Make Italian Panzanella for a Light Summer Salad

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAPOT_0h192Zlw00
(Julochka)

Summer should be simple. For me, it's ideally about easy recipes, vegetables from the local farmer's market, and light but hearty meals that are filling but not too rich. If you're too hot to cook and want a quick side dish, you can't go wrong with an Italian panzanella salad.

The word panzanella is a combination of the Italian words for bread (pane) and soup bowl (zanella). It's a vibrant, rustic dish that originated in Tuscany and Umbria but eventually gained popularity in the rest of Italy as well.

Traditionally panzanella is made at the height of tomato season, when the vegetable is ripe and juicy. All you need to do is cut up a few tomatoes then add some stale country bread, sweet red onions, garlic and herbs for a filling burst of flavor. Other versions include cucumbers, strawberries, mozzarella, olives, bacon, plums, eggs and a host of other add ins.

A quick history of panzanella

Panzanella traces back to the 16th century when Italian poet Agnolo di Cosimo, who was known as Bronzino, apparently sang about it. His version was a little different, however, and consisted of onions, oil and vinegar served with toast.

The dish was onion-based and did not involve tomatoes until the 19th century. As tomatoes became thoroughly integrated into Italian cuisine, they worked their way into panzanella too--and eventually became the main ingredient besides bread.

Another version of the dish's history claims the salad was created by Italian field workers, who did not return to their homes until late in the day. Their lunches were made from poor ingredients and needed to last: hence the stale bread. The tomato juices and olive oil softened even the hardest leftovers.

Allrecipes.com attributes some of the salad's popularity to the fact that it included the Italian flag's colors:

Recipes that mimicked the colors of the flag became increasingly popular during this time, and the fresh, budget-friendly salad stuck. Fast forward to modern times: a classic panzanella is made the same way, but extras like eggs, cheese, and olives are often thrown in for added flavor and heft.

The New Basics

I found this just-the-basics recipe in . . . The New Basics cookbook by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins. The American chefs opened the highly successful The Silver Palate in 1977 and went on to write several cookbooks that included recipes from their catering business and gourmet food shop.

Their first effort, The Silver Palate Cookbook, sold a record-breaking 250,000 copies in 1979 and went on to sell millions of copies. It has since been named to The Cookbook Hall of Fame. Several of their other cookbooks also won awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qn8uv_0h192Zlw00
(Amazon)

While many food writers during the eighties increasingly emphasized health foods, Rosso and Lukins took a different approach. They introduced Americans to "simple, highly flavored recipes" with classic European roots.

Their refreshing approach appealed to working women, who were pursuing careers in record numbers, and didn't have hours to spend on complicated recipes.

The book’s big, sophisticated flavors were produced from accessible ingredients and modest cooking skills, not from French techniques or canned cream soups. Editors admonished the authors for their exuberant seasoning style. “No, girls, no,” a copy editor wrote on one recipe. “No one puts 25 cloves of garlic in ratatouille!

The authors' Tomato Bread Salad is a perfect example of their cooking philosophy. It could not be simpler, yet the combination of flavors is complex and intense. According to Rosso and Lukins:

At first glance this rustic dish may seem a bit heavy, but trust us and the Italians—this is a lovely light summer salad.

They're right: it's the perfect August meal.

Tomato Bread Salad

Ingredients

3 pounds ripe plum tomatoes, cut into large cubes

2 cups thinly sliced red onions

1 cup slivered fresh basil leaves

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Dash of red wine vinegar

Salt and coarsely ground black pepper, to taste

3 cups Herby Garlic Croutons (recipe below)

Instructions

1. Combine the tomatoes, red onions, basil, olive oil, vinegar, and salt and pepper in a large bowl.

2. Just before serving, toss in the croutons.

Serves 8

Herby Garlic Croutons

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups stale bread cubes (about ½ inch thick)

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon snipped fresh chives

1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

1. Heat the butter and oil in a large skillet. Add the bread cubes and cook over medium-high heat, tossing them constantly with a wooden spoon, for 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low.

2. Add the garlic and herbs. Continue to cook the croutons, tossing frequently, until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Transfer them to a bowl and toss with the Parmesan. Cool to room temperature and store in an airtight container until ready to use.

Makes 3 cups

Cook's Notes

If you don't want to make croutons, you can use chunks of hearty bread instead.

You can substitute dried herbs for fresh if you don't have any handy. Use this Cook's guide as a rule of thumb:

When a recipe calls for delicate herbs, it’s best to stick with fresh (as well as in all recipes that use herbs raw or to finish a dish). However, if a recipe calls for hardier herbs such as rosemary, oregano, sage, or thyme, their dried form can be an acceptable substitute. Just keep in mind that ounce for ounce, dried herbs are more potent than fresh. Our testing—in which we used only newly purchased jars of herbs—indicated that using 1 part dried herb to 3 parts fresh came closest to producing flavors of equal strength.

The recipe also tastes great with Heirloom tomatoes.

For 14 more variations on the recipe, check out Eating Well's suggestions.

If you're serving wine, you can pair the salad with a German Riesling, a Chardonnay or an Argentian Malbec.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# home# lifestyle# leisure# drink

Comments / 1

Published by

Writer, assistant professor, former baker. I cover cold cases, history, recipes, and culture. If you have a story idea you'd like me to investigate, you can email me at lorilamothe29@gmail.com.

5325 followers

More from Lori Lamothe

Make Mediterranean Pan-Roasted Salmon for an Easy Dinner

This skillet recipe is succulent, spicy, colorful and nutritious--not to mention easy. Aside from the complex mix of spices, the only ingredients you need are salmon, cherry tomatoes and fennel. While the cook time on this is listed as 25 minutes, that's a maximum number.

Read full story

Make Breakfast Berry Bars: An Alternative to Store Brands

Mornings can be crazy, especially during the school year. It's easy to reach for a quick granola bar but is it really as healthy as advertisers want you to think it is?. Aside from being packed with corn syrup and sodium, storebought breakfast bars can come loaded with additives and preservatives. According to Healthy Holistic Living, many packaged granola bars consist of "dried and candied fruit, sugar, man-made sweeteners, preservatives, lots of carbs, tons of oils, and GMO ingredients."

Read full story

Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with a Skillet Recipe, Free Cookies

It's official: August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. I can't say I need an excuse to make cookies—or eat them—but hey, why not? There are few things that bring me back to childhood like chocolate chip cookies. My grandmother always had some ready when I visited and my mom used to send them to school in my lunch box, though they usually ended up in the hands of the kid who sat next to me.

Read full story
4 comments

Make Lasagna in a Skillet

Lasagna was a staple in my family growing up, though there isn't an Italian ancestor in sight on either side of my family tree. Maybe it's because there is no better comfort food than the warm, bubbly layers of cheese, pasta and sauce. Maybe it's because the dish is easy to make ahead and it serves a crowd with minimal fuss. Whatever the case, I've gravitated toward making the traditional dish in a skillet in recent years.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Make The Black Dog's Vintage Blackout Cake

This rich, eggless cake is moist and sinfully chocolately. It's inexpensive, not to mention easy to make. While I love The Black Dog's honey-fudge flavored chocolate icing and crumbled topping, the cake is good with a simple dusting of powdered sugar too. My favorite combination is to pair a slice with a dollop of real whipped cream.

Read full story
18 comments

Blueberry Galette: A Rustic Dessert

(simply-delicious-food.com) If you're wary of pie crusts, there is an easy alternative: the galette. Truth be told, I prefer galettes to pies. I love the rustic look and taste of the French pastry, as well as the fact that you can vary the ingredients to make a galette into a hearty sweet dessert or a savory meal. Best of all, it's almost impossible to mess up a galette. Pie crusts take a light touch—not so with the durable yet flaky galette. As one chef put it, they're "ugly-beautiful."

Read full story
1 comments

The Woman Who Captured The Assassins’ Castle

When Freya Stark set out for the Middle East in 1927, she brought Dante’s Inferno, a fur coat, a revolver and very little money. She had dreamt of exploring the region ever since an aunt gave her a copy of Arabian Nights for her ninth birthday but it had taken her almost 30 years to get there.

