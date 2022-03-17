Arsonist Sets 3 Fires Near Promenade

Santa Monica, CA: On Monday, March 14th around 3 in the afternoon, reports of a trash fire came into the Santa Monica Communications Center, upon arrival of fire units, they found the fire that was burning and safely extinguished the flames, there were no reported injuries or any other damage. About an hour and a half later is when another call came into the Santa Monica Communications center regarding an outside fire this time, upon the arrival of fire units, they observed a trash fire that was burning, the fire crew safely extinguished the flames, and no injuries or damage was reported. While Santa Monica Fire Department was returning to the station, around 4:45 in the evening they were flagged down by somebody in regards to a trash fire that was just set by an individual who fled the scene on foot, once the firefighters had extinguished the trash fire, they were flagged down by another individual in the alleyway about a trash fire that had spread to a nearby structure. When the engine pulled into the alleyway, they requested additional fire units, prompting a structure fire response to the location. Engines 3,4, & 6, Truck 1, and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. The building sustained minor damage from the fire but there was water damage inside of the building to prevent the fire from further spreading as well as to prevent property loss as well as damage to the building.

The fire was set in an open cinderblock enclosure around a trash can in which the fire spread to a nearby structure according to a statement from the Santa Monica Police Department who also stated a white male in their 30s is a person of interest in regards to the trash fires in the area.

A statement was released from the Santa Monica Fire Department via Twitter in regards to the fire that was set. We have also requested further comment on the investigation and have not heard back from the department at this time.

LABI

