Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office Announces DWI Checkpoint for Enhanced Road Safety on July 19, 2023

Sheriff Craig Webre has revealed that the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold a DWI checkpoint in Lafourche Parish. The operation is scheduled to commence on the evening of a Wednesday and extend into the early hours of the following Thursday.

The objective of the checkpoint is to identify potentially impaired drivers and address other traffic safety concerns. The initiative is part of an effort to raise awareness about such violations and to enhance the safety of the parish's highways for all drivers.

New Orleans, LA

Jesuit Student Podcast 'Ten Minute Break' Wins Top Honors and Leaves Lasting Legacy

The Ten Minute Break podcast was born out of a desire to leave a legacy at Jesuit for future Blue Jays. The podcast, which started as a simple endeavor by Jesuit’s Campus Ministry department to discuss spiritual events, religious news, and student life, has grown immensely over the course of four years. The initial episodes were recorded in a DIY fashion, with simple microphones, a laptop, and a rotating crew of student ministers and guests. The evolution of the podcast was particularly meaningful for students like Roland Waguespack ’23, who remembers his first episode as a significant moment in the birth of the "host trio" and the beginning of strong friendships.

Lafayette, LA

LASCC and BISSELL Pet Foundation Partner for 'Empty the Shelters' Event, Waive Adoption Fees to Boost Animal Adoption

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for its annual summer “Empty the Shelters” event, aimed at finding homes for shelter animals. This partnership is especially important during the summer months when the shelter's population tends to increase due to a rise in stray animals and kitten season. To encourage adoptions, LASCC is waiving adoption fees for approved adopters during this period.

Thibodaux, LA

Thibodaux Man Wanted for St. Bernard Parish Murder Arrested in Chackbay

Sheriff Craig Webre of Lafourche Parish announced the arrest of a man from Thibodaux wanted for murder in St. Bernard Parish. The man, named David Waguespack III, was apprehended during a late-night traffic stop. The initial incident took place on July 15, 2023, when officers from St. Bernard Parish responded to a shooting in Chalmette.

Bossier Parish, LA

Bossier Parish Nears Completion of FEMA-Funded Road Repair Project: Highlights from July 19, 2023 Police Jury Meeting

Contractors in Bossier Parish are nearing the completion of the final project, aiming to repair and reconstruct approximately 50 asphalt roads damaged during flooding in 2015 and 2016. The last project, Caplis Sligo Rd., is part of the parish's FEMA-funded 13 task orders. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided around $32 million for the projects. Parish Engineer Eric Hudson stated that the total cost of the projects should be under $30 million, likely around $29 million. The Parish received the FEMA funds after a series of appeals, and a successful case before a judicial panel in Washington, D.C.

New Orleans, LA

NOPD Quickly Apprehends Armed Carjacking Suspect After High-Speed Chase in Third District

The NOPD recently apprehended an individual named Jnea Perkins, in connection with an armed carjacking incident. The event occurred in the morning hours, leading to the immediate deployment of NOPD Third District officers. The victim, upon being interviewed, revealed she was coerced at gunpoint into surrendering her keys and property to an unknown black female. The suspect subsequently fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Caddo Parish, LA

Caddo Grand Jury Indicts Four Individuals in Separate Homicide and Rape Cases

The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish returned four true bills in its recent sessions. Two of the indictments were against Edduin Silva, who is implicated in a homicide that occurred in April. Silva, 19, was charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Amaya Jacobs, who was found dead in her car with multiple gunshot wounds. The murder seemed to be the result of an attempted carjacking.

Larose, LA

Larose Resident Norris Allemand Jr. Arrested on Charges of Child Molestation

Sheriff Craig Webre of Lafourche Parish announced the arrest of Norris Allemand Jr., a Larose resident, on charges of child molestation. The arrest followed an investigation into allegations that Allemand had been sexually abusing a female juvenile under 13 for an unspecified period of time.

Grambling, LA

Head Coach Paige Phillips Unveils Grambling State Women's Volleyball 2023 Schedule Featuring Thrilling Home and Away Matches

The Grambling State Women’s volleyball team, under the leadership of Head Coach Paige Phillips, has released its 2023 schedule. The schedule promises an action-packed season, featuring 8 thrilling home games and several away matches. The season commences on August 12 with the Black and Gold Scrimmage in Grambling. The first exhibition match is slated for August 23, providing an opportunity for the team to fine-tune their skills and strategies.

Shreveport, LA

Analysis of Month-Long Police Activity from June to July 2023

The text provided appears to be a series of timestamps for news posts related to police reports. With no content details given, the exact nature of these posts can't be determined. However, the dates range from June 20, 2023 to July 19, 2023, indicating a month-long timeline of police-related news.

Jefferson Parish, LA

Leader of Violent Narcotics Ring, 'Street Butler', Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison Along with 10 Other Members

A Jefferson Parish judge has sentenced Scott Butler to 20 years in prison for leading a narcotics distribution ring in the greater New Orleans area. Known as "Street Butler", Scott Butler was convicted for importing and distributing thousands of Tramadol and Soma pills from India or Singapore between November 2015 and April 2021. The enterprise relied heavily on threats of violence to protect their operations and even attempted to murder a man who posed a threat to them. Butler wired around $165,000 in 85 transactions to India to purchase the pills. The investigation led to the seizure of over 80,000 pills and substantial cash.

Jefferson Parish, LA

Ivory Franklin Receives Second Life Sentence Plus 40 Years for Murder and Attempted Murder Convictions

A judge in Jefferson Parish has issued a life sentence plus 40 years to Ivory Franklin for the murder and attempted murder convictions. This marks the second time Franklin has been convicted and sentenced for murdering 17-year-old Reginald Black and attempting to kill Black's 15-year-old nephew. The crime occurred seven years ago when the three, who were close friends, were going to a convenience store and Franklin shot Black in the back of his head.

New Orleans, LA

NOPD Releases Preliminary Weekly Crime Report for July 9-15, 2023

The NOPD Analytics Unit has compiled a weekly report of crime statistics across the city for the week of July 9-15, 2023. These figures are preliminary and may be subject to further analysis and revision.

Shreveport, LA

City Council Chairman to Address Rising Crime Rates Through City-Wide Prayer Series

Chairman James E. Green, a District F councilman, plans to host two city-wide prayers focused on crime. The first event is scheduled to occur in the lobby of Government Plaza. During this gathering, Chairman Green is expected to make a significant address. The prayer event is seen as a response to rising crime rates in the area.Visit here for more details.

Raceland, LA

Joint Effort by Multiple Sheriff's Offices Leads to Arrest of Shooting Suspect Tyren Authement

A Houma man has been arrested in relation to a shooting incident in Raceland, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. The suspect, Tyren Authement, was apprehended in St. Mary Parish following the incident that took place just after 2 a.m. on July 15, 2023. Deputies responded to a shooting report where a man had suffered a graze wound to the face, although there were no other reported injuries. An investigation identified Authement as the alleged shooter, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

New Orleans, LA

NOPD Seeks Public Help to Identify Culprits in $50,000 Sports Memorabilia Theft

The NOPD is seeking the public's aid to identify suspects and reclaim stolen sports memorabilia. Notably, a baseball card signed by Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Roger Maris and Lou Gehrig, was sent via a shipping company.

New Orleans, LA

NOPD Appeals for Public Help in Identifying Suspects of Attempted 2023 Kia Soul Theft

The NOPD is seeking public assistance in identifying and locating individuals involved in an attempted auto theft in the Third District. The suspects attempted to steal a 2023 Kia Soul in the early hours of the morning.

New Orleans, LA

NOPD Seeks Public's Help in Identifying Person of Interest in Leonard Olidge Homicide Case

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is seeking public assistance in locating and identifying a person of interest in relation to a homicide investigation. The crime took place on January 15, 2023, at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street. Officers from the First District responded to reports of a shooting in the area just before 7:00 p.m.

Grambling, LA

Grambling State's Sundiata Anderson Earns Spot in Prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl

As the Grambling State University football team prepares for the beginning of fall camp, its team members are starting to receive preseason accolades. Defensive End Sundiata Anderson was named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 on Monday. Anderson played in 10 games for the Tigers in 2022, achieving a commendable record with 50 tackles, including 23 solo stops, and leading the team in sacks.

New Orleans, LA

NOPD Invites Local Citizens to Participate in Second Citizens Police Academy of 2023

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork is encouraging local citizens to participate in the second NOPD Citizens Police Academy of the year. The academy is set to begin in mid-August and offers an interactive learning experience. It provides a unique insider perspective on the NOPD and the criminal justice system, including virtual training.

New Orleans, LA

Mayor Cantrell Launches Budget Community Meeting Series for New Orleans' 2024 Budget Allocation

The City of New Orleans has announced the start of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Budget Community Meeting Series. The purpose of the series is to gather public opinion on how the city's 2024 budget should be allocated. Mayor Cantrell emphasized the importance of community engagement in the budgeting process, encouraging residents to attend the meetings and voice their priorities. The budgeting process is not a task that happens overnight but is a process that starts now and is continuously evolving with public input.

