Strange History: The Mysterious Bond Between Two Titanic Survivors

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbXVV_0gZlF4ih00
Shot from James Cameron's Titanic movie.(20th Century Fox)

Before she boarded The Titanic in 1912, Edith Russell was a sophisticated fashion journalist who wrote about haute couture in Paris. Not only that, she designed her own popular clothing line for Lord & Taylor in New York.

Juliette Laroche was a young Frenchwoman from the tiny suburb of Villejuif. The expectant mother was sailing with her two daughters and her half-Haitian husband. As part of the only interracial family on board, she was hoping for a better life in Joseph's native country. Their youngest daughter was sickly and her husband, an engineer, hadn't been able to find a good job in France. The medical bills had been piling up. Maybe they'd have better luck in Haiti, where there would be less discrimination.

Edith was traveling with 19 trunks filled with expensive clothes. Juliette was carrying diapers and basic necessities for her young children.

Afterward, these two very different women were simply survivors. Both their identities would change radically after the event, however.

Edith, who had flitted across the deck in slippers embroidered with gold thread, would change her last name from Rosenbaum to Russell in 1918 due to anti-German sentiment in France. But the shift in her character went far deeper than a name change. Fashion suddenly seemed less important and she set out to write about more weighty topics. First, the tragedy and then World War I.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqsiz_0gZlF4ih00
Edith Russell(oldmagazinearticles.com)

Juliette became a widow with two daughters. Instead of settling in Haiti as she and Joseph had planned, she returned to Villejuif. From her father's house, she set up her own small cloth dying business and raised her children as a single mother. Monseiur Lafargue's wine business paid well enough to support himself, but not his daughter and her two daughters as well.

Despite their voyage on the same ship, Edith and Juliette didn't know each other until years passed. Edith was sailing first class whereas Juliette's family was housed in second. While Edith indulged in the lavish upper-class experience, Juliette spent her time watching her girls, who were one and three years old.

When they did meet in the 1930s, their encounter must have been memorable. For years after they talked at the Claridge Hotel in Paris, Edith sent Juliette a box of chocolates or a bottle of perfume on April 15.

The date marked the anniversary the “unsinkable” ship went down, but what was the significance of the chocolates and the perfume? Edith interviewed hundreds of survivors but Juliette was the only passenger she sent gifts to, at least as far as has been publicly reported.

No one knows exactly why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTxKl_0gZlF4ih00
(flavorsofparis.com)

A Move Back Home

Juliette and Joseph met when he was living in France. A gifted boy from a wealthy, well connected family in Haiti, Joseph left his native country to study engineering when he was 15.

The two had a whirlwind romance and even their first encounter was the ultimate meet-cute. According to one story, Monsieur Lafargue was short staffed one day and his daughter volunteered to make a wine delivery to a local restaurant for him. When she spotted Joseph and his friend dining there, it was love at first sight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFIMu_0gZlF4ih00
Joseph, Juliette and their children.(brianwilkins.org)

Another story states that it was Juliette's brother who introduced them after she made dinner for the two friends. Either way, they quickly began a correspondence and got engaged.

Juliette was 19 and Joseph 21 when they married at her home in 1908. Not long afterward their daughters, Simonne and Louise, were born. Simonne was a healthy baby who thrived. Louise, her younger sister, was premature and sickly. Joseph began searching for a better paying job but had no luck. Eventually, the engineer convinced his wife to sail to his native country in hopes that he could find lucrative work there.

Juliette was reluctant to leave France but agreed at last. While many of the Titanic staff were minorities, Joseph was the only black passenger aboard the vessel. According to various accounts, Juliette and her husband had wanted to travel first class but ended up in second class so they could dine with their children.

The switch from first to second class was far less consequential than the couple's original change of plans. They booked a passage on another ocean liner, the Lafrance, but it didn't allow families to dine together in any class. So they bought tickets for the ill-fated Titanic instead.

While some passengers treated the Laroches with respect and offered their friendship, others were less welcoming. The young family ignored the “unkind comments and stares” and seemed to be enjoying the trip.

In a letter sent from Queenstown, Ireland, Juliette wrote her father about their travels. Her missive brims with excitement and gives no sign of the coming tragedy:

My dear Dad,
I have just been told that we are going to stop in a moment, so I take this opportunity to drop you a few lines and tell you about us. We boarded the Titanic last evening at 7:00. If you could see this monster, our tender looked like a fly compared to her. The arrangements could not be more comfortable. We have two bunks in our cabin, and the two babies sleep on a sofa that converts into a bed. One is at the head, the other at the bottom. A board put before them prevents them from falling. They’re as well, if not better, than in their bed.
At the moment they are strolling on the enclosed deck with Joseph, Louise is in her pram, and Simonne is pushing her. They already have become acquainted with people we made the trip from Paris with a gentleman and his lady and their little boy too, who is the same age as Louise.
I think they are the only other French people on the boat, so we sat at the same table so that we could chat together. Simonne was so funny – she was playing with a young English girl who had lent her a doll. My Simonne was having a great conversation with her, but the girl did not understand a single word. People on board are very nice. Yesterday, they both were running after a gentleman who had given them chocolates. . .
I am writing from the reading room: there is a concert in here, near me, one violin, two cellos, one piano. Up to now, I have not felt seasick. I hope it will go on this way. The sea is very smooth, the weather is wonderful. If you could see how big this ship is! One can hardly find the way back to one’s cabin in the number of corridors.

Her happiness would come to an abrupt end when the ship struck an iceberg shortly before midnight on April 14. By her own account, Juliette and her two girls found themselves rushed on deck and lowered into a lifeboat. Joseph bid goodbye to his family and promised he'd find them in New York.

He was never seen again.

Remarkably, Juliette did not lose her baby that tumultuous night. When she boarded the Carpathia the next morning, she did her best to provide for her two girls. Both were still in diapers, which was a problem, as they were no extra nappies on board. Her solution: to swipe a few cloth napkins from the dining room every night and use them as substitutes.

When Juliette gave birth to a son in December she named him Joseph after his father. Despite a strong financial incentive to remarry, she remained single the rest of her life. To make ends meet, she began dyeing cloth and selling crafts. Her business caught on and she became fairly successful.

After the ship sank, newspapers were full of stories about the fates of wealthy passengers but none mentioned Laroche's death at sea. According to Encyclopedia Titanica:

The silence about the stranger-than-fiction life story of the Titanic's only Black passenger astonished noted Titanic historian Judith Geller, author of Titanic: Women and Children First, who said, "It is strange that nowhere in the copious 1912 press descriptions of the ship and the interviews with the survivors was the presence of a Black family among the passengers ever mentioned."

One journalist did care about Juliette and Joseph's story. Juliette refused to speak to the press about her ordeal, but she agreed to meet with Edith.

An ominous fortune

Edith shouldn't have been on the Titanic either.

On a trip to Africa, Edith had her fortune told and the man drew a line in the sand that warned her to avoid the water. Afterward she felt so uneasy about her trip across the Atlantic she sought to take another vessel at the last minute but was told her baggage would have to remain on board. She didn't make the change because she didn't want to risk losing her trunks, which held valuable Parisian women's wear she meant to show in the States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNFKJ_0gZlF4ih00
Slippers that Edith wore on board the Titanc(Royal Museums Greenwich)

In addition to her many trunks, Edith was traveling with her "lucky pig," a wind-up musical toy that was a gift from her mother. After the ship went down she used it to amuse children in the lifeboats and on the Carpathia, which came to rescue survivors the following day.

In a letter to her secretary in Paris, she glowingly recounted the Titanic's extravagance but seemed a little uncomfortable with it, even then. Her forebodings made her uneasy as well:

My Dear Mr Shaw:
This is the most wonderful boat you can think of. In length it would reach from the corner of the Rue de la Paix to about the Rue de Rivoli.
Everything imaginable: swimming pool, Turkish bath, gymnasium, squash courts, cafes, tea gardens, smoking rooms, a lounge bigger than the Grand Hotel Lounge; huge drawing rooms, and bed rooms larger than in the average Paris hotel. It is a monster, and I can't say I like it, as I feel as if I were in a big hotel, instead of on a cozy ship; everyone is so stiff and formal. There are hundreds of help, bell boys, stewards, stewardesses and lifts. To say that it is wonderful, is unquestionable, but not the cozy ship-board feeling of former years. We are now off Queenstown. I just hate to leave Paris and will be jolly glad to get back again. Am going to take my very much needed rest on this trip, but I cannot get over my feeling of depression and premonition of trouble.

Edith later remembered her behavior on board with wry humor. As crew members hurried women and children to the lifeboats, she turned to the White Star Line butler and asked:

If the Titanic sinks, will they transfer the luggage?"
Miss, if I were you, I'd go back to your room and kiss your lovely things goodbye."

How trivial her trunks seemed to her just a few hours later as she watched the ship plunge to the bottom of the sea. On the Carpathia's rescue voyage to New York, Edith spent hours talking to survivors, taking down their accounts, and collecting their cards so she could contact them in the future.

When she interviewed Juliette years afterward, she told her she intended to publish a book about the Titanic. According to some sources, every publisher she sent the manuscript to turned it down.

Despite Edith's lack of a book, her detailed account of the disaster became an important resource for historian Walter Lord. In 1955 Lord would publish, A Night to Remember, one of the most famous books on the ship's fateful voyage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JN3T_0gZlF4ih00
(Amazon)

Lord also made an impression on Edith, so much so that she left him her "lucky pig" when she died. She told him that the ship's sinking had made her realize the precariousness of life and, as a result, turned her into an "action-adventure junkie" of sorts:

By the time World War 1 seemed destined to erupt, the former fashion reporter simply knew, inwardly and urgently, that she had to report from the trenches. Had to. She would manage, if requisite, by developing a taste for rugged living, and a talent for deepening her tone, cursing and wearing men’s clothing in a manner that looked just right.

Edith traveled all over the world in subsequent years and is often credited with being the first female war correspondent, though much of her writing on World War I has been lost. While she continued to cover fashion and society after 1912, she expanded her focus to include travel, lecturing and other types of writing.

Just what did Juliette tell Edith at the Claridge Hotel that had such lasting impact? Unless some secret diary emerges, we'll never know. Whatever the reason, the chocolate and perfume must have made Juliette's grief a little lighter.

Comments / 17

Published by

Writer, assistant professor, former baker. I cover cold cases, history, recipes, and culture. If you have a story idea you'd like me to investigate, you can email me at lorilamothe29@gmail.com.

2827 followers