Read full story
1 comments

Vintage Rhubarb Pie Has Health Benefits

(Rasmus Gundorff Sæderup/Unsplash) The most well-known rhubarb pie recipes involve strawberries, mostly because they balance the harsh taste of the ruby red stalks. Yet my mother's version didn't include strawberries, or cherries, or any fruit that would soften the sour. There is a lot of sugar, mind you, but it's still a pretty tart pie.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Gorgosaurus Skeleton Sells for $6M--and the Buyer Gets to Name It

The Gorgosaurus on display at Sotheby's in New York.(Sotheby's) Sotheby's sold a rare Gorgosaurus skeleton this morning for $6,069,500 million. In an unusual twist, the new owner--whose identity is currently unknown--gets to name the massive fossil that measures 10 feet high by 22 feet long,

Read full story
1 comments

Skillet Cornbread: Make It from Scratch or Use a Boxed Mix

If you're going to make cornbread, the best way to make it is in cast-iron. I've been partial to skillet cornbread since my waitressing days, when I worked in a D.C. restaurant that served it in round 6.5-inch pans. There was something so much more homey about starting off a meal with mini-cornbread than plopping down a basket of rolls. The easy quick bread stays warm and pairs with just about anything: jam, butter, honey, cheese, chili, fried chicken or soup, to name just a few.

Read full story
13 comments

Butterscotch Blondies: Make Them with Browned Butter

(Carrie Vasios/Seriouseats.com) These butterscotch blondies take minutes to prepare and make for an easy, portable dessert you can bring to family gatherings, picnics and holiday get togethers. The browned butter gives the bars a nutty, chewy flavor and the crunchy top is a delicious contrast to the moist interior.

Read full story

What is Kik and Why Is It a "Predator's Paradise"?

(Flickr/Creative Commons) Over the past year there have been dozens of child pornography arrests linked to Kik, a free messaging app with more than 300 million registered users. A third of teens "actively use" the platform and about 40 percent of teens have tried it. Overall, approximately 70 percent of Kik's users were between ages 13 and 24 in 2016, which is when the company stopped releasing usage data.

Read full story
1 comments

Skillet Cinnamon Rolls: Make Them with Frozen Biscuit Dough

The cinnamon roll has been experiencing a resurgence. Over the past year a handful of recipes for the breakfast bun—some of which are decidedly delicious—have gone viral on TikTok. Cinnamon rolls baked from scratch are great, but if you're short on time you can use this easy hack to create a quick, tasty meal. If you've got a package of frozen biscuit dough you can prepare and serve the warm, gooey breakfast dish in a little over an hour—with no need to use yeast or flour.

Read full story
6 comments

Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Sisters Express Misgivings About DA's Handling of Molly Bish Case; A Key Alibi Is Questioned

Original police sketch of the man Magi Bish saw in the Comins Pond parking lot.(Massachusetts State Police) According to Heather Bish, her family has learned from the DA that POI Francis Sumner's DNA is Not a Match in her sister's death.

Read full story
12 comments

Jane Austen's Persuasion Is Based on a Real-Life Romance

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in Jane Austen's Persuasion.(Nick Wall/Netflix) Period dramas have always been popular and that's not going to change anytime soon. In recent years there has been the Apple TV+ series about Emily Dickinson, the remake of Jane Austen's Emma, the ongoing Outlander saga and the wildly popular Bridgerton. So it's no surprise Netflix will air a re-imagining of Austen's Persuasion this Friday.

Read full story

Make Emily Dickinson's Coconut Cake

Despite protests from fans, Dickinson ended its third—and final—season last December. We no longer get to see America's favorite subversive poet in the Apple TV+ breakout hit that The New Yorker says "might have climbed from the brain of a woke English grad student on an acid trip."

Read full story
3 comments

Make the The Dirty Shirley at Home

It's (sort of) official: the Dirty Shirley is this summer's most popular cocktail. If you haven't tried it yet, think back to your childhood and remember the first time your parents let you order a bubbly red Shirley Temple with a cherry on top. Mine came with a tiny plastic sword through the cherry and one of those paper umbrellas Chinese restaurants used to pop into cocktails. I reveled in feeling grown up, even as I fiddled with my miniature toys.

Read full story
5 comments

The Handmaid's Tarot: Margaret Atwood Knows Her Major Arcana

(Victor Moussa/Adobe.stock.com) Are you counting down the days until Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale airs this September? While you're waiting, why not do a Tarot reading with Margaret Atwood's favorite deck? If you're surprised that one of the world's most brilliant and prolific writers knows how to read cards, you're not alone. Tarot has always been a guilty pleasure of mine, so I was happy to learn Atwood knows her Major Arcana.

Read full story
4 comments

Self-Care Strategy: Smoothie and a Movie

I've never been into traditional self-care practices but most experts on the subject emphasize that self-care is what you make it. The key to your mental health routine is that it protects your emotional well-being and promotes healing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy