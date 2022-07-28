Butterscotch Blondies: Make Them with Browned Butter

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2LuL_0gvPVema00
(Carrie Vasios/Seriouseats.com)

These butterscotch blondies take minutes to prepare and make for an easy, portable dessert you can bring to family gatherings, picnics and holiday get togethers. The browned butter gives the bars a nutty, chewy flavor and the crunchy top is a delicious contrast to the moist interior.

If you use egg whites in place of eggs you can reduce the calorie count to 170 per blondie, not to mention lower the fat and cholesterol —even with all that butter.

Ingredients

2 cups flour

2 ½ cups firmly packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons unsalted butter

6 large egg whites (or 3 eggs)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

3. Place butter into a small skillet over medium heat. Cook about 6 minutes or until butter is lightly browned, stirring occasionally (for more on how to brown butter, see below). Remove from heat and pour butter into a small bowl then cool for 10 minutes.

4. Combine butter and egg whites stirring with a whisk.

5. Pour butter-egg white mixture over the dry ingredients. Stir just until moistened.

6. Spoon batter into a 13 x 9 pan coated with cooking spray and smooth with a spatula.

7. Bake 30 minutes at 350 or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Cook's Notes

You can mix in ½ to 1 cup of chopped walnuts, chopped cashews, toffee bits, shredded coconut or butterscotch chips to add extra flavor and texture.

You can drizzle melted butterscotch on top or sprinkle with large-flake sea salt.

When I made this recipe I got impatient and combined the egg whites with the dry ingredients in a mixer, then added the butter after a few minutes. They were still moist and delicious. Just don't combine the hot butter with the eggs. . .

It's easy to burn, but there is nothing that will add flavor like browned butter. To be honest, even butter that's browned another minute or so still gives food a rich flavor. Badly burnt butter can be bitter, however. For an explanation of the three types of browned butter—golden brown, brown-brown and nearly blackened—check out this article in Bon Appetit.

How to Brown Butter

Browning butter is a French technique known as beurre noisette. Brown butter can be added to both sweet and savory recipes with great success. As I mention above, it adds a nutty, chewy taste and aroma that will enrich everything from fish to vegetables to frostings to cakes.

You can even cool brown butter and use it in place of regular butter or margarine. For 27 more ways to use browned butter (in ice cream, grilled cheese, granola and other foods you wouldn't think to add it to) you can read this Epicurious guide.

Though it takes only minutes, the beurre noisette method works by cooking unsalted butter until the water evaporates and the milk solids caramelize.

Instructions

1. Cut butter into smaller chunks to help it cook more evenly.

2. If possible, use a lighter pan so you can better see the color of the melted butter.

3. Turn the heat to medium. The butter will melt and turn to a light brown or tan color within minutes.

4. Stir butter frequently until it reaches the right color, about six minutes. Be careful not to overcook the butter.

5. Remove from heat. The butter will keep cooking until it's nut brown. Pour into a bowl to prevent milk solids from turning black.

Can you make browned butter in the microwave?

Yes. As a rule, I'm not a fan of microwave ovens. But I actually think it's easier to make browned butter this way. Just put the unsalted butter into a covered microwave-safe dish for 4-5 minutes, depending on the power-level of your microwave. Avoid plastic wrap.

For less than 1 stick: check after 2 minutes.

For more than 1 stick: check after 3 minutes, then cook in 30-second intervals until your butter is nutty brown.

If you prefer, you can strain the butter to get rid of the darker flakes. Personally, I like them.




Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# cooking# home# lifestyle# money

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, assistant professor, former baker. I cover cold cases, history, recipes, and culture. If you have a story idea you'd like me to investigate, you can email me at lorilamothe29@gmail.com.

4884 followers

More from Lori Lamothe

New York City, NY

Make The Black Dog's Vintage Blackout Cake

This rich, eggless cake is moist and sinfully chocolately. It's inexpensive, not to mention easy to make. While I love The Black Dog's honey-fudge flavored chocolate icing and crumbled topping, the cake is good with a simple dusting of powdered sugar too. My favorite combination is to pair a slice with a dollop of real whipped cream.

Read full story
10 comments

Blueberry Galette: A Rustic Dessert

(simply-delicious-food.com) If you're wary of pie crusts, there is an easy alternative: the galette. Truth be told, I prefer galettes to pies. I love the rustic look and taste of the French pastry, as well as the fact that you can vary the ingredients to make a galette into a hearty sweet dessert or a savory meal. Best of all, it's almost impossible to mess up a galette. Pie crusts take a light touch—not so with the durable yet flaky galette. As one chef put it, they're "ugly-beautiful."

Read full story

The Woman Who Captured The Assassins’ Castle

When Freya Stark set out for the Middle East in 1927, she brought Dante’s Inferno, a fur coat, a revolver and very little money. She had dreamt of exploring the region ever since an aunt gave her a copy of Arabian Nights for her ninth birthday but it had taken her almost 30 years to get there.

Read full story
1 comments

Vintage Rhubarb Pie Has Health Benefits

(Rasmus Gundorff Sæderup/Unsplash) The most well-known rhubarb pie recipes involve strawberries, mostly because they balance the harsh taste of the ruby red stalks. Yet my mother's version didn't include strawberries, or cherries, or any fruit that would soften the sour. There is a lot of sugar, mind you, but it's still a pretty tart pie.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Gorgosaurus Skeleton Sells for $6M--and the Buyer Gets to Name It

The Gorgosaurus on display at Sotheby's in New York.(Sotheby's) Sotheby's sold a rare Gorgosaurus skeleton this morning for $6,069,500 million. In an unusual twist, the new owner--whose identity is currently unknown--gets to name the massive fossil that measures 10 feet high by 22 feet long,

Read full story
1 comments

Skillet Cornbread: Make It from Scratch or Use a Boxed Mix

If you're going to make cornbread, the best way to make it is in cast-iron. I've been partial to skillet cornbread since my waitressing days, when I worked in a D.C. restaurant that served it in round 6.5-inch pans. There was something so much more homey about starting off a meal with mini-cornbread than plopping down a basket of rolls. The easy quick bread stays warm and pairs with just about anything: jam, butter, honey, cheese, chili, fried chicken or soup, to name just a few.

Read full story
8 comments

What is Kik and Why Is It a "Predator's Paradise"?

(Flickr/Creative Commons) Over the past year there have been dozens of child pornography arrests linked to Kik, a free messaging app with more than 300 million registered users. A third of teens "actively use" the platform and about 40 percent of teens have tried it. Overall, approximately 70 percent of Kik's users were between ages 13 and 24 in 2016, which is when the company stopped releasing usage data.

Read full story
1 comments

Skillet Cinnamon Rolls: Make Them with Frozen Biscuit Dough

The cinnamon roll has been experiencing a resurgence. Over the past year a handful of recipes for the breakfast bun—some of which are decidedly delicious—have gone viral on TikTok. Cinnamon rolls baked from scratch are great, but if you're short on time you can use this easy hack to create a quick, tasty meal. If you've got a package of frozen biscuit dough you can prepare and serve the warm, gooey breakfast dish in a little over an hour—with no need to use yeast or flour.

Read full story
6 comments

Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Sisters Express Misgivings About DA's Handling of Molly Bish Case; A Key Alibi Is Questioned

Original police sketch of the man Magi Bish saw in the Comins Pond parking lot.(Massachusetts State Police) According to Heather Bish, her family has learned from the DA that POI Francis Sumner's DNA is Not a Match in her sister's death.

Read full story
11 comments

Jane Austen's Persuasion Is Based on a Real-Life Romance

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in Jane Austen's Persuasion.(Nick Wall/Netflix) Period dramas have always been popular and that's not going to change anytime soon. In recent years there has been the Apple TV+ series about Emily Dickinson, the remake of Jane Austen's Emma, the ongoing Outlander saga and the wildly popular Bridgerton. So it's no surprise Netflix will air a re-imagining of Austen's Persuasion this Friday.

Read full story

Make Emily Dickinson's Coconut Cake

Despite protests from fans, Dickinson ended its third—and final—season last December. We no longer get to see America's favorite subversive poet in the Apple TV+ breakout hit that The New Yorker says "might have climbed from the brain of a woke English grad student on an acid trip."

Read full story
3 comments

Make the The Dirty Shirley at Home

It's (sort of) official: the Dirty Shirley is this summer's most popular cocktail. If you haven't tried it yet, think back to your childhood and remember the first time your parents let you order a bubbly red Shirley Temple with a cherry on top. Mine came with a tiny plastic sword through the cherry and one of those paper umbrellas Chinese restaurants used to pop into cocktails. I reveled in feeling grown up, even as I fiddled with my miniature toys.

Read full story
5 comments

The Handmaid's Tarot: Margaret Atwood Knows Her Major Arcana

(Victor Moussa/Adobe.stock.com) Are you counting down the days until Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale airs this September? While you're waiting, why not do a Tarot reading with Margaret Atwood's favorite deck? If you're surprised that one of the world's most brilliant and prolific writers knows how to read cards, you're not alone. Tarot has always been a guilty pleasure of mine, so I was happy to learn Atwood knows her Major Arcana.

Read full story
4 comments

Self-Care Strategy: Smoothie and a Movie

I've never been into traditional self-care practices but most experts on the subject emphasize that self-care is what you make it. The key to your mental health routine is that it protects your emotional well-being and promotes healing.

Read full story

Make Your Own Creamer: It's Healthier and Saves Money

There is nothing better than a cup of coffee to start the day. If you're like me, you probably love to add a splash of flavored creamer to spice things up. But before you reach for the storebought stuff, you might consider making your own.

Read full story
24 comments

Strange History: Why the Lookouts on the Titanic Had No Binoculars

(oceanlinersmagazine.com) Since the "unsinkable" ship plunged to the bottom of the Atlantic on April 15, 1912 there has been endless speculation about what caused the disaster. Experts have written about the unsafe speed the Titanic was sailing at, the massive field of ice the ship encountered and the lack of lifeboats on board, among other things. Recent theories even posit that an optical illusion caused the ship to go down.

Read full story
77 comments

The Cheesecake Factory Adds an Unusual Flavor for National Cheesecake Day

The Cheesecake Factory's newest addition is a little different than its other flavors. Its Classic Basque Cheesecake, which traces back to San Sebastian, Spain, is crustless, has a creamy custard-like filling and a "burnt" caramelized top. Garnished with whipped cream and fresh berries, the slice has fewer calories than classic cheesecake (I couldn't find a nutritional listing on the site, but Basque cheesecake normally comes in at a relatively reasonable 350 calories). The company will introduce its latest flavor on July 30 for National Cheesecake Day.

Read full story
14 comments

Strange History: How French Rose Growers Outmaneuvered the Nazis

Peace Rose(heirloomroses.com) Its color pattern of delicate yellow petals tinged with crimson captures the opposite impulses contained within our genetic code. Its unlikely survival story makes us believe beauty can win out in the end, at least some of the time.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy