The Vaccine Mandate is Failing the Country

Nurse at work Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash

Let me first say that I’ve never been anti-vax.

I manage a health department, and I can tell you two things, science works, and vaccines mandate do not. Public health is 20 % science and 80% public perception.

During the pandemic, we won the science battle and lost the public perception, which led to mass confusion. These two facts helped me understand why people resist the idea of vaccination.

Here are some factors that play a significant role in vaccine resistance.

1. Lack of Consistent Message

We no longer have a COVID-19 problem. Instead, we have a messaging problem.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has brilliant scientists that can solve complicated problems, but they can’t craft a compelling message to convince people that science works.

They have been contradicting themselves since day one.

They started by saying, “ Masks don’t work,” Later, they said, “They do work.” “Vaccines are effective, but you still have to wear a mask.” The second statement invalidates the first. If vaccines work, “Why do I still have to wear a mask?”

In December 2020, president Biden said that he doesn’t think that vaccines shouldn’t be mandatory. So, when he announced his vaccine mandate, he contributed to the muddy water.

The back-and-forth contradiction confused people, and it muddied the message at a critical moment in our fight against COVID. For public health to work, the message has to be consistent.

Health officials must focus on selling a straightforward message: vaccination decreases transmission of the virus, lower your chances to visit an emergency room, and reduces your chances of death.

That’s it.

2. Lack of Understanding

As Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University, says, “One of the most important things we say in public health is that you have to have a simple message.”

Do masks work or not? Do I need one mask or two masks? Do vaccines work or not? Do I need a booster shot or not?

The back and forth arguments should have been done in science labs behind closed doors and not in the white house or the newsrooms.

Dr. Fauci also contradicted himself many times. He crafts different messages for different media outlets. I know science evolves and changes fast, but Dr. Faurci should understand the importance of having a simple, consistent message.

These contradictions led to three groups of people:

Vaccine resistant: This group of people uses CDC inconsistent messaging as their justification for not getting vaccinated. Most people in this group distrust government institutions. Based on the 100 contradictions that I mentioned above, you can’t invalidate their reasons. Vaccine hesitant: This group of people will be vaccinated if you give them enough information. You should be willing to tell them about the side effects, RNA technology, long-term impact, etc. Vaccine access: This group of people is convinced that they need to be vaccinated, but you have to make the vaccine very accessible.

The apparent problem politicians have about messaging is that they talk to people without considering where they are on the comfort scale. Are they resistant, hesitant, or worried about lack of access?

3. Horrible Communication

Effective communication is about getting your message across with clarity and respect.

When communicating about a topic like science, you have to respect the intelligence of the audience. Ignoring people's fears or dismissing their concerns is not a good strategy.

As mentioned above, unvaccinated people can benefit from vaccination, but you can’t coerce people to immunization. Provide them with data, and let them decide. Address their fears, tell them, “We understand your fear, and we know how you feel. However, we also understand science, and we know it works. Here is the data. Make your decision.”

4. Pharmaceutical Companies Shouldn’t Manage This

I must add, we can’t let pharmaceutical companies manage this crisis. They are adding to the miscommunication and mismanagement mess.

For example, Pfizer seeks the FDA’s approval to allow a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those 16 and older. However, public pressure made FDA reconsider Pfizer's recommendations, “Last week, FDA refused to recommend booster shots of Pfizer to the general public.”

These companies are driven by making a profit and not eliminating COVID. Based on this one fact, The White House should never allow for-profit companies to make public health recommendations.

Do you still doubt that these companies are driven mainly by profit?

I don’t doubt that these companies are behind President Biden's vaccine mandate.

5. Lack of Employees

This month, President Biden announced a vaccine mandate that gives people two choices.

Get vaccinated. Lose your job.

Most businesses are struggling to keep their doors open due to the lack of employees. The above mandate will make it harder for them to recruit and hire people.

Last month, 153 people resigned or were fired from a Texas hospital system after refusing to vaccinate. Their justification is that this vaccine has been authorized for emergency use only.

This crisis compelled Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs to send a letter to the president, “This mandate will ultimately impact our taxpayers, and it potentially hinders our ability to attract quality employees.”

6. Businesses Can Do This Better

Let’s remove some barriers.

Full Approval: Instead of mandating the vaccine, ask vaccine providers to apply for full vaccine approval. This approval should be based on clinical studies that prove that the vaccine is safe without political inputs.

People don't want to eat a sandwich that they don’t like, don't expect them to line up to take a vaccine that they don’t understand.

Private Businesses: Allow businesses to regulate their workforce without having a government mandate using hidden incentives such as lower premiums.

For example, Kathryn Bakich, “Wellness regulations currently permit incentives and penalties for taking legitimate health-related steps, so a COVID-19 vaccination incentive should be permissible.”

Delta Air Lines is the first airline to implement a vaccine requirement for new hires. But, you might be asking, “Is that legal?”

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) says that employers can require their employees to do it. If employers decide to mandate vaccination, employees have a choice to make, “Do I want to work for this company?”

Enforcing this mandate is impossible.

7. OSHA Can’t Enforce This

Who is going to enforce this vaccine mandate? Everyone is quick to say OHSA.

OHSA is responsible for setting safety standards to ensure every business is taking employees' safety seriously. They enforce rules through complaints, warnings, and fines.

Complaints: What do OSHA staff do if they get 10000 complaints per day? They don’t have an adequate workforce to respond to these complaints promptly. If they can’t verify these complaints, they can’t enforce the mandate. Warning: If they can’t verify each complaint, they can’t issue a warning without verification. Fines: They have to verify, warn, then cite employers. This is a massive challenge for a limited workforce that barely has time to respond to credible safety violations.

I have worked in Public Health for a long time, and I have a rule that I always follow, “I don't make rules that I can’t enforce.” I’m afraid that the president has made that mistake.

OSHA can’t regulate this, so please don’t say essential employees should enforce this mandate.

8. Essential Employees Shouldn't Enforce This.

We should not rely on essential employees to enforce this mandate.

In New York, a group of Texas tourists was caught on camera attacking a restaurant host for asking them for proof of vaccination. The fight was terrible, and the hostess had to spend a night at the hospital after receiving multiple punches to her face.

The restaurant spokesman released a statement to express his sadness, “It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job.” It is unfortunate, but things will worsen if we rely on employees to enforce this mandate.

9. Vaccine Passports Are Scary

What if someone lost his vaccine card?

The government will have to create a centralized database to store all of these vaccination records. So naturally, this scares many people, and it feeds the conspiracy that the government wants to control the masses.

People are wary of vaccine passports, even though every person in the world has a shot record that documents all of the immunization they received throughout their lives.

The term “Vaccine passport” is misleading, and no government agency should try to digitalize the documentation process through an app that people don’t trust. It will lead to more vaccine resistance.

Vaccine passports are scary because they set a precedent. So people are asking, “Vaccine passports now, “What’s next?”

10. The Federal Mandate Is Causing a Backlash

The federal mandate is not a solution. Instead, it will cause a huge backlash and create a backlog in our court system.

People who refuse to be vaccinated are not stupid, and they know their legal rights. An executive order won’t make them rush to get vaccinated, but it will make them run to get legal advice.

We have already noticed many legal fights between employers and their employees. For example, Todd Zywicki, a law professor at George Mason University who had recovered from Covid and has antibodies, fought his university’s vaccine mandate and won.

This mandate will cause a backlash and encourage others to consult with their attorneys to protect themselves.