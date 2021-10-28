The Vaccine Mandate is Failing the Country

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XV4QK_0ceIEJ3E00
Nurse at workPhoto by Bermix Studio on Unsplash

Let me first say that I’ve never been anti-vax.

I manage a health department, and I can tell you two things, science works, and vaccines mandate do not. Public health is 20 % science and 80% public perception.

During the pandemic, we won the science battle and lost the public perception, which led to mass confusion. These two facts helped me understand why people resist the idea of vaccination.

Here are some factors that play a significant role in vaccine resistance.

1. Lack of Consistent Message

We no longer have a COVID-19 problem. Instead, we have a messaging problem.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has brilliant scientists that can solve complicated problems, but they can’t craft a compelling message to convince people that science works.

They have been contradicting themselves since day one.

They started by saying, “ Masks don’t work,” Later, they said, “They do work.” “Vaccines are effective, but you still have to wear a mask.” The second statement invalidates the first. If vaccines work, “Why do I still have to wear a mask?”

In December 2020, president Biden said that he doesn’t think that vaccines shouldn’t be mandatory. So, when he announced his vaccine mandate, he contributed to the muddy water.

The back-and-forth contradiction confused people, and it muddied the message at a critical moment in our fight against COVID. For public health to work, the message has to be consistent.

Health officials must focus on selling a straightforward message: vaccination decreases transmission of the virus, lower your chances to visit an emergency room, and reduces your chances of death.

That’s it.

2. Lack of Understanding

As Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University, says, “One of the most important things we say in public health is that you have to have a simple message.”

Do masks work or not? Do I need one mask or two masks? Do vaccines work or not? Do I need a booster shot or not?

The back and forth arguments should have been done in science labs behind closed doors and not in the white house or the newsrooms.

Dr. Fauci also contradicted himself many times. He crafts different messages for different media outlets. I know science evolves and changes fast, but Dr. Faurci should understand the importance of having a simple, consistent message.

These contradictions led to three groups of people:

  1. Vaccine resistant: This group of people uses CDC inconsistent messaging as their justification for not getting vaccinated. Most people in this group distrust government institutions. Based on the 100 contradictions that I mentioned above, you can’t invalidate their reasons.
  2. Vaccine hesitant: This group of people will be vaccinated if you give them enough information. You should be willing to tell them about the side effects, RNA technology, long-term impact, etc.
  3. Vaccine access: This group of people is convinced that they need to be vaccinated, but you have to make the vaccine very accessible.

The apparent problem politicians have about messaging is that they talk to people without considering where they are on the comfort scale. Are they resistant, hesitant, or worried about lack of access?

3. Horrible Communication

Effective communication is about getting your message across with clarity and respect.

When communicating about a topic like science, you have to respect the intelligence of the audience. Ignoring people's fears or dismissing their concerns is not a good strategy.

As mentioned above, unvaccinated people can benefit from vaccination, but you can’t coerce people to immunization. Provide them with data, and let them decide. Address their fears, tell them, “We understand your fear, and we know how you feel. However, we also understand science, and we know it works. Here is the data. Make your decision.”

4. Pharmaceutical Companies Shouldn’t Manage This

I must add, we can’t let pharmaceutical companies manage this crisis. They are adding to the miscommunication and mismanagement mess.

For example, Pfizer seeks the FDA’s approval to allow a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those 16 and older. However, public pressure made FDA reconsider Pfizer's recommendations, “Last week, FDA refused to recommend booster shots of Pfizer to the general public.”

These companies are driven by making a profit and not eliminating COVID. Based on this one fact, The White House should never allow for-profit companies to make public health recommendations.

Do you still doubt that these companies are driven mainly by profit?

I don’t doubt that these companies are behind President Biden's vaccine mandate.

5. Lack of Employees

This month, President Biden announced a vaccine mandate that gives people two choices.

  1. Get vaccinated.
  2. Lose your job.

Most businesses are struggling to keep their doors open due to the lack of employees. The above mandate will make it harder for them to recruit and hire people.

Last month, 153 people resigned or were fired from a Texas hospital system after refusing to vaccinate. Their justification is that this vaccine has been authorized for emergency use only.

This crisis compelled Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs to send a letter to the president, “This mandate will ultimately impact our taxpayers, and it potentially hinders our ability to attract quality employees.”

6. Businesses Can Do This Better

Let’s remove some barriers.

Full Approval: Instead of mandating the vaccine, ask vaccine providers to apply for full vaccine approval. This approval should be based on clinical studies that prove that the vaccine is safe without political inputs.

People don't want to eat a sandwich that they don’t like, don't expect them to line up to take a vaccine that they don’t understand.

Private Businesses: Allow businesses to regulate their workforce without having a government mandate using hidden incentives such as lower premiums.

For example, Kathryn Bakich, “Wellness regulations currently permit incentives and penalties for taking legitimate health-related steps, so a COVID-19 vaccination incentive should be permissible.”

Delta Air Lines is the first airline to implement a vaccine requirement for new hires. But, you might be asking, “Is that legal?”

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) says that employers can require their employees to do it. If employers decide to mandate vaccination, employees have a choice to make, “Do I want to work for this company?”

Enforcing this mandate is impossible.

7. OSHA Can’t Enforce This

Who is going to enforce this vaccine mandate? Everyone is quick to say OHSA.

OHSA is responsible for setting safety standards to ensure every business is taking employees' safety seriously. They enforce rules through complaints, warnings, and fines.

  1. Complaints: What do OSHA staff do if they get 10000 complaints per day? They don’t have an adequate workforce to respond to these complaints promptly. If they can’t verify these complaints, they can’t enforce the mandate.
  2. Warning: If they can’t verify each complaint, they can’t issue a warning without verification.
  3. Fines: They have to verify, warn, then cite employers. This is a massive challenge for a limited workforce that barely has time to respond to credible safety violations.

I have worked in Public Health for a long time, and I have a rule that I always follow, “I don't make rules that I can’t enforce.” I’m afraid that the president has made that mistake.

OSHA can’t regulate this, so please don’t say essential employees should enforce this mandate.

8. Essential Employees Shouldn't Enforce This.

We should not rely on essential employees to enforce this mandate.

In New York, a group of Texas tourists was caught on camera attacking a restaurant host for asking them for proof of vaccination. The fight was terrible, and the hostess had to spend a night at the hospital after receiving multiple punches to her face.

The restaurant spokesman released a statement to express his sadness, “It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job.” It is unfortunate, but things will worsen if we rely on employees to enforce this mandate.

9. Vaccine Passports Are Scary

What if someone lost his vaccine card?

The government will have to create a centralized database to store all of these vaccination records. So naturally, this scares many people, and it feeds the conspiracy that the government wants to control the masses.

People are wary of vaccine passports, even though every person in the world has a shot record that documents all of the immunization they received throughout their lives.

The term “Vaccine passport” is misleading, and no government agency should try to digitalize the documentation process through an app that people don’t trust. It will lead to more vaccine resistance.

Vaccine passports are scary because they set a precedent. So people are asking, “Vaccine passports now, “What’s next?”

10. The Federal Mandate Is Causing a Backlash

The federal mandate is not a solution. Instead, it will cause a huge backlash and create a backlog in our court system.

People who refuse to be vaccinated are not stupid, and they know their legal rights. An executive order won’t make them rush to get vaccinated, but it will make them run to get legal advice.

We have already noticed many legal fights between employers and their employees. For example, Todd Zywicki, a law professor at George Mason University who had recovered from Covid and has antibodies, fought his university’s vaccine mandate and won.

This mandate will cause a backlash and encourage others to consult with their attorneys to protect themselves.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 719

Published by

Luay Rahil, MBA. writes about business, leadership, and various other work-related issues. He found Lead with Integrity group that has 5200 members to help people work smarter and lead better.

Fort Worth, TX
725 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Does big tech need to be held accountable?

There are consequences for speaking out, and there are consequences for staying quiet?. Which consequences would you rather struggle with?. Last month, some Apple employees organized themselves to protest Apple management's treatment after raising concerns about equal pay issues and safety risks.

Read full story

Biden sets vax deadline for employers

You have 60 days to get vaccinated or lose your job. Today, President Joe Biden announced that employers have until Jan 4. to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated or tested regularly. His statement stated the following, "Today, the Labor Department issued its rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees. So, if you work for one of these companies, you will either need to get vaccinated or test at least weekly."

Read full story
1 comments

The Economy is Broken, and Employees are Uniting

Come closer. I need to tell you something you are not ready to hear, "The economy is broken, and it is waiting for you to go back to work." Economists predicted that the economy would recover once schools reopen and the expanded unemployment benefit expires. However, that didn't happen.

Read full story
2 comments

To attract better employees, companies need to consider these five factors

Most of us heard this statement from our parents, “Go to school, get good grades, get a good job, and be happy.”. The truth is most of us followed the above advice, and it didn’t work. We went to school, got good grades, got jobs, but we are still miserable.

Read full story
1 comments

7 Rules I don't follow

“Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently.” — Steve Jobs. Society has another plan for you.

