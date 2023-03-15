Late AKA’s Dad, Tony Forbes appreciates Nadia Nakai

AKA’s father appreciated Nadia Nakai with a sweet Instagram post. Image via Instagram Photo by @tonyforbes/nadianaki

Following the death of AKA—real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, his father Tony has expressed his most profound appreciation for Nadia Nakai and dedicated a sweet post to her on Instagram on 15 March, which had his online followers in their feelings. After AKA passed away, the world saw how much the Forbes family adored Nadia Nakai.

During the Forbes family press conference, Nadia Nakai was right there with AKA’s family and was even seen comforting the late rapper’s mother, Lynn. Even at AKA’s memorial, Nadia Nakai was seated with AKA’s family and was comforted by the Slim Dope hitmaker’s daughter Kairo when she broke down.

Recently, Tony could not hold back his feelings toward his son’s last girlfriend and poured out his heart in an Instagram post, saying. Nadia Nakai Nadia, from the first day, that I met you, I knew you were right for my boy. See that smile on his dial! Thank you [for] loving him, he loved you truly. We love you.

The lovely Nadia Nakai replied, Thank you, I love you too. After witnessing the mega love online, Instagram users also praised Nadia Nakai and said that Tony’s post was genuine and beautiful.

“❤️❤️❤️aauuww 🥹🥹the whole of South Africa saw the happiness she brought out in him ❤️❤️❤️,” @browinphillips said.

“❤️ it’s beautiful that you took the time to say this👏 May your family be comforted ❤️,” @_shea_pisces commented.

“Megacy loves Nadia also👏,” @brianmadodana reacted.

“This is the most beautiful message I’ve read of Nadia from Forbes. ‘I knew you were right for my boy’ shuuuuuu🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️🙌,” @mooisbeautybar wrote.

“This is so beautiful 🤎🤎everyone deserves someone who brings out the best in them,” @leeanstandfliet said.

