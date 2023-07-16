Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office Announces DWI Checkpoint for Enhanced Road Safety on July 19, 2023

Sheriff Craig Webre has revealed that the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold a DWI checkpoint in Lafourche Parish. The operation is scheduled to commence on the evening of a Wednesday and extend into the early hours of the following Thursday.

The objective of the checkpoint is to identify potentially impaired drivers and address other traffic safety concerns. The initiative is part of an effort to raise awareness about such violations and to enhance the safety of the parish's highways for all drivers.