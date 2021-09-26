Small Structure Fire

On Sunday Morning approximately around 10:45 pm, 911 calls came out of a Structure Fire on the 2400 block of Main St. in Santa Monica, California. (Nearest Cross Main St and Hollister Ave.) The structure fire was down the street from Santa Monica Fire Station 2, arrival time from the fire department was under 1 minute. Santa Monica Fire Department Engine 2, 3, and 4, Battalion 1, and Truck 1 responded to the structure fire. The Structure fire was knocked down within 15 minutes by the Santa Monica Fire Department. A total of 3 engines, 1 truck company, and 1 battalion chief were dispatched to the call. Santa Monica Police Department assisted with any traffic control if any. The fire did not extend to any other buildings besides the one it originated in. Unkown on the property damage or the extent of the fire at this time. There has been no official statement or press release from the Santa Monica Fire Department related to this issue at this time. Truck 1 helped with ventilation of the roof, additional engine companies (2) were needed to help extinguish the flames, service in which the engines were from did not affect any calls for the area they serve as other engines filled in for them. The Santa Monica Fire Department officially cleared the call at 11:03 am and all apparatus that were at the fire were back in service. We reached out to a spokesperson with the Santa Monica Fire Department and have not heard back yet.
