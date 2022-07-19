Make Emily Dickinson's Coconut Cake

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OR8dE_0giCrBNp00
(Jamaicacafe.org)

Despite protests from fans, Dickinson ended its third—and final—season last December. We no longer get to see America's favorite subversive poet in the Apple TV+ breakout hit that The New Yorker says "might have climbed from the brain of a woke English grad student on an acid trip."

According to creator Alena Smith, Dickinson was always planned as a three-part series:

"When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America's greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily's relevance and resonance to our society today."

While fans would have loved to see a fourth season, Dickinson herself would not have been surprised. As she wrote in one of her nearly 2,000 poems, "Fame is a fickle food."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAfuL_0giCrBNp00
Emily Dickinson, c. 1847.(FastilyClone/Wikimedia)

That also happens to be the title for the season 2 episode in which Emily makes an enormous fruit cake for her family. The cake eventually wins a prize at the Amherst Cattle Show and a few bakers around the web aspired to recreate her masterpiece.

Her Black Cake, the basis for the episode, is no simple feat: it requires three months of aging and involves up to 20 pounds of batter. It's like the War and Peace of baked goods (or maybe 1,789 poems...) and took an entire team of Harvard librarians to recreate. They, too, won a prize.

As you might have guessed, Dickinson was almost as intense about baking as she was about her poems. She may well have been America's first foodie. And while she was whipping up new breads and cakes, she was jotting lines of poetry on the backs of recipes. She scribbled partial poems on anything within reach, including the back of a Parisian chocolate wrapper. For her, creating food and creating poetry seemed to merge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8qp4_0giCrBNp00
(Amherst College Digital Collection)

Since I live within driving distance of The Homestead, the spacious colonial she spent her entire life in, I've been on more than a few tours. Aside from her bedroom with its large paned windows and tiny desk, the kitchen was her favorite space. Maybe Dickinson loved baking because it allowed her to express her creative side—something women weren't encouraged to do in the 19th century.

Full disclosure: As much as I love Dickinson, I hate fruit cake. But I'm an avid baker and have even worked as one full-time in the past. Recently, I decided I wanted to reconnect with Dickinson via our shared passion, just not with fruit cake.

Emily started baking when she was young and never stopped. According to her own account, Emily's bread was the only kind her father approved of in his later years. She specialized in desserts as well. Thomas Wentworth Higginson, editor of The Atlantic and a mentor of sorts, wrote to his wife about her culinary skills: “‘People must have puddings’ this [was said] very dreamily, as if they were comets—so she makes them.”

"I am going to learn to make bread to-morrow. So you may imagine me with my sleeves rolled up, mixing flour, milk, salaratus, etc., with a great deal of grace." —from a letter 14-year-old Emily wrote her friend Abiah Root in 1845

After sorting through her recipes, I came across one that looked easy enough to make—and it involved coconut. There is an inverse ratio between my hatred of dried fruit to my love of all things coconut. So I set out to bake the cake and it was easy as . . .well, pie.

Dickinson's coconut cake has no frosting and no garnish. It's a simple loaf and that gives the recipe a gorgeously rustic quality. Her end note "This makes one half the rule" means she cut the recipe in half, so it's a quick fix to double the ingredients if you want to make a cake with traditional layers. Afterward, you can add cream cheese frosting and coconut on the sides for a sweeter touch. You can also use a thinner icing like the Lemon Drizzle below or sift some confectioner's sugar on top.

Whatever you choose for the topping, the pound-cake texture is moist and makes a perfect dessert to bring to summer get togethers. Emily not only lowered baskets of gingerbread from her bedroom window but she was also immensely fond of care packages—which often involved her baked goods. She would send friends recipes as well, sometimes with a poem tucked into the envelope.

Poetry may have been Dickinson's "letter to the world" but baked goods were another kind of missive that connected her to the community.

Emily Dickinson's Cocoa Nut Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup cocoanut (I recommend using sweetened coconut)

2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup milk

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoonful soda*

1 teaspoonful cream of tartar* (you can substitute 1 ½ tsp. of baking powder for the soda and tartar)

"This makes one half the rule–"

Instructions:

Dickinson never wrote down instructions, so I varied these slightly, courtesy of Just a Pinch.

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray an 8-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

2. Cream butter and sugar together until the mixture is light and fluffy. Mix in the eggs, then the milk.

3. Add dry ingredients and stir till just incorporated.

4. Fold in the shredded coconut.

5. Spread the batter into the pan.

6.Bake for 50 - 60 minutes in the middle rack of the oven until cooked through and golden around the edges. Test with a toothpick for doneness.

