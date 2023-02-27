Summer Camp 2023: Parents strategize as YMCA is waitlisting; Westport Park & Rec summer registration opens on 3/10

The Westport Park & Recreation registration for summer day camp is around the corner on Friday, March 10th. Here are three steps to be ready for registration.

While it seems so early to think about summer camps as the kids are returning from ski vacation on winter break, and it is still months away from the end of the school year, now is the time. If you wait too long, especially if you work and must have your kids in day camp, you may end up at a more expensive private camp which may be further away from home than you hoped. Better to have confirmed a spot for your kids and cancel if the family's summer plans are not finalized yet.

Weston-Westport YMCA has announced that the popular Mahackeno summer camp for 2023 is full, and they are currently working off a waitlist, even though the first session doesn't start until June 12th. Don't worry! Westport Park & Rec summer registration begins next week.

Learn to swim programs at Westport Parks & Recreation historically are a hot program to book Photo by Westport Parks & Recreation

Historically, the Westport Park & Rec registrations I have found hardest to book are the swim lessons, followed by certain weeks at Camp Compo (K-4th) and Rec-ing Crew (5th - 8th). The beauty of the Park & Rec camps is that you don't need to register for the whole summer but can choose which weeks your kids will attend, making it easy to plan around your vacation. Why certain weeks? Both Camp Compo and Rec-ing Crew have different events or excursions each week. The younger Camp Compo seems to be more about when families are here (mid-July being historically busy), vs. the older kids at Rec-ing Crew know that Lake Compounce (sessions 1 & 6) and Brownstone Adventure Park (session 4) are usually very popular.

Cliff jumping is a favorite at Brownstone Photo by Brownstone Park

Many offerings are not full-day camps, but they will get your kids out of the house for a few hours. Westport Parks & Rec's programs range from sports such as golf, soccer, basketball, baseball, football, and beach volleyball to skateboarding or Grit Ninja obstacle courses, as well as virtual coding classes. There is even a lifeguard certification program for older teens to prepare them for their first job. These programs engage kids and tend to be a bit easier to book.

The Saturation Station at Lake Quassy, Camp Compo's week 7 excursion Photo by Lake Quassy

Here are the three things you should do to make sure you get the programs you want:

1. Ensure your Westport Handpasses are current for you and your kids. You can do this on the Membership page of WP&R. General Youth Handpasses are $20, and Adults are $40 for residence. There are other Handpasses for golf, tennis, pool, and pickleball, but you don't need those to sign-up for classes. If this is your first time getting a Westport Handpass, you must prove residency by showing a residential property ownership or yearly rental agreement.

2. Create your account on Westport Park & Rec. If you have an account, make sure you remember your login information. If you are anything like me, you may not have used the account since last summer, so login information is no longer stored on your computer. Doing a quick test drive will ensure you are ready for registration

3. Block your calendar for 9 am on Friday, March 10th, to register. I highly recommend registering online for must-have activities, although the town will accept mailed-in or faxed paper applications. Still, you never know where you will be in the queue with the latter two options.

Are you summering in Westport but not a resident? Non-residents can register for impacted programs if space is available ten days before the program starts. An additional $20 will be added to the program fee for children and $40 for adults. Some summer sports camps have the 10-day wait time waived, so call the main office to see what is available: 203-341-1000.

If you do not get a spot, don't worry. There are many private day camps around Fairfield County to choose from, although they tend to be a bit more expensive and may require a longer commute, some even offering busing services. Or you could try a sleepaway camp, which tends to be a popular option in New England.

Summer is always fantastic in Westport, so prepare for a great time.