Make the The Dirty Shirley at Home

It's (sort of) official: the Dirty Shirley is this summer's most popular cocktail. If you haven't tried it yet, think back to your childhood and remember the first time your parents let you order a bubbly red Shirley Temple with a cherry on top. Mine came with a tiny plastic sword through the cherry and one of those paper umbrellas Chinese restaurants used to pop into cocktails. I reveled in feeling grown up, even as I fiddled with my miniature toys.

The Dirty Shirley is the same as a Shirley Temple but it has a shot of vodka. Why has it gone viral? According to Derek Brown, author of Mindful Mixology: A Comprehensive Guide to No- and Low-Alcohol Cocktails it comes down to this: the drink is fun.

“I think we can attribute the Dirty Shirley to the fact people love highballs and innuendo. For better or worse, our drink choices aren’t always about sophistication…Mixology might as well be an advanced degree: We’ve studied the science, history, classification and lore of cocktails. That’s amazing for people like me, who nerd out on it. But an old mentor of mine was quick to remind me, cocktails are fun. Maybe it’s that simple: The drink is fun.”

When I think back to my umbrella and miniature sword, I have to agree. But the New York Times' contention that its nostalgia has a powerful pull when the world is crumbling around us is also pretty convincing.

In case you haven't tried the Dirty Shirley yet, here's the recipe:

Ingredients

Ice

½ ounce grenadine

2 ounces vodka

8 ounces ginger ale

1 maraschino cherry

Instructions

1. Fill a glass with ice.

2. Add the grenadine and vodka. Stir.

3. Add the ginger ale. Top with a cherry.

If you're like me, the thrill of a new drink will only last so long. Here are three more super simple cocktails to make when you're ready for something else. All of them taste of summer and they may bring back memories too.

Key Lime Martini

(3yummytummies.com)

While the Dirty Shirley brings me back to my childhood, the Key Lime Martini makes me feel as empowered as the late Nora Ephron (think the 1986 semi-autobiographical movie Heartburn, in which food columnist Rachel Samstat smashes a key lime pie into her cheating husband's face). And the graham cracker crumb garnish makes the drink a guilty pleasure.

Ingredients

3 ½ tbsp. lime juice

½ cup (4 oz.) vanilla vodka

3 tbsp. sweetened condensed milk

3 tbsp. pineapple juice

3 tbsp. crushed graham crackers for rim of glass

whipped cream and lime slices for topping

Instructions

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice cubes.

2. Add the lime juice, vodka, condensed milk, and pineapple juice to the shaker and combine.

3. Coat the rim with graham cracker crumbs.

4. Add whipped cream and a slice of lime.

I've made a few versions of this drink and they're all delicious. I've used plain vodka and cut the pineapple juice, the whipped cream and the topping when dieting. It still tastes like key lime pie.

Creamsicle Cocktail

(mom4real.com)

This drink could not be easier to prepare and, like the Dirty Shirley, it brings me back to summers as a kid. Not only did I live for Creamsicles, but my family also used make a variation on a Root Beer Float with orange soda and vanilla ice cream (which, for some bizarre, unknown reason, we called a Horse's Neck).

Ingredients

½ cup of ice

1 oz. vanilla vodka

6 oz. orange soda

whipped cream

Garnish (maraschino cherry, orange sprinkles or an orange slice)

Instructions

1. Fill a glass with ice then add the vodka.

2. Add the orange soda

3. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and garnish (I'm a sucker for sprinkles so I highly recommend adding them).

Midnight Margaritas

(delicerecipes.com)

As much as I love sweet drinks, sour is my go-to flavor when it comes to cocktails. There is nothing better—and easier—than mixing up a basic margarita and kicking back to stream Netflix on a hot summer night. For me, this drink has had major Girl Power vibes ever since I watched the Owen sisters (Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock) dance around their witchy kitchen with their crazy aunts in the 1998 movie Practical Magic.

The bedroom is so dark that it takes Gillian a while to realize that the lump beneath the blankets is indeed a human life form. If there’s anything Gillian knows, it’s self-pity and despair. She can make that particular diagnosis in two seconds flat, since she’s been there herself about a thousand times, and she knows what the cure is too. She ignores the girls’ protests and sends them to bed, then she goes to the kitchen and fixes a pitcher of margaritas. She takes the pitcher, along with two glasses dipped in coarse salt, out to the backyard and leaves it all beside the two lawn chairs set up near the little garden where the cucumbers are doing their best to grow. --Alice Hoffman, Practical Magic

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. tequila

1 oz. cointreau or triple sec

¾ oz. lime juice

salt and lime for garnish

Instructions

1. Combine tequila, cointreau and lime juice in a shaker.

2. Coat the rim of a glass with salt.

3. Pour the drink into the glass and garnish with lime.

4. Drink at midnight and dance.

Aunt Frances (Stockard Channing) and Aunt Jet (Dianne West) whipping up a batch in Practical Magic. (IMDb)

If you want to change up the recipe, check out these 25 variations, including watermelon, peach, spicy mango, apple and frozen coconut margaritas.

Whether you want to remember summers past or get in touch with your witchy side, these effortless drinks will do the trick with minimal fuss and maximum flavor. The world may feel like it's speeding toward dystopia, but at least you can carpe diem with a vintage summer cocktail.