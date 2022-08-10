Sweet Potato Fries: Make Them Crispy and Spicy

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2EFz_0hApDL2100
(Steven DePolo/Flickr)

We can all agree homemade sweet potato fries are healthier than the grease-laden, regular fries sold at fast-food restaurants. They're full of fiber and "good carbs," not to mention antioxidants and vitamins. Even the much-maligned white potato has lots of Vitamin C and potassium. As for sweet potatoes, they're packed with vitamin A, carotenoids, B vitamins and medicinal bioactive plant compounds.

Here's the rub: while they might be healthier, homemade fries don't usually taste as good. They're missing that definitive crunchy taste the "bad" fries have in abundance.

A dozen baking hacks for crispier oven fries

There are a few tricks you can use to create crispier root-vegetable fries. This recipe calls for tossing the fries with olive oil, which will help turn your root fries savory as they carmelize in the oven. However, you might want a few more ways to make your fries crisp without sacrificing nutrition.

Here are 12:

1. Make sure you cut fries in similar-size strips or chunks and spread them evenly across the sheet pans so they cook uniformly. Do not crowd them. One pan generally is better than two.

2. Pre-heat the sheet pan(s).

3. OR use parchment paper. (Parchment paper is a baking staple and should be safe to use in an oven heated up to 450 degrees; however, I have seen cheap paper burn in professional ovens so check out these tips for using it correctly.)

4. Cook fries on a higher shelf in the oven (upper third).

5. Toss fries in beaten egg white in place of olive oil.

6. Avoid using salt when you coat the fries. Salt can make your root veggies go limp. Add it later.

7. If you have the time, presoak uncooked, cut fries for 20 minutes to 3 hours or so to lessen the starch. Use a mixture of 1 tablespoon vinegar to 1 gallon of cold water. You can also use plain water. Dry thoroughly.

8. If you don't have the time, even washing the fries and drying them will make them crispier. Dry thoroughly with paper or tea towels.

9. Thinner-cut fries equal crispier fries.

10. Use lower moisture varieties of potatoes for more crispness. Russet potatoes are the recommended choice for crispy white fries.

11. Use peanut or coconut oil.

12. You can cook more than one type of root vegetable at the same time. However, avoid mixing starchy and non-starchy veggies. Starchy: potatoes, yams, parsnips. Non-starchy: carrots, turnips, beets, red onions, garlic, rutabaga.

I don't think I've ever had a roasted rutabaga but my grandmother used to roast parsnips for Thanksgiving and they're sweetly flavorful (roast at 450 degrees for best results). Roasted garlic is also great to spread on warm bread, add to pizza or to season soups.

The recipe below is adapted from The New York Times recipe for sweet potato fries, with a few key changes. First, I cut the salt because adding it beforehand can make fries less crispy. Second, I up the oven temperature by 25 degrees and preheat the baking sheet(s). Third, I recommend pre-soaking the fries to reduce the starch. Finally, I serve the fries with a yogurt dipping sauce (recipe below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wxq8Y_0hApDL2100
(Louis Hansel/Unsplash)

Roasted Sweet Potato Fries

Ingredients

2 pounds of sweet potatoes (or a combination of starchy/non-starchy root vegetables of your choice)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Salt, added after baking

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Put baking sheet into oven.

2. Wash and scrub the vegetable skins with a brush.

3. Peel the skins. This step is optional since many nutrients are in the outermost layer of root vegetables.

4. Slice into hand-cut fries using a sharp chef's knife or a french-fry cutter. For the best 2022 cutters, see this ranking. For the best method to hand cut fries, see below.

5. If you have time, soak the fries in water or the vinegar mixture mentioned above to reduce starch. If not, rinse and thoroughly dry the fries.

6. Toss with olive oil and seasoning mixture. You can experiment with combinations: substitute onion powder and parsley for the garlic powder and paprika; mix and match other spices like ground chipotle, thyme, or cayenne; or use a premade blend like Cajun or Italian. The fries are also good roasted plain with salt and pepper added later.

7. Roast uncovered at 425 degrees for about 15 minutes for sweet potato fries. Flip and cook for another 10-15 minutes. Cooking time will vary based on the thickness of your fries and for other root vegetables. Watch them carefully so they don't burn.

