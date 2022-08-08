Mediterranean Watermelon Salad Is Healthy and Quick

(Ralph (Ravi) Kayden/Unsplash)

Watermelon is another food that brings me back to childhood. We grew it in our garden and would cut thick slices then salt them generously. The fruit is very low-calorie, with a 91 percent fluid content (hence the name water-melon). A friend of mine even lost all her baby weight by creating her own "watermelon diet."

But what else can you do with watermelon besides add salt or eat it plain?

There's always the fruit salad, but sometimes I want more than the usual combo of cantaloupe, honeydew and watermelon. This Mediterranean watermelon salad is only 200 calories per serving and it's filled with nutrients, including Vitamins A and C, as well as the antioxidant lycopene.

Lycopene is what gives watermelon its red pigment, as well as its protective qualities. According to some studies, lycopene helps protect the heart, may prevent cancer and might make you less likely to get a sunburn (studies or no, I haven't found this to be true--my skin burns the minute I set foot on a beach, no matter how much watermelon I eat).

Aside from the health benefits, the combination of sweet, salty and tart flavors in this recipe tastes delicious. The lime juice is what makes it, in my opinion. The varied textures and bright summer colors also make the salad a perfect side dish choice.

Mediterranean Watermelon Salad

Ingredients

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)

1 pound watermelon

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

Coarsely ground black pepper

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons each chopped fresh dill and mint

4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

2 ounces pitted kalamata olives, chopped

5 ounces arugula

Instructions

1. Cover onion with lime juice.

2. Trim watermelon and slice into "cardboard-thick" pieces (i.e. vary the thickness according to your own taste).

3. Remove onion from lime juice. Add honey, salt and pepper to juice. Stir until well blended. Whisk in oil in a steady stream.

4. Place watermelon in overlapping layers on a platter. Top with onion, herbs, feta and olives. Drizzle with half of the lime-juice mixture. Divide arugula among six places and place a portion of the watermelon-salad mixture on each. Pass the remaining lime-juice mixture on the side.

Serves 6.

Cook's Notes

This recipe includes a fancy display option. Feel free to cube the watermelon and combine it with the feta, onions, olives and arugula in a bowl. Toss with the lime-juice mixture and top with fresh herbs.

As for the herbs, you can experiment. Basil is good, as is thyme. Or try these pairings.

Don't have time to mix the dressing? Use storebought balsamic vinaigrette as a substitute. It's not as good but it does the trick.

Add cucumbers for more color and texture.