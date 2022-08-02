Make Italian Panzanella for a Light Summer Salad

Summer should be simple. For me, it's ideally about easy recipes, vegetables from the local farmer's market, and light but hearty meals that are filling but not too rich. If you're too hot to cook and want a quick side dish, you can't go wrong with an Italian panzanella salad.

The word panzanella is a combination of the Italian words for bread (pane) and soup bowl (zanella). It's a vibrant, rustic dish that originated in Tuscany and Umbria but eventually gained popularity in the rest of Italy as well.

Traditionally panzanella is made at the height of tomato season, when the vegetable is ripe and juicy. All you need to do is cut up a few tomatoes then add some stale country bread, sweet red onions, garlic and herbs for a filling burst of flavor. Other versions include cucumbers, strawberries, mozzarella, olives, bacon, plums, eggs and a host of other add ins.

A quick history of panzanella

Panzanella traces back to the 16th century when Italian poet Agnolo di Cosimo, who was known as Bronzino, apparently sang about it. His version was a little different, however, and consisted of onions, oil and vinegar served with toast.

The dish was onion-based and did not involve tomatoes until the 19th century. As tomatoes became thoroughly integrated into Italian cuisine, they worked their way into panzanella too--and eventually became the main ingredient besides bread.

Another version of the dish's history claims the salad was created by Italian field workers, who did not return to their homes until late in the day. Their lunches were made from poor ingredients and needed to last: hence the stale bread. The tomato juices and olive oil softened even the hardest leftovers.

Allrecipes.com attributes some of the salad's popularity to the fact that it included the Italian flag's colors:

Recipes that mimicked the colors of the flag became increasingly popular during this time, and the fresh, budget-friendly salad stuck. Fast forward to modern times: a classic panzanella is made the same way, but extras like eggs, cheese, and olives are often thrown in for added flavor and heft.

The New Basics

I found this just-the-basics recipe in . . . The New Basics cookbook by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins. The American chefs opened the highly successful The Silver Palate in 1977 and went on to write several cookbooks that included recipes from their catering business and gourmet food shop.

Their first effort, The Silver Palate Cookbook, sold a record-breaking 250,000 copies in 1979 and went on to sell millions of copies. It has since been named to The Cookbook Hall of Fame. Several of their other cookbooks also won awards.

While many food writers during the eighties increasingly emphasized health foods, Rosso and Lukins took a different approach. They introduced Americans to "simple, highly flavored recipes" with classic European roots.

Their refreshing approach appealed to working women, who were pursuing careers in record numbers, and didn't have hours to spend on complicated recipes.

The book’s big, sophisticated flavors were produced from accessible ingredients and modest cooking skills, not from French techniques or canned cream soups. Editors admonished the authors for their exuberant seasoning style. “No, girls, no,” a copy editor wrote on one recipe. “No one puts 25 cloves of garlic in ratatouille!

The authors' Tomato Bread Salad is a perfect example of their cooking philosophy. It could not be simpler, yet the combination of flavors is complex and intense. According to Rosso and Lukins:

At first glance this rustic dish may seem a bit heavy, but trust us and the Italians—this is a lovely light summer salad.

They're right: it's the perfect August meal.

Tomato Bread Salad

Ingredients

3 pounds ripe plum tomatoes, cut into large cubes

2 cups thinly sliced red onions

1 cup slivered fresh basil leaves

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Dash of red wine vinegar

Salt and coarsely ground black pepper, to taste

3 cups Herby Garlic Croutons (recipe below)

Instructions

1. Combine the tomatoes, red onions, basil, olive oil, vinegar, and salt and pepper in a large bowl.

2. Just before serving, toss in the croutons.

Serves 8

Herby Garlic Croutons

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups stale bread cubes (about ½ inch thick)

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon snipped fresh chives

1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

1. Heat the butter and oil in a large skillet. Add the bread cubes and cook over medium-high heat, tossing them constantly with a wooden spoon, for 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low.

2. Add the garlic and herbs. Continue to cook the croutons, tossing frequently, until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Transfer them to a bowl and toss with the Parmesan. Cool to room temperature and store in an airtight container until ready to use.

Makes 3 cups

Cook's Notes

If you don't want to make croutons, you can use chunks of hearty bread instead.

You can substitute dried herbs for fresh if you don't have any handy. Use this Cook's guide as a rule of thumb:

When a recipe calls for delicate herbs, it’s best to stick with fresh (as well as in all recipes that use herbs raw or to finish a dish). However, if a recipe calls for hardier herbs such as rosemary, oregano, sage, or thyme, their dried form can be an acceptable substitute. Just keep in mind that ounce for ounce, dried herbs are more potent than fresh. Our testing—in which we used only newly purchased jars of herbs—indicated that using 1 part dried herb to 3 parts fresh came closest to producing flavors of equal strength.

The recipe also tastes great with Heirloom tomatoes.

For 14 more variations on the recipe, check out Eating Well's suggestions.

If you're serving wine, you can pair the salad with a German Riesling, a Chardonnay or an Argentian Malbec.