Lemon Drizzle

Ingredients

¾ cup confectioners' sugar

2 tsp. lemon juice, approximately

Instructions

1. Stir 2 lemon juice into confectioners' sugar in a bowl until mixture is combined.

2. Transfer mixture to a plastic bag. Cut a small hole in the corner of the bag. Drizzle mixture over the loaf.

Want to see Dickinson's recipe in her own handwriting? Check out the photo below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKKqk_0giCrBNp00
(Poet's House c/o President and Fellows of Harvard College)

Not surprisingly, she wrote a poem on the back of her "Mrs. Carmichaels" coconut cake recipe too. You can read "The Things that can never come back, are several" (1515) at Hello > Poetry.

If you master the coconut cake and want to try Dickinson's other recipes, you can find three more at Mental Floss. The recipe for coconut cookies attests to her love of that flavor and reveals her fondness for the exotic. French chocolate and fresh Caribbean coconuts might be common now but back then the Amherst general store had to order them for her. You can find her recipes for Gingerbread, Corn-cakes, Doughnuts and her prize-winning Rye and Indian bread at Lithub.

With it, I enclose Love's remainder biscuit, somewhat scorched perhaps in baking, but Love's oven is warm." --Emily Dickinson, from her letters

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# home# lifestyle# cooking# leisure

Comments / 3

Published by

Writer, assistant professor, former baker. I cover cold cases, history, recipes, and culture. If you have a story idea you'd like me to investigate, you can email me at lorilamothe29@gmail.com.

4120 followers

More from Lori Lamothe

Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Sisters Express Misgivings About DA's Handling of Molly Bish Case; A Key Alibi Is Questioned

Original police sketch of the man Magi Bish saw in the Comins Pond parking lot.(Massachusetts State Police) According to Heather Bish, her family has learned from the DA that POI Francis Sumner's DNA is Not a Match in her sister's death.

Read full story

Jane Austen's Persuasion Is Based on a Real-Life Romance

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in Jane Austen's Persuasion.(Nick Wall/Netflix) Period dramas have always been popular and that's not going to change anytime soon. In recent years there has been the Apple TV+ series about Emily Dickinson, the remake of Jane Austen's Emma, the ongoing Outlander saga and the wildly popular Bridgerton. So it's no surprise Netflix will air a re-imagining of Austen's Persuasion this Friday.

Read full story

Make the The Dirty Shirley at Home

It's (sort of) official: the Dirty Shirley is this summer's most popular cocktail. If you haven't tried it yet, think back to your childhood and remember the first time your parents let you order a bubbly red Shirley Temple with a cherry on top. Mine came with a tiny plastic sword through the cherry and one of those paper umbrellas Chinese restaurants used to pop into cocktails. I reveled in feeling grown up, even as I fiddled with my miniature toys.

Read full story
5 comments

The Handmaid's Tarot: Margaret Atwood Knows Her Major Arcana

(Victor Moussa/Adobe.stock.com) Are you counting down the days until Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale airs this September? While you're waiting, why not do a Tarot reading with Margaret Atwood's favorite deck? If you're surprised that one of the world's most brilliant and prolific writers knows how to read cards, you're not alone. Tarot has always been a guilty pleasure of mine, so I was happy to learn Atwood knows her Major Arcana.

Read full story
4 comments

Self-Care Strategy: Smoothie and a Movie

I've never been into traditional self-care practices but most experts on the subject emphasize that self-care is what you make it. The key to your mental health routine is that it protects your emotional well-being and promotes healing.

Read full story

Make Your Own Creamer: It's Healthier and Saves Money

There is nothing better than a cup of coffee to start the day. If you're like me, you probably love to add a splash of flavored creamer to spice things up. But before you reach for the storebought stuff, you might consider making your own.

Read full story
24 comments

Strange History: Why the Lookouts on the Titanic Had No Binoculars

(oceanlinersmagazine.com) Since the "unsinkable" ship plunged to the bottom of the Atlantic on April 15, 1912 there has been endless speculation about what caused the disaster. Experts have written about the unsafe speed the Titanic was sailing at, the massive field of ice the ship encountered and the lack of lifeboats on board, among other things. Recent theories even posit that an optical illusion caused the ship to go down.

Read full story
69 comments

The Cheesecake Factory Adds an Unusual Flavor for National Cheesecake Day

The Cheesecake Factory's newest addition is a little different than its other flavors. Its Classic Basque Cheesecake, which traces back to San Sebastian, Spain, is crustless, has a creamy custard-like filling and a "burnt" caramelized top. Garnished with whipped cream and fresh berries, the slice has fewer calories than classic cheesecake (I couldn't find a nutritional listing on the site, but Basque cheesecake normally comes in at a relatively reasonable 350 calories). The company will introduce its latest flavor on July 30 for National Cheesecake Day.

Read full story
14 comments

Strange History: How French Rose Growers Outmaneuvered the Nazis

Peace Rose(heirloomroses.com) Its color pattern of delicate yellow petals tinged with crimson captures the opposite impulses contained within our genetic code. Its unlikely survival story makes us believe beauty can win out in the end, at least some of the time.

Read full story
13 comments

The Key to Whoopie Pies Is Marshmallow Filling

(Vania Zhukevych/Shutterstock) Whoopie pies have been a staple at my family's get togethers for decades. My great grandmother made them and handed down the recipe to my grandmother, who gave it to my mom. In my generation, it's actually my brother who has perfected the recipe. We've come to expect his huge whoopie pies stuffed with sweet filling every Thanksgiving (they're more like little cakes).

Read full story
3 comments

Escape the Heat: Mysteries Set in the North

(Ethan Robertson on Unsplash) It's July, the hottest month of the year. Just how hot it will get in 2022 is up in the air but last year's summer was the warmest ever recorded. Ideally, I recommend taking a trip to somewhere cool, preferably with a large body of water nearby.

Read full story

Crepes: An Easy Summer Meal

When I was a kid my favorite night was Friday—and not just because it marked the start of the weekend. My mom was a fabulous cook but Sunday through Thursday was reserved for the so-called square meal, complete with at least one veggie I hated. Fridays were always more laid back, especially in the summer.

Read full story
2 comments

Boxed Mac and Cheese: Make It Taste Homemade

Homemade mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. There's nothing better than sitting down to a plateful of creamy goodness topped with crusty breadcrumbs. Unfortunately, the real thing takes some effort to make from scratch and it can be costly.

Read full story
34 comments

Author Interview: The Vet Whose Dream of Becoming a Bestselling Writer Never Faded

USA Today bestselling author Emma Rous's debut novel, The Au Pair, was an international success. The book shot to the top of many “Must Read” lists, including POPSUGAR’s Must-Read Books of 2019, Cosmopolitan’s Books of 2019 to Bring to Your Bookclub, Woman’s Day’s Best Fiction Books of 2019 and Goodreads’ Top Mysteries & Thrillers of 2019.

Read full story

Strange Science: Could the 'Essex Serpent' Have Been a Crocodile?

If you've been watching The Essex Serpent, you probably know the intrepid Cora Seaborne (Clare Danes) relocates to the English coast in search of the legendary beast. The villagers believe the serpent, which is rumored to have killed a local girl, has been sent by devil and they don't take kindly to the wealthy Londoner's arrival to investigate—to put it mildly. Cora, on the other hand, is a Victorian Mary Anning. She knows her science, knows her fossils, and she thinks the serpent just might be a modern-day Plesiosaurus.

Read full story

Webull vs. Robinhood: Which App is Right for You in a Bear Market?

(Ishant Mishra on Unsplash) Whether you're an investor or just somebody trying to survive out-of-control inflation, money might not be something you want to talk about these days. The term bear market has become a buzzword, cryptocurrencies have dropped precipitously and interest rates have risen. Oh, and it's probably going to get worse, with many experts warning a recession is on the horizon.

Read full story

7 Gripping Irish Mysteries: Women Suspense Writers You Should be Reading

As someone whose Irish ancestors came to America during the potato famine, I’ve always gravitated toward whodunits set in the Emerald Isle. I've recently been streaming Gillian Anderson in The Fall, which is currently free on Peacock. It's a three-season crime drama series based on the BTK Killer that's set in Northern Ireland. I started the show mainly because of nostalgia for Dana Scully in The X-Files but kept going because its depiction of DCI Stella Gibson's cat-and-mouse game with serial killer Paul Spector is intensely dark and complex.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Molly Bish: Have Police Been Searching for the Wrong Man for 20 Years? How a Visit to the Crime Scene Changed My Mind

Sketch of the man in the white car many believe may have murdered Molly Bish. The man has been the focus of the investigation for 2 decades.(The Republican) Note: I published this story last February 23 and received dozens of emails in response to my theory. I continue to believe the man in the police sketch above did not murder Molly Bish. I apologize in advance for my lack of photography skills.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy