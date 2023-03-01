What is happening in and around Westport this weekend, 3/1 - 3/5/2023

Every weekend my husband and I look at each other and ask, what do you want to do this weekend? After a crazy week of work and multiple events for our kids, we did not spend one moment planning ahead for ourselves. We both would look up "What to do..." online with some luck, but we would always hear about an amazing event nearby after the fact.

Let me help you get a jump on your weekend. This list is meant for adults or families, not kids-only events. I would be happy to attend these events myself (I wish I could do it all). I hope to see you there.

Get your password for the The Speakeasy Jazz Club as part of the Connecticut Guitar Festival this weekend Photo by Westport Museum

Headlining Weekend Events

The 6th Annual Connecticut Guitar Festival runs Friday, 3/3, to Sunday, 3/5, with events ranging from music, art, masterclass, group classes, and student recitals. Don't miss the Speakeasy Jazz Club on Saturday night at 7 pm. Come in your best Jazz Age outfit, listen to great music, sip on vintage cocktails, and gamble the night away on six casino games. $100 in casino chips is included in the ticket price. Tickets and chip purchases will support the Westport History Museum and Suzuki Music School.

Fashionably Westport Runway Show, organized by Westport Downtown Association benefiting Homes with Hope is strutting its stuff on Saturday night from 7 - 10 pm at the Westport Library. Enjoy an evening of local celebrities and friends walking the runway in today's fashion while you sip on cocktails and enjoy some light bites. Following the show on Sunday, March 5th; participating stores will host in-store events and promotions, including pop-ups, trunk shows, giveaways, and more. Check out discounts offered by participating stores here: https://westportdowntown.com/fashionably-westport-in-store-promos.

Fashionably Westport at the Westport Library Photo by Westport Downtown Association

Wednesday: 3/1

6:15 - 7:30 pm Blind Tasting of Italian Wines: $5.00 pp 6:15 arrival - Welcome wine, 6:30-7:30 Tasting 5 Additional Wines, Cheese pairings and bread,15% discount on wines purchased all at Kindred Spirits, Westport. Please RSVP Here

8:00 - 10 pm Star Party at Westport Astronomical Society: This all-volunteer-run, non-profit organization is free and open every Wednesday night from 8-10 pm if the skies are clear. Check WAS Facebook Feed before coming to confirm the observatory is clear. 182 Bayberry Ln, Westport

Thursday: 3/2

10 am - 2 pm Westport Winter Farmers' Market at Gilberties, 7 Sylvan Lane. In a hurry? Pre-order from some of your favorite farms on the vendor page of Westport Farmers' Market.

7 pm Oscar Shorts - Live Action at the Warehouse at FTC. Have you ever wanted to see the full list of short films nominated for the Oscars before the Oscars? This is the 18th year ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures present three categories of short films. This week is live-action, and next week is documentary and animation. The week's film line-up includes Ivalu– Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan, Denmark, 17 min; Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen, Norway, 16 min; Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher, Italy, 39 min; the Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad, Luxembourg, 18 min, An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley and Ross White, UK, 23 min.

Mardis Gras Dinner with Chef Caroline Fey at Wakeman Town Farm: this event is likely sold out, but check the Wakeman Town Farm event page for more dinners like this one in the coming weeks.

Mardis Gras dinner preview at Wakeman Town Farm this Thursday Photo by Wakeman Town Farm

Friday: 3/3

noon - 1 pm Plan It Wild: Advanced Habitat Gardening via Zoom hosted by Aspetuck Land Trust

5:30 - 7:00 pm Family Campfire at Earthplace $30 for a family of 5 - S'more roasting ingredients available, but bring your roasting sticks! The theme this month is Owls.

7:00 - 9:00 pm Global Kick-off Concert with Jordan Dodson & Rene Izquierdo as part of the CT Guitar Festival at MoCA. Tickets are available as a single event or as part of the festival pass.

4.5 mile trail run with a guide offered through Aspetuck Land Trust Photo by Aspetuck Land Trust

Saturday: 3/4

10:00 am - 1 pm Old Fashion Maple Syrup Boil at Wakeman Town Farm. This event is Free, but please register here

10:00 am Trail Run in Trout Brook Valley with Rocky Progano from Aspectuck Land Trust. Please register here for this guided 4.5-mile run.

9:30 am - 3:30 pm CT Guitar Festival at MoCA

7:00 pm Speakeasy Jazz Club at Suzuki Music, as part of the CT Guitar Festival

7:00 pm Fashionably Westport Runway Show at the Westport Library

Sunday: 3/5

Shop Downtown Westport after the fashion show for one day promo's and trunk shows

noon - 3:30 pm CT Guitar Festival at MoCA, featuring a Children's Pillow concert with Mac Grgic

7:00 pm The Ivy League of Comedy featuring J-L Couvin at FTC.

If I have missed anything, please add it to the comment section for all to enjoy.

Happy Weekend!