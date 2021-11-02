Chicago, IL

Top U.S. Food Companies Headquartered In Chicago

Love Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yu9pz_0cjm6O8700
Wikimedia Commons

Conagra Brands, Inc. is a holding corporation for consumer packaged goods based in Chicago, Illinois. Conagra manufactures and distributes products under a variety of brand names that can be found in supermarkets, restaurants, and other food service locations. The corporation was valued at $16.4 billion in terms of market capitalization as of September 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CESE1_0cjm6O8700
Wikimedia Commons

Mondelez International, Inc., or Mondelez, is a worldwide confectionery, food, holding, beverage, and snack food corporation headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Mondelez generates roughly $26 billion in annual revenue and operates in about 160 countries. It was placed No. 117 on the Fortune 500 list of the top firms in the United States by total revenue in 2018.

McDonald's is an American fast food chain that began in San Bernardino, California, in 1940 as a restaurant run by Richard and Maurice McDonald. They renamed their business a hamburger stand and then transformed it into a franchise, with the Golden Arches emblem first appearing in 1953 at a Phoenix, Arizona site. Ray Kroc, a businessman, joined the company as a franchise agent in 1955 and went on to buy the McDonald brothers' franchise. McDonald's used to be headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, but in June 2018, the company relocated its worldwide headquarters to Chicago.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), also known as Kraft Heinz, is an American food company based in Chicago, Illinois, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that was founded by the merging of Kraft Foods and Heinz. With about $26.0 billion in yearly sales as of 2020, Kraft Heinz is the third-largest food and beverage corporation in North America and the fifth-largest in the world.

The Quaker Oats Company, or Quaker, is a Chicago-based American food giant. PepsiCo has owned the company since 2001.

US Foods (previously known as US Foodservice) is a foodservice distributor based in the United States. US Foods was the tenth largest private firm in America until its IPO, with annual revenue of around $24 billion. Many of the companies that make up US Foods were started in the nineteenth century, including one that provided supplies to gold rush tourists in the 1850s.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Your personal cityguide.

Chicago, IL
16 followers

More from Love Chicago

Chicago, IL

What We Know About The Great Chicago Fire Of 1871

Hello Chicagoans, if you also love Chicago as much as we do, then please follow Love Chicago on Newsbreak. Overview: The Great Chicago Fire was a blaze that occurred on October 8–10, 1871, in the American city of Chicago. Approximately 300 individuals were killed in the fire, which destroyed 3.3 square miles (9 km2) of the city, destroying over 17,000 structures and displacing over 100,000 people.

Read full story

Food Is Getting More Expensive In America

Food prices have been continuously rising in the United States for the past five years. The majority of the price rises have been caused by supply-related reasons. It's been like a perfect storm has erupted. Climate change is most likely the most important explanation. The weather in Argentina, Brazil, and California, as well as excessive precipitation in portions of Europe and China, are all examples of adverse weather in significant output. As a result, Mother Nature is not on our side when it comes to food production. We have a major transportation issue. Labor is becoming more expensive in general.

Read full story
11 comments
Ellijay, GA

5 Reasons Why You Should Drive To Ellijay, Georgia This Fall

Image for representation purpose only.Ryan Arnst/Unsplash. One of the most crucial things you can do before going on a road trip is to figure out if there will be any excellent places to eat, and luckily, Ellijay's downtown area is packed with a variety of tasty options. Ellijay has its own River Street, which is home to restaurants like Emily's Bar & Restaurant, River Street Tavern, Ellijay Wood Fired Pizza, MooBears Ice Cream & Hotdogs, Kasei Sushi and Sake, and The Roof Ellijay, just like Savannah, Georgia's famed coastal city.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy