Linked Benefit Long-Term Care Insurance Prices Decline

Prices for linked benefit long-term care insurance prices have dropped by as much as 15 percent. Photo by American Association for Long Term Care

The author is director of the Association and receives a salary to conduct research and promote the advantages of long-term care planning. AALTCI does not earn any commissions but is supported by insurance professionals who market long-term care insurance products.

Costs for linked benefit or hybrid long-term care insurance policies in 2023 are lower than a year ago according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

“Thank rising interest rates for the decrease which can be as much as 15 percent,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the organization. Linked-benefit long-term care policies combine a life insurance policy with the ability to receive proceeds should qualifying long-term care be needed.

According to the annual analysis, a 55-year-old male purchasing $165,000 of immediate benefits could expect to pay $900 a year for a traditional long-term care insurance policy. The traditional form of long-term care insurance continues to be the most cost-efficient way to insure yourself,” Slome explains. The Association reported that premium rates for traditional LTC policies are also slightly lower than the prior year.

The 2023 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index reports that a male age 55 can expect to pay $3,930 yearly for a linked-benefit policy providing a pool of long-term care benefits amounting to $180,000. This cost represents a 15 percent decrease from the prior year. If the policyholder never needs long-term care, the minimum death benefit payable to designated heirs will be $120,000.

The organization also reported pricing for policies that include an optional inflation growth factor. These policies will cost more but are designed to provide future benefits that can keep pace with anticipated rising costs.

The Association reports available costs for men, women and couples at ages 55, 60 and 65. The 2023 analysis found price declines were generally in the 5-to-15 percent range. “That’s good news for consumers who are between ages 55 and 65, the prime age to undertake this important planning,” Slome suggests.