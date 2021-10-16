Santa Monica, CA

Santa Ana Winds Knocked down Tree onto Parked Vehicles Below

Los Angeles Bay Incidents

Strong Santa Ana winds throughout Southern California caused cold temperatures as well as an absence of trees being knocked down Monday. Throughout the Southland, cleanup efforts are underway Tuesday after Monday's high winds.

Towards the evening hours in Santa Monica approximately around 5:55 pm, a 911 caller stated that there was an accident involving a tree and one (1) vehicle. Upon approval of the Santa Monica Police (SMPD), Santa Monica Fire (SMFD), and EMT's it was determined that no one was inside of any of the vehicles that were near where the tree fell. One vehicle that was parked nearby sustained minor damages from the tree and an accident report was filed. The SMPD shut down both directions of travel to allow fire crews to work to clear the debris from the roadway. The SMFD used a chainsaw to cut the tree up into pieces to move it out of the roadway to allow motor traffic access to the roadway again. It took 1 engine company about four (4) people to clear up the debris using teamwork. Residents who use this road say they are delighted to have a fantastic fire department to be there when they need them. The roadway was reopened to motor vehicles approximately around 6:30 pm Monday evening. While they were leaving to return to the station, they responded to a 911 call a block down in an alleyway behind the Vons on Wilshire and 14th street. The call was a trash fire in a dumpster behind an apartment complex that sustained minimal damage. We are glad to have such a fire department in Santa Monica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2S4I_0cP5npyo00
Los Angeles Bay Incidents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qwjs_0cP5npyo00
Los Angeles Bay Incidents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnKer_0cP5npyo00
Los Angeles Bay Incidents

