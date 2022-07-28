Butterscotch Blondies: Make Them with Browned Butter

(Carrie Vasios/Seriouseats.com)

These butterscotch blondies take minutes to prepare and make for an easy, portable dessert you can bring to family gatherings, picnics and holiday get togethers. The browned butter gives the bars a nutty, chewy flavor and the crunchy top is a delicious contrast to the moist interior.

If you use egg whites in place of eggs you can reduce the calorie count to 170 per blondie, not to mention lower the fat and cholesterol —even with all that butter.

Ingredients

2 cups flour

2 ½ cups firmly packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons unsalted butter

6 large egg whites (or 3 eggs)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

3. Place butter into a small skillet over medium heat. Cook about 6 minutes or until butter is lightly browned, stirring occasionally (for more on how to brown butter, see below). Remove from heat and pour butter into a small bowl then cool for 10 minutes.

4. Combine butter and egg whites stirring with a whisk.

5. Pour butter-egg white mixture over the dry ingredients. Stir just until moistened.

6. Spoon batter into a 13 x 9 pan coated with cooking spray and smooth with a spatula.

7. Bake 30 minutes at 350 or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Cook's Notes

You can mix in ½ to 1 cup of chopped walnuts, chopped cashews, toffee bits, shredded coconut or butterscotch chips to add extra flavor and texture.

You can drizzle melted butterscotch on top or sprinkle with large-flake sea salt.

When I made this recipe I got impatient and combined the egg whites with the dry ingredients in a mixer, then added the butter after a few minutes. They were still moist and delicious. Just don't combine the hot butter with the eggs. . .

It's easy to burn, but there is nothing that will add flavor like browned butter. To be honest, even butter that's browned another minute or so still gives food a rich flavor. Badly burnt butter can be bitter, however. For an explanation of the three types of browned butter—golden brown, brown-brown and nearly blackened—check out this article in Bon Appetit.

How to Brown Butter

Browning butter is a French technique known as beurre noisette. Brown butter can be added to both sweet and savory recipes with great success. As I mention above, it adds a nutty, chewy taste and aroma that will enrich everything from fish to vegetables to frostings to cakes.

You can even cool brown butter and use it in place of regular butter or margarine. For 27 more ways to use browned butter (in ice cream, grilled cheese, granola and other foods you wouldn't think to add it to) you can read this Epicurious guide.

Though it takes only minutes, the beurre noisette method works by cooking unsalted butter until the water evaporates and the milk solids caramelize.

Instructions

1. Cut butter into smaller chunks to help it cook more evenly.

2. If possible, use a lighter pan so you can better see the color of the melted butter.

3. Turn the heat to medium. The butter will melt and turn to a light brown or tan color within minutes.

4. Stir butter frequently until it reaches the right color, about six minutes. Be careful not to overcook the butter.

5. Remove from heat. The butter will keep cooking until it's nut brown. Pour into a bowl to prevent milk solids from turning black.

Can you make browned butter in the microwave?

Yes. As a rule, I'm not a fan of microwave ovens. But I actually think it's easier to make browned butter this way. Just put the unsalted butter into a covered microwave-safe dish for 4-5 minutes, depending on the power-level of your microwave. Avoid plastic wrap.

For less than 1 stick: check after 2 minutes.

For more than 1 stick: check after 3 minutes, then cook in 30-second intervals until your butter is nutty brown.

If you prefer, you can strain the butter to get rid of the darker flakes. Personally, I like them.