8. Add salt and serve warm with yogurt dipping sauce.

Yogurt Dipping Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup plain nonfat yogurt

3 tablespoons roughly chopped cilantro or parsley

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Sea salt to taste

Instructions

1. Combine ingredients in a small bowl.

2. Cover and refrigerate until use.

Keeps for up to 1 day.

How to cut potatoes into fries (courtesy of Japanese Cook)

1. Wash and scrub potatoes.

2. Peel potatoes (optional).

3. Using a sharp chef's knife, cut a potato in half. Cut off tips on each end.

4. Place the cut side down on each half. Cut them lengthwise into slices that are between a quarter and a half of an inch thick

5. Stack half the slices and cut them lengthwise into fries between a quarter and a half inch thick (or desired thickness). Repeat until you've cut all the potatoes.

You can also watch this video:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# drink# home# health# recipe

Comments / 2

Published by

Writer, assistant professor, former baker. I cover cold cases, history, recipes, and culture. If you have a story idea you'd like me to investigate, you can email me at lorilamothe29@gmail.com.

5736 followers

More from Lori Lamothe

Mediterranean Watermelon Salad Is Healthy and Quick

(Ralph (Ravi) Kayden/Unsplash) Watermelon is another food that brings me back to childhood. We grew it in our garden and would cut thick slices then salt them generously. The fruit is very low-calorie, with a 91 percent fluid content (hence the name water-melon). A friend of mine even lost all her baby weight by creating her own "watermelon diet."

Read full story
4 comments

Lemon & Cream Spaghetti is Easy and Light

This summery pasta recipe is light yet filling, creamy and tangy. It's also highly adaptable. You can make the quick and simple recipe with just a few ingredients: olive oil, cream, white wine, lemon, and parmesan cheese. Or you can add in vegetables, shrimp, chicken--whatever you choose.

Read full story
12 comments

Salted Chocolate Ganache Cake: Make It with Fewer Calories

This simple one-layer chocolate cake is rich in flavor but comes in at only 263 calories per slice, which is about 100 fewer calories than the average serving (with some running upward of 400 calories all the way to a whopping 1,000 calories for a multi-layered slice). The flavor in Cooking Light's version is decadent but varies the usual cake and ganache ingredients to limit fats and sugars.

Read full story

Make Mediterranean Pan-Roasted Salmon for an Easy Dinner

This skillet recipe is succulent, spicy, colorful and nutritious--not to mention easy. Aside from the complex mix of spices, the only ingredients you need are salmon, cherry tomatoes and fennel. While the cook time on this is listed as 25 minutes, that's a maximum number.

Read full story
1 comments

Make Breakfast Berry Bars: An Alternative to Store Brands

Mornings can be crazy, especially during the school year. It's easy to reach for a quick granola bar but is it really as healthy as advertisers want you to think it is?. Aside from being packed with corn syrup and sodium, storebought breakfast bars can come loaded with additives and preservatives. According to Healthy Holistic Living, many packaged granola bars consist of "dried and candied fruit, sugar, man-made sweeteners, preservatives, lots of carbs, tons of oils, and GMO ingredients."

Read full story

Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with a Skillet Recipe, Free Cookies

It's official: August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. I can't say I need an excuse to make cookies—or eat them—but hey, why not? There are few things that bring me back to childhood like chocolate chip cookies. My grandmother always had some ready when I visited and my mom used to send them to school in my lunch box, though they usually ended up in the hands of the kid who sat next to me.

Read full story
4 comments

Make Lasagna in a Skillet

Lasagna was a staple in my family growing up, though there isn't an Italian ancestor in sight on either side of my family tree. Maybe it's because there is no better comfort food than the warm, bubbly layers of cheese, pasta and sauce. Maybe it's because the dish is easy to make ahead and it serves a crowd with minimal fuss. Whatever the case, I've gravitated toward making the traditional dish in a skillet in recent years.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Make The Black Dog's Vintage Blackout Cake

This rich, eggless cake is moist and sinfully chocolately. It's inexpensive, not to mention easy to make. While I love The Black Dog's honey-fudge flavored chocolate icing and crumbled topping, the cake is good with a simple dusting of powdered sugar too. My favorite combination is to pair a slice with a dollop of real whipped cream.

Read full story
18 comments

Blueberry Galette: A Rustic Dessert

(simply-delicious-food.com) If you're wary of pie crusts, there is an easy alternative: the galette. Truth be told, I prefer galettes to pies. I love the rustic look and taste of the French pastry, as well as the fact that you can vary the ingredients to make a galette into a hearty sweet dessert or a savory meal. Best of all, it's almost impossible to mess up a galette. Pie crusts take a light touch—not so with the durable yet flaky galette. As one chef put it, they're "ugly-beautiful."

Read full story
1 comments

The Woman Who Captured The Assassins’ Castle

When Freya Stark set out for the Middle East in 1927, she brought Dante’s Inferno, a fur coat, a revolver and very little money. She had dreamt of exploring the region ever since an aunt gave her a copy of Arabian Nights for her ninth birthday but it had taken her almost 30 years to get there.

Read full story
1 comments

Vintage Rhubarb Pie Has Health Benefits

(Rasmus Gundorff Sæderup/Unsplash) The most well-known rhubarb pie recipes involve strawberries, mostly because they balance the harsh taste of the ruby red stalks. Yet my mother's version didn't include strawberries, or cherries, or any fruit that would soften the sour. There is a lot of sugar, mind you, but it's still a pretty tart pie.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Gorgosaurus Skeleton Sells for $6M--and the Buyer Gets to Name It

The Gorgosaurus on display at Sotheby's in New York.(Sotheby's) Sotheby's sold a rare Gorgosaurus skeleton this morning for $6,069,500 million. In an unusual twist, the new owner--whose identity is currently unknown--gets to name the massive fossil that measures 10 feet high by 22 feet long,

Read full story
1 comments

Skillet Cornbread: Make It from Scratch or Use a Boxed Mix

If you're going to make cornbread, the best way to make it is in cast-iron. I've been partial to skillet cornbread since my waitressing days, when I worked in a D.C. restaurant that served it in round 6.5-inch pans. There was something so much more homey about starting off a meal with mini-cornbread than plopping down a basket of rolls. The easy quick bread stays warm and pairs with just about anything: jam, butter, honey, cheese, chili, fried chicken or soup, to name just a few.

Read full story
14 comments

Butterscotch Blondies: Make Them with Browned Butter

(Carrie Vasios/Seriouseats.com) These butterscotch blondies take minutes to prepare and make for an easy, portable dessert you can bring to family gatherings, picnics and holiday get togethers. The browned butter gives the bars a nutty, chewy flavor and the crunchy top is a delicious contrast to the moist interior.

Read full story

What is Kik and Why Is It a "Predator's Paradise"?

(Flickr/Creative Commons) Over the past year there have been dozens of child pornography arrests linked to Kik, a free messaging app with more than 300 million registered users. A third of teens "actively use" the platform and about 40 percent of teens have tried it. Overall, approximately 70 percent of Kik's users were between ages 13 and 24 in 2016, which is when the company stopped releasing usage data.

Read full story
1 comments

Skillet Cinnamon Rolls: Make Them with Frozen Biscuit Dough

The cinnamon roll has been experiencing a resurgence. Over the past year a handful of recipes for the breakfast bun—some of which are decidedly delicious—have gone viral on TikTok. Cinnamon rolls baked from scratch are great, but if you're short on time you can use this easy hack to create a quick, tasty meal. If you've got a package of frozen biscuit dough you can prepare and serve the warm, gooey breakfast dish in a little over an hour—with no need to use yeast or flour.

Read full story
6 comments

Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Sisters Express Misgivings About DA's Handling of Molly Bish Case; A Key Alibi Is Questioned

Original police sketch of the man Magi Bish saw in the Comins Pond parking lot.(Massachusetts State Police) According to Heather Bish, her family has learned from the DA that POI Francis Sumner's DNA is Not a Match in her sister's death.

Read full story
13 comments

Jane Austen's Persuasion Is Based on a Real-Life Romance

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in Jane Austen's Persuasion.(Nick Wall/Netflix) Period dramas have always been popular and that's not going to change anytime soon. In recent years there has been the Apple TV+ series about Emily Dickinson, the remake of Jane Austen's Emma, the ongoing Outlander saga and the wildly popular Bridgerton. So it's no surprise Netflix will air a re-imagining of Austen's Persuasion this Friday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy