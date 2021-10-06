Suspect arrested in California in Connection to Homicide in Nevada

On Saturday, September 11th Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) received a 911 call around 5:51 pm from a citizen who discovered a deceased body while hiking in the desert area. The body was found near the 17000 block of South Las Vegas Blvd. Responding officers noticed signs of foul play and notified homicide detectives. Detectives found out that the victim was reported missing to the LVMPD on Friday, September 10th, they also found out that the subject killed the victim to steal the victim's vehicle to travel back to California. The LVMPD identified a suspect that stole the vehicle and committed the homicide. The detectives put a want on the vehicle marking it stolen. At the time detectives did not know that the subject stole the victim's vehicle. When they went to the victim's home and checked the DMV system is when they found out that the victim's vehicle was taken. They did not know if the vehicle was involved until an undisclosed time in the future.

On Saturday, September 18th a Torrance Police Department (TPD) officer attempted to stop the vehicle for a minor vehicle code violation. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated. When the officer ran the plate, the officer found out that the vehicle was stolen and involved in the homicide from Las Vegas. The suspect vehicle crashed during the pursuit in the area of Emerald Street and Anza Avenue in Torrance, California. The suspect then fled on foot and officers chased on foot. As officers were setting up a containment of the area, they located the suspect in an apartment complex courtyard near the traffic collision. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department urges anyone with any information about this incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at http://www.crimestoppersofnv.com/

All of the information provided was given from a statement from both the Torrance Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. There has been no further information provided from either department at this time.

Torrance Police Department

