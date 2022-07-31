New York City, NY

Make The Black Dog's Vintage Blackout Cake

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yu0nb_0gyugTGm00
(Tasteofhome.com)

This rich, eggless cake is moist and sinfully chocolately. It's inexpensive, not to mention easy to make. While I love The Black Dog's honey-fudge flavored chocolate icing and crumbled topping, the cake is good with a simple dusting of powdered sugar too. My favorite combination is to pair a slice with a dollop of real whipped cream.

According to The Black Dog chefs, their version of the cake is "so rich you could just faint from overindulgence." I haven't been to the restaurant since the pandemic, but the online cafe menu still lists the swoon-worthy Blackout squares.

Though the line about Black Dog blackout cake may well be true, the name actually pays tribute to the frequent blackouts during World War II. In New York City starting in 1942, the Civilian Defense Corps would order residents to turn out their lights and cover their windows with black fabric during its blackout drills.

An invisible skyline

This was done to protect the Brooklyn Navy Yard and its 42,000 workers from enemy planes, as well as American ships heading out to sea. It must have been eerie to watch New York's vibrant skyline flicker then fade to nothing. Coney Island's festive lights would shut down and Times Square's theatres and billboards would go dark. Penn Station, the Ansonia Hotel and the old City Hall Subway even tarred over their skylights to prevent any stray light from jeopardizing the departing ships.

As a tribute to the Brooklyn shipyard, the neighboring Ebinger Baking Company began selling a "blackout cake" in the 1940s--though an earlier version of the cake dates back to 1906. Ebinger's chocolate layer cake, which resembled devil's food cake, was filled with chocolate pudding and adorned with chocolate cake crumbs.

The popular Brooklyn cake, known for its richness and short shelf life, caught on but the bakery wouldn't divulge its secret recipe. Within a few years, copycat recipes began popping up across the country. Though the shop closed its doors in 1972, budget-friendly retro desserts like the blackout cake seem to be making a comeback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lS0Fy_0gyugTGm00
(Kim Dramer/Untapped Cities)

Want to try making blackout cake yourself? See the recipe below. Because the frosting needs an hour in the refrigerator the Black Dog recommends making it ahead.

If you want regular whipped cream instead, the restaurant chefs recommend using a big balloon whisk and a stainless steel bowl placed in a second bowl filled with ice. A mixer will do the trick, they say, but bakers should be sure to stop when the heavy cream forms light, soft peaks. Whipping the cream too long will leave you with grainy whipped cream--or even butter.

Black Dog Blackout Cake

For the frosting

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Sift together the sugar and cocoa powder and set aside.

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, mix the heavy cream with the honey, butter and vanilla. Add the sugar and cocoa and stir the mixture with a whisk for 8 to 10 minutes until completely smooth. Do not allow to boil.

3. Remove from heat. Cover and cool the frosting for an hour in the refrigerator. Before using, whip with a hand-held mixer at medium speech until light and fluffy.

For the cake

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

3 cups cake flour

3/4 cup canola oil

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 cups cold water

Confectioner's sugar for dusting finished cake

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare two 9-inch round cake pans with butter, oil or parchment paper (note: I much prefer parchment paper on the bottom with oil on the sides and so do the Black Dog bakers).

2. Sift together dry ingredients and place in a large bowl. Mix all wet ingredients together and pour into the dry. Combine well with a mixer or whisk until the batter is smooth.

3. Pour into two prepared baking pans and bake approximately 20 minutes.

4. Cool completely on a rack. Trim the cakes to stand about 1 1/2 inches tall. Cut trimmed off tops into 1/2 to 1-inch cubes and set aside. To frost, place one layer on a plate and spread 1/3 of the frosting on it. Top with the second layer and spread remaining frosting. Distribute as evenly as possible. You now have a "bumpy" cake.

5. Add the chocolate cubes to the top of the cake. Dust with confectioner's sugar and serve.

Enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# cooking# home# lifestyle# money

Comments / 18

Published by

Writer, assistant professor, former baker. I cover cold cases, history, recipes, and culture. If you have a story idea you'd like me to investigate, you can email me at lorilamothe29@gmail.com.

5196 followers

More from Lori Lamothe

Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with a Skillet Recipe, Free Cookies

It's official: August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. I can't say I need an excuse to make cookies—or eat them—but hey, why not? There are few things that bring me back to childhood like chocolate chip cookies. My grandmother always had some ready when I visited and my mom used to send them to school in my lunch box, though they usually ended up in the hands of the kid who sat next to me.

Read full story

Make Lasagna in a Skillet

Lasagna was a staple in my family growing up, though there isn't an Italian ancestor in sight on either side of my family tree. Maybe it's because there is no better comfort food than the warm, bubbly layers of cheese, pasta and sauce. Maybe it's because the dish is easy to make ahead and it serves a crowd with minimal fuss. Whatever the case, I've gravitated toward making the traditional dish in a skillet in recent years.

Read full story
2 comments

Blueberry Galette: A Rustic Dessert

(simply-delicious-food.com) If you're wary of pie crusts, there is an easy alternative: the galette. Truth be told, I prefer galettes to pies. I love the rustic look and taste of the French pastry, as well as the fact that you can vary the ingredients to make a galette into a hearty sweet dessert or a savory meal. Best of all, it's almost impossible to mess up a galette. Pie crusts take a light touch—not so with the durable yet flaky galette. As one chef put it, they're "ugly-beautiful."

Read full story
1 comments

The Woman Who Captured The Assassins’ Castle

When Freya Stark set out for the Middle East in 1927, she brought Dante’s Inferno, a fur coat, a revolver and very little money. She had dreamt of exploring the region ever since an aunt gave her a copy of Arabian Nights for her ninth birthday but it had taken her almost 30 years to get there.

Read full story
1 comments

Vintage Rhubarb Pie Has Health Benefits

(Rasmus Gundorff Sæderup/Unsplash) The most well-known rhubarb pie recipes involve strawberries, mostly because they balance the harsh taste of the ruby red stalks. Yet my mother's version didn't include strawberries, or cherries, or any fruit that would soften the sour. There is a lot of sugar, mind you, but it's still a pretty tart pie.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Gorgosaurus Skeleton Sells for $6M--and the Buyer Gets to Name It

The Gorgosaurus on display at Sotheby's in New York.(Sotheby's) Sotheby's sold a rare Gorgosaurus skeleton this morning for $6,069,500 million. In an unusual twist, the new owner--whose identity is currently unknown--gets to name the massive fossil that measures 10 feet high by 22 feet long,

Read full story
1 comments

Skillet Cornbread: Make It from Scratch or Use a Boxed Mix

If you're going to make cornbread, the best way to make it is in cast-iron. I've been partial to skillet cornbread since my waitressing days, when I worked in a D.C. restaurant that served it in round 6.5-inch pans. There was something so much more homey about starting off a meal with mini-cornbread than plopping down a basket of rolls. The easy quick bread stays warm and pairs with just about anything: jam, butter, honey, cheese, chili, fried chicken or soup, to name just a few.

Read full story
13 comments

Butterscotch Blondies: Make Them with Browned Butter

(Carrie Vasios/Seriouseats.com) These butterscotch blondies take minutes to prepare and make for an easy, portable dessert you can bring to family gatherings, picnics and holiday get togethers. The browned butter gives the bars a nutty, chewy flavor and the crunchy top is a delicious contrast to the moist interior.

Read full story

What is Kik and Why Is It a "Predator's Paradise"?

(Flickr/Creative Commons) Over the past year there have been dozens of child pornography arrests linked to Kik, a free messaging app with more than 300 million registered users. A third of teens "actively use" the platform and about 40 percent of teens have tried it. Overall, approximately 70 percent of Kik's users were between ages 13 and 24 in 2016, which is when the company stopped releasing usage data.

Read full story
1 comments

Skillet Cinnamon Rolls: Make Them with Frozen Biscuit Dough

The cinnamon roll has been experiencing a resurgence. Over the past year a handful of recipes for the breakfast bun—some of which are decidedly delicious—have gone viral on TikTok. Cinnamon rolls baked from scratch are great, but if you're short on time you can use this easy hack to create a quick, tasty meal. If you've got a package of frozen biscuit dough you can prepare and serve the warm, gooey breakfast dish in a little over an hour—with no need to use yeast or flour.

Read full story
6 comments

Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Sisters Express Misgivings About DA's Handling of Molly Bish Case; A Key Alibi Is Questioned

Original police sketch of the man Magi Bish saw in the Comins Pond parking lot.(Massachusetts State Police) According to Heather Bish, her family has learned from the DA that POI Francis Sumner's DNA is Not a Match in her sister's death.

Read full story
11 comments

Jane Austen's Persuasion Is Based on a Real-Life Romance

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in Jane Austen's Persuasion.(Nick Wall/Netflix) Period dramas have always been popular and that's not going to change anytime soon. In recent years there has been the Apple TV+ series about Emily Dickinson, the remake of Jane Austen's Emma, the ongoing Outlander saga and the wildly popular Bridgerton. So it's no surprise Netflix will air a re-imagining of Austen's Persuasion this Friday.

Read full story

Make Emily Dickinson's Coconut Cake

Despite protests from fans, Dickinson ended its third—and final—season last December. We no longer get to see America's favorite subversive poet in the Apple TV+ breakout hit that The New Yorker says "might have climbed from the brain of a woke English grad student on an acid trip."

Read full story
3 comments

Make the The Dirty Shirley at Home

It's (sort of) official: the Dirty Shirley is this summer's most popular cocktail. If you haven't tried it yet, think back to your childhood and remember the first time your parents let you order a bubbly red Shirley Temple with a cherry on top. Mine came with a tiny plastic sword through the cherry and one of those paper umbrellas Chinese restaurants used to pop into cocktails. I reveled in feeling grown up, even as I fiddled with my miniature toys.

Read full story
5 comments

The Handmaid's Tarot: Margaret Atwood Knows Her Major Arcana

(Victor Moussa/Adobe.stock.com) Are you counting down the days until Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale airs this September? While you're waiting, why not do a Tarot reading with Margaret Atwood's favorite deck? If you're surprised that one of the world's most brilliant and prolific writers knows how to read cards, you're not alone. Tarot has always been a guilty pleasure of mine, so I was happy to learn Atwood knows her Major Arcana.

Read full story
4 comments

Self-Care Strategy: Smoothie and a Movie

I've never been into traditional self-care practices but most experts on the subject emphasize that self-care is what you make it. The key to your mental health routine is that it protects your emotional well-being and promotes healing.

Read full story

Make Your Own Creamer: It's Healthier and Saves Money

There is nothing better than a cup of coffee to start the day. If you're like me, you probably love to add a splash of flavored creamer to spice things up. But before you reach for the storebought stuff, you might consider making your own.

Read full story
24 comments

Strange History: Why the Lookouts on the Titanic Had No Binoculars

(oceanlinersmagazine.com) Since the "unsinkable" ship plunged to the bottom of the Atlantic on April 15, 1912 there has been endless speculation about what caused the disaster. Experts have written about the unsafe speed the Titanic was sailing at, the massive field of ice the ship encountered and the lack of lifeboats on board, among other things. Recent theories even posit that an optical illusion caused the ship to go down.

Read full story
82 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy