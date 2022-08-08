Lemon & Cream Spaghetti is Easy and Light

This summery pasta recipe is light yet filling, creamy and tangy. It's also highly adaptable. You can make the quick and simple recipe with just a few ingredients: olive oil, cream, white wine, lemon, and parmesan cheese. Or you can add in vegetables, shrimp, chicken--whatever you choose.

While there are quite a few recipes for "Spaghetti al Limon" out there, this one is from Todd Porter and Diane Cu's Bountiful cookbook. According to the cooks, a friend introduced them to lemon pasta on a trip to New York City and the combination of flavors blew them away:

During one dinner at a restaurant, she introduced us to the most simple yet wonderful spaghetti dishes we've ever tasted. We embarrassed ourselves by inhaling one of the dishes so fast you'd think we'd never eaten pasta before: perfectly cooked spaghetti laced with bright, floral notes of lemon and prepared in a light cream sauce. From the first to the very last bite, we marveled at how such a simple dish could be so unforgettably delicious.

Not long afterward, the two--who also publish the popular blog White on Rice Couple--decided to create their own version. The decision wasn't too surprising, especially since they had four lemon trees in their garden.

If you're thinking about add ins, you can try shrimp, roasted chicken, baby spinach or even lobster. You don't need to confine yourself to spaghetti either. The dish works just as well with linguine, penne, fusilli or any other pasta.

For tips on how to cook the perfect pasta, check out this Spruce Eats article. I once threw a piece of cooked spaghetti at the kitchen wall behind my date. He ducked, thinking I was aiming at him. It stuck to the wall, so I knew that pasta was ready, but it wasn't exactly an auspicious start to the evening. Not recommended. . .much better to use a slotted spoon and take a bite to determine doneness.

For wine pairings, visit this interactive site, which recommends an Italian pinot grigio, or take a look at Wine Pro's 10 pinot grigios under $15.

Lemon & Cream Spaghetti

Ingredients

1/2 pound (225 grams) dry spaghetti

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest, or more to taste

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, or more to taste

1/2 cup (50 grams) freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano, or more to taste, plus extra for serving

Instructions

1. Fill a large pot with water, salt it well, and bring the water to a boil. Cook the spaghetti according to the package directions, or until al dente.

2. When the pasta is halfway cooked, begin making the sauce. In a sauté pan large enough to later hold the pasta, whisk together the oil, cream, and wine. Over medium-high heat, bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, whisking occasionally.

3 Drain the pasta and add it to the sauté pan. Add the lemon zest, lemon juice, and cheese and toss well. Taste for seasoning and add a touch more lemon or cheese, if desired.

Enjoy!