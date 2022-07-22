Marcella Hazan's Pasta Sauce is Perfect for Summer

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkTNA_0gpRYDbk00
(Tomer Applebaum/Haertez.com)

The recipe contains just four ingredients and is so easy to make that haute cuisine fans initially thought it was a hoax. Others deemed it "slightly eccentric." Then they tasted the rich, velvety sauce and knew it was anything but amateurish.

Marcella Hazan’s pasta is humble yet regal. The epitome of home cooking and truly glorious at the same time. The secret lies in the brilliantly simple tomato sauce that bears no resemblance to the classic version. --Israeli chef Yair Yosefi

Friends of the sauce's creator weren't surprised at its success. Marcella Hazan may have been a chain-smoking biology scholar before she came to America but once she arrived set herself a new goal: learn to make really good Italian food.

Cooking came to me as though it had been there all along, waiting to be expressed; it came as words come to a child when it is time for her to speak --Hazan in “Amarcord: Marcella Remembers.

Italy's Julia Child

Over the next 50 years, Marcella's skill in the kitchen became legendary. She published six cookbooks and countless recipes, which is not bad for someone who couldn't cook when she arrived in New York in 1955. By the time of her death at age 89, she had transformed America's approach to Italian food in the same way Julia Child changed people's understanding of French cuisine.

The cornerstones of Hazan's cooking were simplicity, balance and precision. She was exacting in her art and the state of Italian cuisine reportedly horrified her when she first dined out in New York. She couldn't understand the heavy use of garlic here—or the tendency to spare the salt. She had never been in a supermarket and craved fresh ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isu4U_0gpRYDbk00
Marcella buying fresh ingredients.(courtesy photo/sarastotamagazine.com)

Marcella had a doctorate in biology and natural science from the University of Ferrara but she didn't know the first thing about preparing a meal. Nor could she speak English. But she was determined.

Hazan had other obstacles besides a lack of knowledge. She broke her arm as a child and despite multiple surgeries it never healed properly. As a result, her arm was so bent and undersized she would later wince when she saw herself on television. She could hold a knife though.

That was enough.

Italian cooking doesn't actually exist

Marcella began to learn English by watching TV and following the Brooklyn Dodgers. She taught herself to cook from an old Italian cookbook and her memories of food from her homeland. Eventually she began to teach others as well.

When she took over a local cooking class in 1969 after its instructor went to China, she held lessons in her Manhattan apartment. Not only did she instruct her students how to make their food taste better, she also talked a lot about Italy's culture and history:

The first useful thing to know about Italian cooking is that, as such, it actually doesn’t exist. The cooking of Italy is really the cooking of its regions, regions that until 1861 were separate, independent, and usually hostile states.”

Eventually, the cooking lessons led a New York Times food critic to visit her home—which, in turn, resulted in her first cookbook. Because Marcella couldn't write English enough well, her husband Victor helped her translate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsjAC_0gpRYDbk00
(Nancy Sawle Knobloch/Food52.com)

Best Italian Cookbook

Like many women who excelled at the art of cooking during that era, Marcella was sometimes viewed as less accomplished than her male counterparts—even after she had established herself. When Knopf wouldn't enter her Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking for consideration for the James Beard Awards, she submitted it herself. To her publisher's--but no one else's--surprise, it won Best Italian Cookbook.

Despite worsening health, Marcella cooked until the end of her life. According to The New York Times, she revolutionized Italian cuisine:

The impact Mrs. Hazan had on the way America cooks Italian food is impossible to overstate. Even people who have never heard of Marcella Hazan cook and shop differently because of her, and the six cookbooks she wrote, starting in 1973 with “The Classic Italian Cook Book: The Art of Italian Cooking and the Italian Art of Eating.”

Hazan's famous tomato sauce is her simplest recipe of all—and it remains her most popular. You just throw four ingredients into a pot and let the mixture simmer for an hour.

That's it.

Because the butter acts as a balance to the acidity of the tomatoes, the sauce has a delicious hearty taste. Likewise, the halved onion – which you don't even have to chop – isn't overpowered by other spices.

Want to try it at home? Here's her son Guiliano's translation of the recipe:

Marcella Hazan's Simple Pasta Sauce

Ingredients

2 pounds ripe tomatoes, or 3 cups canned whole peeled tomatoes with their juice

1 medium sweet yellow onion

5 tablespoons butter

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

Instructions

1. If using fresh tomatoes, peel them. Coarsely chop the fresh or canned tomatoes. Trim both ends of the onion; peel it and cut it in half lengthwise.

2. Put the tomatoes, onion, butter, and salt in a 4- to 5-quart saucepan over medium heat. When the tomatoes begin to bubble, lower the heat to a slow but steady simmer. Cook, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes, until the tomatoes are no longer watery and the sauce has reduced, about 45 minutes, depending on the size and shape of the pot.

The sauce is done when the butter has separated from the tomatoes and there is no remaining liquid.

Cooks' Notes

Makes enough for 1 pound of dried pasta.

When you toss the pasta with the sauce, add about 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Other chefs have suggested using storebought pasta, not homemade, because it pairs better with the heavy sauce.

Though the pasta sauce does require you to use the stove, it's still perfect for a low-key summer meal that tastes fabulous. All you need to do is set your pot to simmer and pour yourself a glass of wine.

