Depression-Era Chocolate Crazy Cake (No Milk, No Butter, No Eggs!)

Full disclosure: I recently destroyed a cake. A friend went vegan and I wanted to bake a cake she could eat when she came over. So no eggs, no butter, no milk. Before I saw her, I decided to do a test run and substituted vinegar and baking soda for eggs in an ordinary cake mix. It seemed easy enough.

It wasn't.

I don't know if it was the mix or human error (more likely the latter), but the result was an all-out disaster. The vegan mix cake wouldn't hold together and it tasted awful. But I'm so very glad it did, because that epic fail led to some intense Googling--and, ultimately, to this fabulous recipe for Chocolate Crazy Cake.

Not only is the cake vegan, with no eggs, no butter and no milk, but it's also incredibly easy to make and is ready in about half an hour. It's cheap too, unlike scratch cakes that involve eggs at $4.25 a carton and other expensive ingredients. All it takes is a little flour, sugar, vegetable oil, baking soda, salt, vanilla, cocoa powder, vinegar and water.

Best of all, the cake tastes rich, chocolatey and surprisingly moist.

Why is it called crazy cake? According to the story, the recipe originated during the Depression, when ingredients like milk, eggs and butter were in short supply. The idea that such a delicious cake required none of these staples seemed insane. Hence the name. Some versions dubbed it "Wacky Cake" or "Poor Man's Cake," but the concept was the same.

You can top the cake with store-bought frosting, many of which are vegan, or click on the vegan frosting recipe links at the bottom of the article. This morning I paired it with a basic vanilla buttercream frosting, also listed below. For a simpler dessert, serve the cake with a dusting of powdered sugar or a dollop of whipped cream.

If you're not into chocolate, you can try Vanilla Crazy Cake, which is just as moist and fluffy as the chocolate version (see variation below).

This is originally a "divot cake," a cake you mix right in the pan by adding the dry ingredients then pouring the wet ingredients into three indentations (divots) and mixing everything together. That's way too messy for me, so I use a whisk and a bowl.

Chocolate Crazy Cake

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup water

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch square baking pan or spray with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Mix dry ingredients in a large bowl with a whisk (flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt).

3. Add the vanilla, vinegar, oil and water. Whisk together until well blended then pour into the prepared pan.

5. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean (baking time may vary).

6. Cool completely before frosting.

Additional notes:

This cake doesn't need to be refrigerated and keeps for up to 3 days. If you use frosting, you can refrigerate the cake for up to 6 days.

You can substitute canola oil for vegetable oil.

You can substitute apple cider vinegar for the white vinegar (you can't taste the vinegar in either version).

You can double the recipe for a 9 x 13 sheet cake or a layer cake.

If you want to make this the old-fashioned way, add the dry ingredients directly into the pan and mix there. Make 3 depressions, two small and one larger. Pour the vanilla and vinegar into the smaller depressions and add the vegetable oil to the larger one. Pour the water over everything and blend until smooth. Then bake.

Vanilla Crazy Cake

Follow the same recipe as above but leave out the cocoa powder and add another teaspoon of vanilla (2 teaspoons total).

Vanilla Buttercream Frosting (requires milk and butter)

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted, softened butter (1/2 cup)

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon whole milk

Pinch of salt

Instructions

1. Beat butter at high speed in an electric mixer for a couple of minutes until it turns light in color.

2. Reduce speed to low and add the powdered sugar a little at a time until it's well blended.

3. Add milk, vanilla, and salt then mix at high speed for 3-5 minutes.

This recipe should give you enough frosting to cover an 8-inch sheet cake. Double the recipe for the 9 x 13 cake or a layered cake.

If you want to stick with vegan frosting, try these recipes:

Vegan Vanilla Frosting

Chocolate Vegan Frosting

