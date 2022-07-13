Make Your Own Creamer: It's Healthier and Saves Money

There is nothing better than a cup of coffee to start the day. If you're like me, you probably love to add a splash of flavored creamer to spice things up. But before you reach for the storebought stuff, you might consider making your own.

Why bother?

As it turns out, storebought creamers are pretty unhealthy. Most brands contain lots of sugar and vegetable oil, which extends the expiration date:

When it comes to coffee creamer, this is the same idea. They use vegetable oil to allow for longer use. That’s not the only reason vegetable oil is inside your creamer bottle, however. You’ll also find that these oils help give your coffee creamer, which is usually non-dairy, that creamy look and texture we all expect to see." --Melissa Gunter, Coffee Affection

Aside from idea that vegetable oil in my coffee has zero appeal, it's full of trans fats. According to Prevention Magazine, even creamers that claim to have no trans fats do indeed have some:

The main source of creaminess in most creamers is none other than trans fat. But because each 1 Tbsp serving is small enough to contain 0.5 g trans fat or less, the manufacturers get to say the product is "trans fat free." Not true: In fact, EWG found that 100% of non-dairy creamers labeled "Trans Fat 0 g" contain it."

And the sugar . . .

Here's one more reason to think twice about storebought brands: they're loaded with sugar. Most flavored coffee creamers have about 5 grams of sugar per tablespoon. Add sugar, preservatives, additives, and artificial flavors to the trans fats and you've got an unhealthy cup of joe:

Other common ingredients, while generally considered safe, are just plain gross. Cellulose gel and cellulose gum are fillers derived from wood pulp or cotton. Polysorbate 60 is a sugar alcohol-derived emulsifier that's used to keep water and oil from separating in conventional cosmetics. Do you really want to be drinking that stuff on a daily basis?

Not surprisingly, artificial creamers are packed with calories. One tablespoon can add up to 60 calories to your coffee--and who adds just a single tablespoon?

"A vast majority of coffee creamers contain water, sugar, and hydrogenated oil we know as a trans fat," says Nikola Djordjevic, MD, a board-certified family physician and medical advisor to Health Careers."

If you want a healthier morning brew, try making your own creamer. Not only can you control what ingredients go into the mix, you can alter it to suit your own taste. It's easy to prepare and it tastes better too.

You can store your creamer in any type of container but I keep mine in mason jars. They're cheap and better for storage than plastic. Jelly jars also have a vintage feel that I like. You can even buy glass containers that look old-fashioned at the dollar store (they've got a good selection of plastic containers as well).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9paS_0geTPrEE00
(eatdrinklove.com)

Once you've got the basic recipe down you can change it up it endlessly. I've included a baker's dozen variations below, as well as a link to 49 others. If you want vegan creamer, substitute coconut milk, almond milk, cashew milk or soy. If you want a richer taste, add sweetened condensed milk instead of regular milk. Likewise, if you want to reduce calories and don't mind a less creamy consistency, use skim milk.

It's less expensive

Aside from the health benefits, making your own creamer is cheaper than buying it premade. While you may have to spend a little money up front, the ingredients will go further. The Finest Roast states that it's possible to save up to $30 a month by replacing storebought creamer with your own.

The only downside is that it won't last as long. Be sure to label your creamer with the expiration date of the milk or cream you used so you won't forget when it will go bad. As a rule, it should last at least a week.

If don't have the time to switch, you can see which creamers are the least and most healthy here.

There are two ways to prepare homemade creamer. The easiest involves simply combining the ingredients in a shaker. If you want to go for a more "gourmet" version, you can make it in a saucepan. Either way, it will only take about 10-15 minutes.

Homemade creamer (non-stovetop version)

Ingredients

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1 3/4 cups skim milk (for a creamier version use 2 percent or whole milk)

2 tsp. vanilla extract (or any other flavor you want to use)

Instructions

1. Combine ingredients in an air-tight container and shake well to blend. That's it!

Nutritional information:

This version comes in lower than most storebought creamers at about 26 calories per tablespoon. It's still got 4 grams of sugar, but I like to tell myself the calcium (3 percent of Daily Value) and protein (2 percent of Daily Value) make up for it.

One way to fix the issue is to use a sugar substitute. Rule of thumb is that 1 teaspoon sugar equals 1/2 packet or 1/2 teaspoon of Stevia. If you use the non-stovetop method, you can use your choice of sugar substitute. If you're heating your creamer, you should use Stevia, which is heat stable and won't lose its sweetness.

Homemade creamer (stovetop version)

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup whole milk (or milk of your choice)

1 1/2 cup cream (or milk of your choice)

4 tbsp. sugar (or sugar substitute or flavoring of choice)

Instructions

1. Bring milk and cream (or just milk) to a low simmer.

2. Mix in sugar and/or flavoring. Simmer while using a whisk to stir until mixture begins to steam slightly. This should take about 5-10 minutes. *Do not bring to a boil or milk will curdle.*

3. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

4. Store in refrigerator with a label that matches the expiration date on the milk.

This might take a little longer but it's really only a matter of minutes and the flavor is better, in my opinion.

A baker's dozen flavors to try

Note: If you're making these with the non-stovetop recipe, you don't need to add the sugar or maple syrup because of the condensed milk. As mentioned above, you can also use a sugar substitute to cut the calories way down.

If you substitute a nondairy milk and use Stevia, you can get your creamer as low as 5 calories (see number 1). I also like the varying flavors of coconut, soy and almond milk.

Skinny dark chocolate peppermint: Substitute 2 cups unsweetened cashew milk for the milk above, add 3tbsp. unsweetened cocoa, 1/2 tsp. stevia, 8 drops of peppermint extract. Bonus: It's only 5 calories!

Almond Joy: 2 tbsp. cocoa powder, 4 tbsp. sugar, 1 tsp. almond extract, 1 tsp. coconut extract

White chocolate raspberry: 4 tbsp. white chocolate mix, 2 tbsp. raspberry syrup, 4 tbsp. sugar

Salted caramel: 6 tbsp. brown sugar, dash of salt

Irish cream: 2 tbsp. cocoa powder, 1/2 tsp. almond extract, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, 2 tbsp. instant coffee, 4 tbsp. sugar

Mexican mocha java: 2 tbsp. cocoa powder, 4 tbsp. brown sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon

Hazelnut: 1 tsp. vanilla extract, 1 tsp. hazelnut extract, 4 tbsp. sugar

Gingerbread: 2 tsp. molasses, 2 tbsp. brown sugar, 1/2 tsp. ginger, 1/2 tsp. clove, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon (tbh, it's fine without the clove)

Pumpkin: 3 tbsp. pumpkin puree, 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 4 tbsp. lite maple syrup (or brown sugar), 1 tsp. vanilla extract

Eggnog: 1 tsp. nutmeg, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, 2 tsp. rum extract

Vanilla cinnamon: substitute 2 cups coconut milk and 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk for the milk above, add 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. vanilla, 1/4 tsp. salt

Vanilla: 2 tsp. vanilla, 4 tbsp. sugar.

In addition to adding homemade creamer to hot coffee, I've poured it into cold brew and it tastes delicious. Unlike the storebought versions, the only limit when it comes to flavors is your own imagination.

Looking for more? Morning Chores lists 49 versions you can try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owPAq_0geTPrEE00
(bakedambrosia.com)

