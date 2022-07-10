Strange History: How French Rose Growers Outmaneuvered the Nazis

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHEHp_0gaDTogF00
Peace Rose(heirloomroses.com)

Its color pattern of delicate yellow petals tinged with crimson captures the opposite impulses contained within our genetic code. Its unlikely survival story makes us believe beauty can win out in the end, at least some of the time.

Francis Meilland was a third generation rose grower based outside of Lyon in Southeastern France. In 1935 he created a new type of tea rose and over the next four years he cultivated it. Its resilient nature, full creamy blooms and glossy leaves made the rose his most promising creation.

I like to think the plant was a comfort to him and his father as their world fell apart. Antoine "Papa" Meilland had started out at the rose farm as a mere gardening assistant. He fell in love with the boss's daughter, Claudia Dubreuil, who also worked as a gardening assistant, and they married in 1909. Though Antoine would inherit the farm, Claudia died of cancer in 1932. Father and son were still mourning her loss three years later and intended to name the new hybrid tea for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbzTe_0gaDTogF00
Peace Rose garden(Birdyboo/Flickr)

As the 1930s progressed, Hitler continued to consolidate his power. In 1936, the Meillands watched as the new chancellor ordered his military forces to remilitarize the Rhineland region. In 1937, they watched as Hitler withdrew from the Versailles Treaty and enacted of a series of increasingly repressive laws. And they watched in 1938 and 1939 as the Nazis entered Austria and Poland.

They watched and they waited as the world grew ever darker. Meanwhile their yellow rose with its crimson tips blossomed. Then, in May 1940, Hitler invaded France and a month later he strolled along the streets of Paris.

Under the occupation, the Meillands feared their farm would be destroyed. They had also heard it would be used by the Nazis to grow food, not roses. Shortly after Hitler invaded, Francis sent eyes of his new hybrid tea to America in a diplomatic pouch on one of the last planes to leave the country.

He also sent cuttings to rose-grower friends in Italy, Turkey and even a few trustworthy colleagues in Germany. At the time his rose did not have a name and simply went by 3–35–40. That means nothing to me, but to rose growers it was simple: the rose was the third hybrid in 1935 and the 40th cultivar chosen for test proliferation.

Unfortunately, those cuttings did not fare as well as the ones sent in the diplomatic pouch. When German forces commandeered the train carrying the budwood to Turkey, the rose was destroyed. Likewise, budwood sent to Italy and Germany initially thrived but did not make it through the war.

Lyon had its own role to play. After France fell to the Nazis, it became the center of the French resistance because of its location near the Demarcation line. While the Meillands involvement with the Resistance isn't known, their devotion to roses was unrivaled.

Throughout the German occupation, Francis and his father didn't know the fate of their beloved hybrid. Predictably, their farm was destroyed and they lost everything.

But the rose was thriving in the States. The original grower Francis sent it to not only planted it in his own beds, he also sent samples to other growers in different climate zones. It wasn't until France was liberated in 1944 that the Meillands learned that 3-35-40 would be released to the world after the war ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxwLE_0gaDTogF00
Hitler with his generals in Paris, 1940.(BBC)

The Philadelphia-based company Conard-Pyle introduced Francis’s rose to America on the day Berlin fell to Allied forces on April 29, 1945. On that day the U.S. Seventh Army’s 45th Infantry Division liberated Dachau, the first concentration camp established by the Nazis. Remarkably, the launch date for the "Peace Rose" was not planned to coincide with these events. The company wanted the name to celebrate peace, even though the formal cultivar name remains "Madame A. Meilland" after Claudia.

It was mere coincidence that when company representatives released two doves into the air to celebrate the naming of the rose U.S. troops were freeing the first Holocaust survivors. Soldiers discovered more than 30 railroad cars filled with bodies, but they also found 32,000 prisoners waiting to be liberated.

The Meillands' story has a happy ending as well. The success of the Peace Rose provided them with enough money to start their business over again from scratch. Over the next several decades the family grew many new types of roses. Francis died in 1958 but one of his diary entries captures the precariousness and high drama of his hybrid's story:

"How strange to think that all these millions of rose bushes sprang from one tiny seed no bigger than the head of a pin, a seed which we might so easily have overlooked, or neglected in a moment of inattention."

The family business continues today, now in its sixth generation. It remains 100-percent family owned and the work is still done by hand. The Meillands now have a full research team to create new roses, however.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbzo0_0gaDTogF00
The Meilland farm today.(parfumflowercompany.com)

More than 100 million plants have been sold since the eyes were smuggled out of occupied France 82 years ago. Because the hybrid grew so well in different regions, many novice gardeners decided to try their hand at growing roses. In fact, the popularity of the Peace Rose is credited with generating immense enthusiasm about gardening after the war.

It may appear delicate, but the Peace Rose is hardy, vigorous and resistant to disease. It remains an enduring symbol of hope that beauty can triumph against all odds.

