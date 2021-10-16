Culver City Police Department Preparing for Protest over the Weekend

A statement released from the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Friday afternoon states that the department is responding to the development of a possible protest from a political group that is stated to occur on Saturday, October 16th outside of the city limits. The Department stated that it's prepared to protect those protesting rights and to ensure a safe and peaceful protest if the protest is to come into the city limits. The department says that there is no credible threat associated with the protest to the general public. The Culver City Police Department's #1 priority is to protect the general public as well as those who are protesting. The CCPD wants to advise residents of any possible responses to the city as well as the reason for more police officers out and about around the city as well as for residents, businesses, and visitors to be aware of the situation that may occur in the city.

The Culver City Police Department also stated that they have an operational plan in place and are prepared to respond appropriately to any incident inside their city limits, this can also include additional resources from nearby agencies such as neighboring Los Angeles (LAPD). There will be more officers available so no calls for service will be impacted among the community and citizens of Culver City. The Culver City Police Department is prepared to respond to the protest if it does come into city limits.

The CCPD is prepared to protect the rights and liberties of all persons who are protesting while providing high quality and service to residents, businesses, and visitors in the city of Culver City.