feel drained every day?

Final Thoughts:

If you can’t focus on being productive, disliking your boss, and hating Sundays, it is a good sign that you don’t like your job. If you don’t have the energy to be present at home and work, and your company culture is toxic, it is time to find a new job.

If you ever quit a job, answer this question: “When did you know that it was time to quit your job?”