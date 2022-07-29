Vintage Rhubarb Pie Has Health Benefits

(Rasmus Gundorff Sæderup/Unsplash)

The most well-known rhubarb pie recipes involve strawberries, mostly because they balance the harsh taste of the ruby red stalks. Yet my mother's version didn't include strawberries, or cherries, or any fruit that would soften the sour. There is a lot of sugar, mind you, but it's still a pretty tart pie.

Here's the thing though. Whereas most people opt for sweet, sour is my Kryptonite. I cannot resist tart, whether it's the sour taste of green apples or the pucker of real lemonade or the surprising tang of rhubarb. The other benefit is that the abundant amount of rhubarb in the pie makes it especially healthy. As it turns out, rhubarb is a secret power food.

I'm not sure why my mom's recipe didn't include strawberries because the recipe was actually her mother's recipe. And my grandmother's recipe had been passed down from her own mother. My great grandmother was Swedish to the core and maybe it is for that reason she was the genesis of the rhubarb pie recipe. A little cursory research for this piece revealed that rhubarb was wildly popular in Sweden long before it became known in England and the United States.

I suspect the plant's popularity in Scandinavia had something to do with its hardiness in cold climates. In fact, rhubarb was so apparently so much of a Swedish staple that a student of Linnaeus went so far as to write a dissertation on the plant in 1752. Samuel Ziervogel’s Dissertatio Medico Botanica, Sistens Rhabarbarum, is a 13-part tome, written in Latin no less.

Abundant health benefits

Though I have no intention of ever reading Ziervogel's Dissertatio, it apparently emphasizes the vegetable's (yes, it's classified as vegetable, not a fruit) medicinal qualities. The Swedes weren't the only ones who appreciated the plant's restorative powers, however. Healers in ancient China, Arabia, Greece and Rome also used rhubarb to treat various ailments.

In traditional Chinese medicine, Rhubarb was used for digestive issues, fever, inflammation, and kidney failure. Recent studies suggest the plant may alleviate symptoms of menopause and sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection.

(Heather Barnes/Unsplash)

What makes rhubarb so healthy? According to WebMD, it has especially powerful antioxidants:

Rhubarb is rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins (which give it its red color) and proanthocyanidins. These antioxidants have anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties, which help protect you from many health-related issues such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Rhubarb is also a great source of Vitamin K, which promotes bone health and blood clotting. In fact, one serving of rhubarb, even if it's cooked, provides 26–37% of the Daily Value. It also contains Vitamin A, which can help prevent skin damage and premature aging. Other nutrients include:

Finally, rhubarb is a good source of fiber and may lower your cholesterol. According to Healthline:

In one controlled study, men with high levels ate 27 grams of rhubarb-stalk fiber every day for a month. Their total cholesterol dropped by 8% and their LDL (bad) cholesterol by 9%.

As a kid, I didn't know anything about rhubarb's therapeutic value. All I knew was that when my mom cut me a slice of warm pie, it was love at first bite. Like so many old recipes, there's not much to it. Back in the day, most women knew their pies by heart and didn't need instructions. I've added a few for clarity's sake and updated a couple of things as well.

Rhubarb Pie

Ingredients:

3 cups rhubarb cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup sugar

2 heaping tbsp. flour

1 egg for brushing the top crust (for other ways to brown your crust, try these methods)

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, toss rhubarb with flour to coat and add sugar.

2. Spoon into 9-inch pie crust and cover with a second crust or lattice. Brush the top with beaten egg and cover edges with aluminum foil.

3. Bake at 425 for 50 approximately minutes, until rhubarb is tender and bubbly.

The Crust

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup lard (you can substitute a butter cust or Crisco crust with these recipes)

6 tablespoons cold water

Instructions:

1. Combine flour and salt

2. Cut in lard with pastry blender

3. Add water, as needed, until dough forms

4. Shape into a ball and refrigerate

5. Roll out and press into a pie plate.

Serve pie warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Or add nothing to savor the tart. And the sweetness.

(Lori Lamothe)

Tips for A Flaky Pie Crust via Two Cups Flour:

Use a pastry cutter to work the shortening into the flour and then switch to working the shortening with your fingers.

Add cold water a tablespoon at a time until while forming the dough together with your hands. It should be crumbly not sticky to the touch, but smooth.

Shape your pie dough into a ball with your hands.

Always chill your dough for a minimum of 30 minutes before rolling it out on the counter.

Place the pie dough on a lightly floured surface, lightly flour the rolling pin and roll dough out ¼ inch in thickness. Fold the dough in half and then in half again. Shape the dough into a disc and let it chill in the fridge for a second 30-minute resting time.

Remove dough from the fridge and roll out to ⅛ inch to ¼ inch in thickness.

Place dough into prepared pan by gently lowering it into the pan.

Fit dough to pie pan with your fingers. Trim away excess dough, leaving a ½ inch overhang from the lip of the pan. Tuck excess dough underneath itself, then crimp edges.

If you are pre-baking the pie crust, prick a few holes across the bottom and sides with a fork before chilling.

Follow directions of the recipe you are using for how to shape or bake your crust.

What else can you pair rhubarb with?

If you're not interested in eating rhubarb on its own, try these suggestions from 11 chefs via Food & Wine. My personal favorite combination is rhubarb blueberry crisp.

Should you grow rhubarb at home?

Absolutely. While I don't do this myself, the rhubarb plant I gave my mother as a kid is, remarkably, still alive. The plant is indestructible. You can follow the link below for tips on how to help rhubarb thrive but, honestly, you can just throw it in the ground and it will take care of the rest.

If you only grow one vegetable this year, it should be rhubarb. Why? It’s so easy to grow, because there’s so little you need to do! Once rhubarb is established in your garden or landscape, the plants come back for years. They need very little maintenance, and best of all? Every spring will begin with a fresh crop of rhubarb to use in dozens of sweet and savory rhubarb recipes. --Taste of Home