Now that overwater bungalows are here, don’t settle for usual accommodations

Top 10 Overwater Bungalows in America

Can you imagine a vacation where crystal clear water is flowing under your room and you can hear the roaring waves while relaxing in your bed? How cool it sounds! Luckily, such a kind of vacation is possible in America if you aren’t a bustling city minion. There are several breathtaking, best overwater bungalows in America which you must visit atleast once in your lifetime.

Now overwater bungalows look all good and fancy, but with that comes expenses. While living in such a place can be heavy on your pocket, you can still save some dollars by booking cheap flights to America. So, choose wisely and make your vacation even more exciting.

Let’s check out the list of best over the water bungalows you can stay at during your trip to America.

Note: Most overwater bungalows in this list are basically all inclusive resorts.

Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort, Jamaica

Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort

Being a Jamaican resort it makes sense for this resort to be incredible and popular. Besides, it not only offers an overwater living experience, but also some other hotel-style amenities like a fitness center, outdoor pool, and a garden. Furthermore, the resort comprises five overwater suites that feature elegant rooms, floating decks, personal hammocks, and even a private water taxi. Such an overwater private island setting makes it one of the best overwater bungalows in America. In addition, this resort is suitable to spend your honeymoon far away from cities and noisy places. So, book cheap flights from Boston to Kington, Jamaica and spend a nice time in this overwater resort.

El Dorado Maroma, México

El Dorado Maroma

Thinking about the best overwater bungalows might take your imagination to Maldives, and that’s ok. But this incredible bungalow resort in Mexico is another story. Nestled above the deep blue Carribean waves, this resort boasts 30 bungalows in a lovely row setting. Moreover, this resort-cum-paradise witnesses soaring romance and happy couples enjoying their vacation. The best part is the included pool in each bungalow for extra loaded fun. Also, when you get hungry there’s an arrangement for overwater grilling which you might not find anywhere else in the country.

Sol Bungalows, Panama

Sol Bungalows

This isn’t a resort or a villa. Instead, it is an exceptionally beautiful bungalow in Bocas del Toro province of Panama. Additionally, you will find these bungalows near the Carenero Beach. So, you can simply walk over to this beach for some other fun activities. Nevertheless, the Sol Bungalows are one of the cheap overwater bungalows in America, considering they're not connected to any resort. The property might be cheap in prices but isn’t any less in providing amenities and fun to their visitors. That being said, the complimentary breakfast is provided with other included activities like snorkeling, cycling, watersports, and fishing.

Thatch Caye Resort, Belize

Thatch Caye Resort

It is an overwater bungalow all-inclusive resort situated in a beautiful island setting of Belize. Being an all-inclusive accommodation, this place boasts overwater bungalows and beach cabanas to provide an overloaded, incredible experience to all their stayers. Hosting around 30 guests at a time, the resort is typically casual and a perfect place to stay with your boo. In addition, the bungalows itself include patios with an enormous sea-view, glass-tiled floors, and private restrooms. Meals and wifi are offered to provide you a commendable staying experience.

Sandals Grande St. Lucian, St. Lucia

Sandals Grande St. Lucian

St. Lucia boasts several alluring landscapes which are picture-worthy in every case. Considering that, if you’re looking for landscape-style best overwater bungalows, then Sandals Grande St. Lucian has so much to offer. Just a few steps away from Pigeon Island Beach, this resort boasts 10 bungalows that feature a restaurant, swimming pool, fitness center, and unusual volcanic views. Moreover, the bungalows also cover luxurious rooms, glass floors from where you can observe the underwater life and swim-up patio platforms. Besides, other water sports are also included, if you’re into adventure and everything.

Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge, Panama

Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge

This lodge -style accommodation is one of the best overwater bungalows in America. In addition, the place allows you to get closer to nature and have a relaxing vacation far from noises and hustles. The property exclusively features a bunch of colorful eco-friendly wooden cabins tucked above water. These cabins also include a private balcony, hammocks, palm-roof, private bathroom, and solar-powered electricity. Here, you can also indulge in exciting activities like kayaking, snorkeling, surfing and have a bite at in-house restaurants serving both international and Caribbean food.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Florida

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

We all know that Florida is a land of mesmerizing beaches and islands. And obviously you will find the best above water ocean bungalows to live and enjoy the beauty of this haven. In addition, it is a popular deluxe resort offering family- friendly aura and beautiful views of the island. Since Disney is a kids’ favorite park, this village resort also features the same facilities. The bungalows are huge enough to house 8 guests in one, and include private bathrooms, kitchen, dryer, washer and a private pool. Considering it is a Disney Deluxe resort, you’d find water slides plunging out og two public pools here, especially built for kids and families to enjoy.

Rosewood Mayakoba, Mexico

Rosewood Mayakoba

This is a little different overwater bungalow lagoon providing an exceptional staying experience in Mexico. By different I meant that it isn't built over any ocean or beach; instead, it is perched over a lagoon in Playa del Carmen Mexico. Being one of the best overwater bungalows in America, this lagoon suite will make you feel as if you’re living in a jungle. But don’t be scared, it is completely safe and is an extremely beautiful place to live in. In addition, here you can relax at the lagoon’s terrace. It features a private pool, a spa-style bathroom with an outdoor garden shower, and stunning views of the lagoon and mangroves.

Ocean Villas Resort, Aruba

Ocean Villas Resort

Aruba is an island country boasting a plethora of alluring beaches and islands. But don’t compare them with their overwater bungalow setting. Featuring the prettiest and the best overwater bungalow resorts in America, Aruba is the most stayed destination. Moreover, each cabin of this resort offers it’s own private deck, overwater hammocks, chair loungers, a plunge pool, endless views of the breathtaking ocean. Instead of staying in a casual hotel I would suggest you to come far away from the bustle, and make your romantic life more intense by planning a staycation at Aruba Ocean Villas Resort.

Sandals South Coast, Jamaica

Sandals South Coast

Are you looking for a completely luxurious bungalow? Then head to Jamaica which is home to these beautiful adult-only overwater bungalows. It is one of the most popular luxurious overwater resorts in Jamaica. In addition, the rooms are pretty elegant and come with private butler services, car and airport transfers, room services, and an in-room bar with premium liquors. With such a luxurious experience, you can truly make your vacation worthwhile. So, travel here with your partner for a honeymoon or in general and create endless romantic memories.