Read full story
1 comments

The country is turning red, and the Democrats are mad

Last night, Republican Glenn Youngkin, former private equity executive, won the Virginia governor's race, beating former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe. A huge win for Youngkin and a devastating loss to McAuliffe.

Read full story
1 comments

O'Rourke wants to unseat Abbott in 2022 and Abbott doesn't know how to run against Beto

Beto O'Rourke is coming after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022, and Greg Abbott doesn't know how to handle this charismatic man from El Paso. O'Rourke proved that he could build a campaign that could challenge Greg Abbott in Texas. Recent polling data shows that more Texans support O'Rourke than Greg Abbott initially believed. So, what did Gov. Abbott do? He took a tough political stand on all the issues that appeal to conservatives.

Read full story
231 comments

Critics say this massive dorm is a 'psychological experiment' that will psychologically damage students.

When you are one of the richest people in the world, very few people are willing to argue with you or tell you no. Charlie Munger is 97 years old man who served as Warren Buffett's right-hand man for more than 60 years. They've both become billionaires. During that time, they created the most profitable investment firm in the world, worth more than $630 billion. Unfortunately, Charlie Munger is one of these rich people who has a crazy idea, and he is in dire need of someone to say no to him.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

The Middle Class in Texas is Struggling

Texas is known for its exceptional successes in leading the country in both job creation and economic opportunity. Yet, families continue to struggle to fill their grocery baskets or find affordable homes.

Read full story
1 comments

No One Wants to Work, and Companies Don’t Know What To Do

If everyone is hiring, how come nobody is getting hired. Americans had a taste of freedom, and they were not willing to give their freedom up for a job. The above statement made me rethink everything I know about the gap between open jobs and the rate they are being filled.

Read full story
176 comments
Texas State

The Best Zip Codes To Live in North Texas

Southlake is not what it used to be, but it is still one of the best cities in North Texas. Southlake has beautiful homes, a great school district, and a lot of rich people who use their zip code as a status symbol. It is located 30 minutes from Dallas, and it is known for its great football team that brought a lot of joy and agony to the city.

Read full story
8 comments

Is The Labor Shortage Taking Us Back to the Seventies? — Get Ready to Receive New Benefits

Right about now, you are wondering, “Are we living in the worst decade ever?”. Let’s compare 1970 to 2021. In 1970, the country was divided, rich against poor, powerful against the powerless, and conservative against liberal. It sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Read full story
61 comments
Fort Worth, TX

The City of Fort Worth Wants to Add Two New Council Members, Is That Bad?

Every ten years, local governments use new Census data to redraw their district lines to assure that each district is essentially equal in population. This process is called redistricting. Each council member will fight very hard to ensure that they are representing the same number of constituents.

Read full story
1 comments

Facebook is Covering Their Scandals with a New Name

In the last two years, Facebook has had more scandals than Tiger King, so their leadership decided to change its name, hoping to rebrand the company and praying that you lose your memory of all the horrible things that have been exposed.

Read full story
9 comments

The Sandwich Generation is The Focus of President Biden Agenda

President Joe Biden is betting the house on the sandwich generation to pass his XXL spending package through congress. The sandwich generation consists of millions of people who are suffering financially and socially. They are struggling to raise their children while taking care of their aging parents. Let me be honest. Politicians don't see people. They see votes.

Read full story

The Squid Game Obsession Explained and 6 Lessons From the Series

My wife doesn’t watch many shows, and when she decided to watch The Squid Game, I knew this show would be special. The show talks about a segment of our society that is in debt, unemployed, and marginalized. A group of them get invited to compete in a series of games with one catch. If you lose the game, you will lose your life.

Read full story

Starbucks Wants to Pay People $17, but No One Wants to Work For Them

Starbucks is tired of waiting for Congress to raise the minimum wage and decided to raise the minimum wage for all of their employees to $17 per hour. The company is facing major challenges attracting new employees. This problem forced Starbucks to change their business hours in some locations to close early or move to a drive-through-only model due to worker shortage.

Read full story
87 comments

The CDC Is Broken but Not Broke - Let's End This Pandemic

As New York and California move forward or backward with the toughest vaccine mandates globally, many employees would rather lose their jobs than be vaccinated. Let me make something clear, I manage a health department, and I am vaccinated. However, I don’t believe that forcing people to be vaccinated is good for public health. In a previous article, I mentioned ten reasons why I think vaccine mandates don’t work.

Read full story
8 comments

Your Boss Is Not Wrong, Go Back to The Office

“Not being able to get together in person is a pure negative.” — Reed Hastings. After allowing their employees to work from home for the last year, CEOs are asking their employees to show up to the office as soon as possible.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy