Skillet Cinnamon Rolls: Make Them with Frozen Biscuit Dough

The cinnamon roll has been experiencing a resurgence. Over the past year a handful of recipes for the breakfast bun—some of which are decidedly delicious—have gone viral on TikTok. Cinnamon rolls baked from scratch are great, but if you're short on time you can use this easy hack to create a quick, tasty meal. If you've got a package of frozen biscuit dough you can prepare and serve the warm, gooey breakfast dish in a little over an hour—with no need to use yeast or flour.

While you can bake cinnamon rolls in any pan, I recommend the cast iron skillet for best results. I've been using cast iron for years and can't imagine ever going back to stainless steel or aluminum. Not only do skillets cook food more evenly, but they hold heat longer as well.

An added benefit is that you can move a skillet straight from stovetop to oven to table. This will save you time on cleanup and give your meals a vintage, rustic mood. Cooking with cast iron also adds iron to your food, which can be especially important for women. While it's impossible to know how much extra iron you'll get from your skillet, some studies suggest it does help:

Cast-iron pans transfer small amounts of iron into food while cooking, which may help infuse your dish with the hemoglobin-producing mineral. FYI, iron produces the protein hemoglobin, which carries oxygen to red blood cells throughout the body, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In fact, a September 2019 review in ​ PLOS One ​ found that iron cookware could help reduce iron deficiency anemia, a type of anemia caused by a lack of iron in the body, especially among children.

Last but by no means least, it's almost impossible to destroy a skillet. If you've ever read that skillets require special treatment, don't believe it. I've washed them with dishwashing liquid, scrubbed them with S.O.S pads, you name it. Once I even unintentionally washed a skillet in the dishwasher. While it didn't fare too well, it was easy to fix my mistake. As long as you season your skillet and dry it immediately after washing, you will be able to use it for decades.

A skillet filled with warm cinnamon rolls is the ultimate vintage breakfast.

A quick history of the cinnamon roll

Various versions of the pastry have been around for millennia. Cinnamon originated in Sri Lanka more than 2,000 years ago. The spice eventually reached Egypt, Greece, Rome and northern Europe but was so expensive it was served mainly in wealthy households. The ancient Greek and Roman precursors to cinnamon rolls weren't whorled, sticky or nearly as sweet. England's Chelsea bun, which was invented in the 18th century, is closer to the cinnamon roll we eat today but its core flavor comes from currants and sugar, not cinnamon.

As for the modern cinnamon roll, it originated in Sweden in the 1920s. I'm not sure why I thought the Nordic version went back further, but the rolled pastry first appeared after World War I. It became popular in the 1950s because its ingredients were more readily available in peace time.

The Swedish version, the kanelbulle, is lighter and contains a dash of cardamon, which gives it a tangier flavor. It quickly became the go-to choice for coffee-break get-togethers, known as fikas. The roll remains popular, so much so that the average Swede consumes 316 cinnamon buns a year. Sweden even celebrates National Cinnamon Bun Day every October 4.

Swedish kanelbulle with pearl sugar. (Wikimedia)

The American version is heavier and contains more sugar, but I justify the indulgence because the cinnamon itself has numerous health benefits. It's antibacterial and helps regulate blood sugar:

Cinnamon can Increase blood sugar metabolism by as much as 20-fold causing improvement in blood sugar regulation. In one study it was found that when foods rich in carbohydrates were seasoned with cinnamon, there was less impact on blood sugar levels of the study group.

The pastry has always been popular but it went mainstream after the first Cinnabon opened outside Seattle in 1985. There are currently more than 1,200 bakeries in 50 countries, including Azerbaijan, Bahrain and Russia.

The frozen biscuit hack

For this skillet version, all you need to do is thaw a container of frozen biscuits. There's no need to measure or mix ingredients for the dough. If you want to change things up, you can add other ingredients like chopped nuts, raisins or chocolate chips.

Skillet Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

1 26.4 ounce package of frozen biscuits

Flour for dusting

2 teaspoons cinnamon

¾ cup dark brown sugar

4 tablespoons softened butter

For the glaze:

1 cup confectioner's sugar

3 tablespoons milk or half-and-half

½ teaspoon vanilla

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Lightly flour a flat surface with flour and arrange frozen biscuit dough into 3 rows of 4 biscuits each.

3. Let stand 30-45 minutes until dough is thawed but still cool.

4. Press biscuit edges together and pat to form a 10 x 12 rectangle. Spread with softened butter.

5. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon. Spread evenly over the butter.

6. Roll up the dough starting with the long side of the rectangle. Cut into 1-inch slices and arrange in a lightly greased 10-inch skillet (you can also use a 9-inch square pan).

7. Bake at 375 for about 35 minutes, until center rolls are cooked through and golden.

8. Make the glaze by combining the confectioner's sugar, milk and vanilla. Drizzle over the rolls.

Enjoy!

