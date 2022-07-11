The Cheesecake Factory Adds an Unusual Flavor for National Cheesecake Day

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vi7Ku_0ganJSzX00
(The Cheesecake Factory)

The Cheesecake Factory's newest addition is a little different than its other flavors. Its Classic Basque Cheesecake, which traces back to San Sebastian, Spain, is crustless, has a creamy custard-like filling and a "burnt" caramelized top. Garnished with whipped cream and fresh berries, the slice has fewer calories than classic cheesecake (I couldn't find a nutritional listing on the site, but Basque cheesecake normally comes in at a relatively reasonable 350 calories). The company will introduce its latest flavor on July 30 for National Cheesecake Day.

In addition to adding a new flavor for the occasion, The Cheesecake Factory will donate $1 to Feeding America for every slice of cheesecake sold on July 30. So if you're looking for an excuse to order a rich dessert, you can indulge (almost) guilt-free. The company boasts 30 mouth-watering flavors, including coconut cream pie, salted caramel, white chocolate raspberry truffle, mango key lime, tiramisu and peanut butter cup fudge ripple. And let us not forget the humble but delicious vanilla bean cheesecake.

My current favorite? Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake.

If you can't make it to the restaurant on June 30, The Cheesecake Factory will still donate 25 cents to Feeding America if you order its newest flavor any time before July 29, 2023. Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization. The Cheesecake Factory has donated approximately 6 million dollars to the group through its annual Cheesecake Day sales.

Cheesecake's origin story

Like drama and philosophy, Cheesecake originated in ancient Greece. The Greek version used just a few simple ingredients like cheese, flour, and honey. The sweet dessert was supposedly fed to Greek athletes to give them energy before they competed in the Olympics in 776 B.C.

When the Romans conquered Greece, they added eggs to the recipe. They also altered the baking methods to make the cheesecake more similar to our modern cheesecake. The cake, which they served on special occasions, was baked under a hot brick and served warm.

Make Basque cheesecake at home

Want to try your hand at the Spanish dessert? Here's the good news: it's hard to get this cheesecake wrong.

When I first started baking, I fought with my ovens so the tops of my cheesecakes wouldn't crack (hint: steam is key). I would disguise the cracks with toppings galore until I learned not to overbeat the eggs and to use a water bath. Eventually I got it right. If you want to skip straight to a flawless surface, check out Taste of Home's tips.

The Basque cheesecake is baked at a higher temperature and is pretty difficult to sabotage. Even Bon Appetit says it's easier to make than classic cheesecake:

This cheesecake is the alter ego to the classic New York–style cheesecake with a press-in cookie crust. Inspired by a Basque version, this is the cheesecake that wants to get burnt, cracked, and cooked at high heat. Which also means this is the cheesecake that’s impossible to mess up.

Here's the gourmet magazine's recipe:

Basque Burnt Cheesecake

Makes one 10" cake

Ingredients

Unsalted butter (for pan)

2 lb. cream cheese, room temperature

1½ cups sugar

6 large eggs

2 cups heavy cream

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

Sherry (for serving; optional)

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT

A 10"-diameter springform pan

Instructions

1. Place a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 400°. Butter pan, then line with 2 overlapping 16x12" sheets of parchment, making sure parchment comes at least 2" above top of pan on all sides. Because the parchment needs to be pleated and creased in some areas to fit in pan, you won’t end up with a clean, smooth outer edge to the cake; that’s okay! Place pan on a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Beat cream cheese and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium-low speed, scraping down sides of bowl, until very smooth, no lumps remain, and sugar has dissolved, about 2 minutes.

3. Increase speed to medium and add eggs one at a time, beating each egg 15 seconds before adding the next. Scrape down sides of bowl, then reduce mixer speed to medium-low. Add cream, salt, and vanilla and beat until combined, about 30 seconds.

4. Turn off mixer and sift flour evenly over cream cheese mixture using a fine-mesh sieve. Beat on low speed until incorporated, about 15 seconds. Scrape down sides of bowl (yet again) and continue to beat until batter is very smooth, homogenous, and silky, about 10 seconds.

5. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake cheesecake until deeply golden brown on top and still very jiggly in the center, 60–65 minutes.

6. Let cool slightly (it will fall drastically as it cools), then unmold. Let cool completely. Carefully peel away parchment from sides of cheesecake. Slice into wedges and serve at room temperature, preferably with a glass of sherry alongside.

Do Ahead: Cheesecake can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and chill. Be sure to let cheesecake sit for several hours at room temperature to remove chill before serving.

Whether you visit The Cheesecake Factory to buy a slice for charity or make it yourself, the Basque cheesecake might be a good way to celebrate on July 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFHOw_0ganJSzX00
(Cookmorphosis)

