Small Structure Fire

Auto vs Building; 3 Vehicle Collision

Late Thursday afternoon, approximately around 4:00 pm a 911 call came out of a 3 vehicle collision including one of the vehicles inside a building. Santa Monica Fire Department Truck 1, Rescue Utility 1, and Engine 3 alongside the Santa Monica Police Department & McCormick Ambulance services responded to the collision. One patient was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. The structure that was involved in the collision received minor damage and the structural integrity of the building was not threaten. Socal Gas and a water company were dispatched to the scene as a precaution as there were gas lines and water lines where the vehicle had collided with the building at. When towing the vehicle away from the building, it broke a water line which then water started to sprout into the air. Water was shut off for local residents until the pipe that was damaged was repaired or replaced. The vehicle at fault was the Tesla trying to make a turn from or onto Stanford and a pickup truck traveling on Wilshire struck the Tesla on the side of the vehicle and a third vehicle (jeep) was on Stanford and somehow got pushed back into the structure, that is still under investigation at this time. Stanford between Wilshire and Arizona were closed while an investigation on how the accident was caused and how the jeep got into the structure. The road has since been re-opened to all traffic. There have been no further updates on this incident from the Fire Department or the Police Department at this time.