Make Breakfast Berry Bars: An Alternative to Store Brands

Mornings can be crazy, especially during the school year. It's easy to reach for a quick granola bar but is it really as healthy as advertisers want you to think it is?

Quick answer: No.

Longer answer

Aside from being packed with corn syrup and sodium, storebought breakfast bars can come loaded with additives and preservatives. According to Healthy Holistic Living, many packaged granola bars consist of "dried and candied fruit, sugar, man-made sweeteners, preservatives, lots of carbs, tons of oils, and GMO ingredients."

Even with these unhealthy ingredients, granola bars are a go-to item for most families. Likehack.org states that 55 percent of American households have the bars stashed somewhere and annual sales top $7 billion. Yet this essential pick-me-up is not good for us:

Granola bars tend to have an extremely high rate of high-fructose corn syrup, a dangerous ingredient in many candy bars and other unhealthy snacks. Corn syrup is linked to rising levels of weight gain, cholesterol levels and insulin resistance and is a dangerous hidden ingredient for those attempting to otherwise stave off unhealthy foods."

Two more unhealthy ingredients sometimes found in granola bars are BHT (Butylated Hydroxytoluene) and BHA (Butylated Hydroxyanisole). Both chemicals are considered potentially carcinogenic by the World Health Organization.

Other additives to look out for are caramel coloring and GMO soy. These ingredients can also contain trace amounts of carcinogenic contaminants, as well as herbicides and pesticides:

Most soy grown in North America is genetically modified so it’s resistant to herbicides. Unfortunately, that means GMO soy usually contains residue from those herbicides. That’s not something you want your family ingesting!" --Naturals2Go

An easy solution

To make breakfast bars yourself is simple and healthy. You can bake them ahead and eat them during the week or freeze them for up to two months, as long as you wrap them individually. You can even serve them as a nutritious dessert.

The Berry Oatmeal Bars listed below are crunchy on top and bottom, with a flavorful blueberry center. The addition of raspberry or strawberry jam, gives the bar an extra burst of flavor. They're fast, filling and packed with nutrients. Best of all, they contain only simple ingredients: no unpronounceable chemicals that aren't good for you—or your kids.

(American Heritage Chocolate/Unsplash)

While the recipe does contain all-purpose flour, you can swap it out for whole wheat if you like. You can also substitute sugar-free or low-sugar jam if you want to cut down on the sugar content. The same goes for the butter: to change it for margarine is an easy fix (though I am generally a fan of butter because it contains calcium and Beta-carotene, plus Vitamins D and E).

The health benefits of blueberries

(Comfreak/Pixabay via Wikimedia)

Blueberries are one of my favorite summer ingredients. Whether you pick your own, buy them at the local farmer's market or purchase them frozen, they are still good for you.

A single cup of blueberries provides 24 percent of the DV for Vitamin C. Blueberries are also a rich source of Vitamin K (one serving=33 percent of the DV) and manganese (one serving=25 percent of the DV). Not only does manganese promote strong bones, it also bolsters collagen production for healthy skin and joints.

Last but not least, blueberries contain anthocyanin, an antioxidant that helps protect against free radicals (and, incidentally, gives the berry its blue color). According to WebMD, the results can be dramatic:

Your cells produce free radicals as waste products, but these particles can go on to hurt other cells. Eating blueberries regularly for just two weeks can help reduce damage to your cells by as much as 20%.

Besides limiting cell damage, blueberries protect your heart and help regulate blood sugar. Studies have shown that the berry can reduce fasting blood sugar levels by nearly a third in people with type 2 diabetes.

Ready to make your own breakfast berry bars? See Quaker Oats' recipe below.

Berry Oatmeal Bars

Ingredients

1-1/2 Cup(s) Quaker® Oats (quick or old fashioned, uncooked)

1-1/4 Cup(s) all-purpose flour

1/2 Cup(s) firmly packed brown sugar

12 Tablespoon(s) (1-1/2 sticks) margarine or butter, melted

1 Cup(s) fresh or frozen blueberries (do not thaw)

1/3 Cup(s) raspberry or strawberry preserves

1 Teaspoon(s) all-purpose flour

1/2 Teaspoon(s) grated lemon peel (optional)

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350°F. In large bowl, combine oats, 1-1/4 cups flour, sugar and butter; mix until crumbly. Reserve 1 cup oat mixture for topping.

2. Press remaining oat mixture evenly onto bottom of ungreased 8 or 9-inch square baking pan.

3. Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool slightly on wire rack.

4. In medium bowl, combine blueberries, preserves, 1 teaspoon flour and lemon peel, if desired; mix gently. Spread evenly over crust to within 1/2 inch of edges. Sprinkle with reserved oat mixture, patting gently.

5. Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Cut into bars. Store tightly covered.

Cook's Notes

If you're not a fan of raspberry or strawberry preserves, you can swap them out for blueberry or blackberry jam.

As mentioned above, substitute whole wheat flour for the all-purpose for a healthier bar.

To add a little more crunch, stir in a cup of chopped, roasted pecans or walnuts.

