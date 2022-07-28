New York City, NY

Gorgosaurus Skeleton Sells for $6M--and the Buyer Gets to Name It

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsN7M_0gv2yowL00
The Gorgosaurus on display at Sotheby's in New York.(Sotheby's)

Sotheby's sold a rare Gorgosaurus skeleton this morning for $6,069,500 million. In an unusual twist, the new owner--whose identity is currently unknown--gets to name the massive fossil that measures 10 feet high by 22 feet long,

The 77-million-year-old skeleton had been available for viewing at Sotheby's in New York City since July 21 and bidding opened this morning at 10 a.m ET: The sale marked the high point of the company's Natural History auction:

"In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton," Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture, said in a press statement. "Excavated only a few years ago, a Gorgosaurus has never before been offered at auction, and the opportunity of sharing this dinosaur with the public for the first time is an immense pleasure and a highlight of my career."

The Gorgosaurus unearthed three years ago in Havre, Montana was a member of the Tyrannasaurid family and lived on a North American floodplain in the late Cretaceous Period, when earth was much warmer. A cousin to the carnivorous T-Rex, the Gorgosaurus predates it by about 10 million years.

It has the same large head and small, two-fingered forelimbs, but the two-ton apex predator was faster and more deadly. Gorgosaurus translates from Greek to “dreadful lizard” and its dozens of sharp teeth make the name especially fitting:

"As the master hunter of its time, in which it was believed to have hunted in packs of four, the Gorgosaurus was a dominant force and a singular predator," Sotheby's said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIHBI_0gv2yowL00
(Swordlord3d/DeviantArt)

It belongs in a museum?

The idea of having an enormous piece of prehistory on display at home is wildly appealing to many wealthy investors. The question is: should they?

Most Gorgosaurus skeletons excavated in the Judith River Formation of Montana are held in institutional collections, making this the only specimen of its kind available for private ownership. The region is a historically important geological area that has been excavated by paleontologists for more than a hundred years, according to Sotheby’s.

I grew up on Indiana Jones movies and remember his passionate incantation: “It belongs in a museum!” As fossil prices skyrocket, however, more and more museums simply can't afford to compete with private buyers.

In the early 1800s, fossil hunters like Mary Anning made their living by selling their finds to individuals on the market for pieces of prehistory. But the amount she earned for her skeletons wasn't enough to spare her from a life of financial hardship, nor did she receive much credit for her remarkable discoveries along the Jurassic Coast in England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIIuk_0gv2yowL00
Plesiosaur fossil discovered by Mary Anning in 1821 on display at the Natural History Museum, Kensington.(Wikimedia)

Nowadays fossils found on private land sell for millions and the market shows no signs of slowing down. In 1997, Sotheby's sold "Sue," one of the biggest dinosaur fossils in history, for $8.36 million—a record at the time. Fortunately, that specimen is currently housed in Chicago’s Field Museum.

Prices keep climbing

Since then, prices continue to rise. In 2020, Christie's sold a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton to an undisclosed buyer for $32 million. In May, the auction house sold a partially reconstructed Deinonychus—the inspiration for Steven Spielberg's velicoraptors—for $12.4 million. The price was more than twice the estimated selling price, though the skeleton contained just 126 real bones.

Shortly after the sale, Steve Brusatte, a paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh, told Insider the craze for such skeletons could drive museums out of business:

Deranged prices like these for dinosaur skeletons, even incomplete ones like this, will all but eliminate museums, research, and education. It's totally unsustainable for our field."

In an email to CNN today, Brusatte cast doubt on the effect of the Sotheby's latest dinosaur sale: "It's a brave new world for our science . . . In a world where dinosaur skeletons fetch millions, where does that leave scientists and museums, who can't afford such inflated prices?"

The problem goes deeper than the fact that these skeletons won't be available to the public for viewing. While some buyers may be willing to share their purchases with researchers, others may not. There is no obligation for them to do so.

Peer review is an important facet of paleontology. If one dinosaur expert writes something about a particular fossil, his or her colleagues need to be able to go back and inspect the specimen for themselves. Doing so requires guaranteed access to the remains — something private fossil-owners may choose to withhold. --Mark Mancini, “Who Owns the Rights to a Dinosaur Skeleton?”

According to Sotheby's, the skeleton is "one of the most valuable dinosaurs to ever appear on the market." Will we discover the identity of its new owner--and learn Gorgosaurus's new name? More importantly, will its buyer donate the valuable find to a museum and allow researchers access to it?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# science# animals# money# paleontology# history

Comments / 1

Published by

Writer, assistant professor, former baker. I cover cold cases, history, recipes, and culture. If you have a story idea you'd like me to investigate, you can email me at lorilamothe29@gmail.com.

4884 followers

More from Lori Lamothe

New York City, NY

Make The Black Dog's Vintage Blackout Cake

This rich, eggless cake is moist and sinfully chocolately. It's inexpensive, not to mention easy to make. While I love The Black Dog's honey-fudge flavored chocolate icing and crumbled topping, the cake is good with a simple dusting of powdered sugar too. My favorite combination is to pair a slice with a dollop of real whipped cream.

Read full story
10 comments

Blueberry Galette: A Rustic Dessert

(simply-delicious-food.com) If you're wary of pie crusts, there is an easy alternative: the galette. Truth be told, I prefer galettes to pies. I love the rustic look and taste of the French pastry, as well as the fact that you can vary the ingredients to make a galette into a hearty sweet dessert or a savory meal. Best of all, it's almost impossible to mess up a galette. Pie crusts take a light touch—not so with the durable yet flaky galette. As one chef put it, they're "ugly-beautiful."

Read full story

The Woman Who Captured The Assassins’ Castle

When Freya Stark set out for the Middle East in 1927, she brought Dante’s Inferno, a fur coat, a revolver and very little money. She had dreamt of exploring the region ever since an aunt gave her a copy of Arabian Nights for her ninth birthday but it had taken her almost 30 years to get there.

Read full story
1 comments

Vintage Rhubarb Pie Has Health Benefits

(Rasmus Gundorff Sæderup/Unsplash) The most well-known rhubarb pie recipes involve strawberries, mostly because they balance the harsh taste of the ruby red stalks. Yet my mother's version didn't include strawberries, or cherries, or any fruit that would soften the sour. There is a lot of sugar, mind you, but it's still a pretty tart pie.

Read full story
5 comments

Skillet Cornbread: Make It from Scratch or Use a Boxed Mix

If you're going to make cornbread, the best way to make it is in cast-iron. I've been partial to skillet cornbread since my waitressing days, when I worked in a D.C. restaurant that served it in round 6.5-inch pans. There was something so much more homey about starting off a meal with mini-cornbread than plopping down a basket of rolls. The easy quick bread stays warm and pairs with just about anything: jam, butter, honey, cheese, chili, fried chicken or soup, to name just a few.

Read full story
8 comments

Butterscotch Blondies: Make Them with Browned Butter

(Carrie Vasios/Seriouseats.com) These butterscotch blondies take minutes to prepare and make for an easy, portable dessert you can bring to family gatherings, picnics and holiday get togethers. The browned butter gives the bars a nutty, chewy flavor and the crunchy top is a delicious contrast to the moist interior.

Read full story

What is Kik and Why Is It a "Predator's Paradise"?

(Flickr/Creative Commons) Over the past year there have been dozens of child pornography arrests linked to Kik, a free messaging app with more than 300 million registered users. A third of teens "actively use" the platform and about 40 percent of teens have tried it. Overall, approximately 70 percent of Kik's users were between ages 13 and 24 in 2016, which is when the company stopped releasing usage data.

Read full story
1 comments

Skillet Cinnamon Rolls: Make Them with Frozen Biscuit Dough

The cinnamon roll has been experiencing a resurgence. Over the past year a handful of recipes for the breakfast bun—some of which are decidedly delicious—have gone viral on TikTok. Cinnamon rolls baked from scratch are great, but if you're short on time you can use this easy hack to create a quick, tasty meal. If you've got a package of frozen biscuit dough you can prepare and serve the warm, gooey breakfast dish in a little over an hour—with no need to use yeast or flour.

Read full story
6 comments

Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Sisters Express Misgivings About DA's Handling of Molly Bish Case; A Key Alibi Is Questioned

Original police sketch of the man Magi Bish saw in the Comins Pond parking lot.(Massachusetts State Police) According to Heather Bish, her family has learned from the DA that POI Francis Sumner's DNA is Not a Match in her sister's death.

Read full story
11 comments

Jane Austen's Persuasion Is Based on a Real-Life Romance

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in Jane Austen's Persuasion.(Nick Wall/Netflix) Period dramas have always been popular and that's not going to change anytime soon. In recent years there has been the Apple TV+ series about Emily Dickinson, the remake of Jane Austen's Emma, the ongoing Outlander saga and the wildly popular Bridgerton. So it's no surprise Netflix will air a re-imagining of Austen's Persuasion this Friday.

Read full story

Make Emily Dickinson's Coconut Cake

Despite protests from fans, Dickinson ended its third—and final—season last December. We no longer get to see America's favorite subversive poet in the Apple TV+ breakout hit that The New Yorker says "might have climbed from the brain of a woke English grad student on an acid trip."

Read full story
3 comments

Make the The Dirty Shirley at Home

It's (sort of) official: the Dirty Shirley is this summer's most popular cocktail. If you haven't tried it yet, think back to your childhood and remember the first time your parents let you order a bubbly red Shirley Temple with a cherry on top. Mine came with a tiny plastic sword through the cherry and one of those paper umbrellas Chinese restaurants used to pop into cocktails. I reveled in feeling grown up, even as I fiddled with my miniature toys.

Read full story
5 comments

The Handmaid's Tarot: Margaret Atwood Knows Her Major Arcana

(Victor Moussa/Adobe.stock.com) Are you counting down the days until Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale airs this September? While you're waiting, why not do a Tarot reading with Margaret Atwood's favorite deck? If you're surprised that one of the world's most brilliant and prolific writers knows how to read cards, you're not alone. Tarot has always been a guilty pleasure of mine, so I was happy to learn Atwood knows her Major Arcana.

Read full story
4 comments

Self-Care Strategy: Smoothie and a Movie

I've never been into traditional self-care practices but most experts on the subject emphasize that self-care is what you make it. The key to your mental health routine is that it protects your emotional well-being and promotes healing.

Read full story

Make Your Own Creamer: It's Healthier and Saves Money

There is nothing better than a cup of coffee to start the day. If you're like me, you probably love to add a splash of flavored creamer to spice things up. But before you reach for the storebought stuff, you might consider making your own.

Read full story
24 comments

Strange History: Why the Lookouts on the Titanic Had No Binoculars

(oceanlinersmagazine.com) Since the "unsinkable" ship plunged to the bottom of the Atlantic on April 15, 1912 there has been endless speculation about what caused the disaster. Experts have written about the unsafe speed the Titanic was sailing at, the massive field of ice the ship encountered and the lack of lifeboats on board, among other things. Recent theories even posit that an optical illusion caused the ship to go down.

Read full story
77 comments

The Cheesecake Factory Adds an Unusual Flavor for National Cheesecake Day

The Cheesecake Factory's newest addition is a little different than its other flavors. Its Classic Basque Cheesecake, which traces back to San Sebastian, Spain, is crustless, has a creamy custard-like filling and a "burnt" caramelized top. Garnished with whipped cream and fresh berries, the slice has fewer calories than classic cheesecake (I couldn't find a nutritional listing on the site, but Basque cheesecake normally comes in at a relatively reasonable 350 calories). The company will introduce its latest flavor on July 30 for National Cheesecake Day.

Read full story
14 comments

Strange History: How French Rose Growers Outmaneuvered the Nazis

Peace Rose(heirloomroses.com) Its color pattern of delicate yellow petals tinged with crimson captures the opposite impulses contained within our genetic code. Its unlikely survival story makes us believe beauty can win out in the end, at least some of the time.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy