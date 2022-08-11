Vintage Cafe Latte Cake Is Airy and Moist

(Tina Rupp/Family Circle)

I discovered this recipe in an old issue of Family Circle and, since I'm a coffee addict, I decided to give it a try. The three-tiered cake is moist and the whipped-cream's airiness is a perfect balance.

Don't have time to bake from scratch? Try the box-cake-mix hack at the end of this article.

Either way, be sure to serve with good strong coffee!

Cafe Latte Cake

Ingredients

3 tablespoons freeze-dried coffee

1 6-ounce container coffee-flavored yogurt

3 egg whites

pinch of cream of tartar

1 1/2 cups of granulated sugar

2 cups of all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

pinch of ground nutmeg, plus more for garnish

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat three 8-inch round baking pans with oil-and-flour-baking spray. In small bowl, blend freeze-dried coffee and some water until dissolved. Stir in coffee-flavored yogurt until smooth. Set aside.

2. In bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar until foamy. Gradually beat in 1/2 cup of the sugar to medium-stiff peaks. Set aside.

3. In small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. In large bowl, beat butter until smooth and creamy. Beat in remaining 1 cup sugar until light in color, about 2 minutes.

4. On low speed, beat flour mixture, alternately with yogurt, into butter mixture until smooth. Fold in half of the egg whites to lighten, then fold in remaining whites until blended. Scrape into prepared pans, spreading level.

5. Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center of layers comes out clean. Let cakes cool in pans 10 minutes. Invert cakes, remove pans; invert again. Let cool.

6. In large bowl, whip cream and confectioners' sugar to stiff peaks. Once cakes have cooled completely, place one layer on a cake stand and spread with 3/4 cup whipped cream. Top with second layer and spread with 3/4 cup whipped cream. Top with final layer. Swirl remaining whipped cream over top of cake. Sprinkle with ground nutmeg. Refrigerate until serving.

Cook's Note

I used regular instant coffee and it worked fine.

The hack below uses white box cake mix but if you're a chocolate fan, you can make Betty Crocker's Cafe Au Lait Cake with devil's food cake mix.

Pillsbury's Box Mix Cafe Latte

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

3 tablespoons Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Crystals

1/4 cup hot tap water

3/4 cup cool tap water

1 box Pillsbury™ Moist Supreme® White Premium Cake Mix

1/3 cup Vegetable Oil

3 large eggs

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Coat 13x9-inch baking pan with no-stick cooking spray. Stir coffee crystals into hot water until dissolved. Add cool water.

2. Blend cake mix, dissolved coffee, oil and eggs in large bowl with electric mixer until moistened. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.

3. Spread batter in prepared pan. Bake 32 to 36 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Frost with Easy Mocha Frosting or Easy Cafe Latte Frosting, if desired.